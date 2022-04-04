Anil Ambani is no new name in the world of business. He is an Indian businessman, once the world's sixth-richest billionaire after clocking a net worth of $42 billion in assets. Even though he has been in such a glorious position, the Indian businessman's fall from grace seems to have come faster than he had prepared. So, what is Anil Ambani's net worth?

In 2020, the question of Anil Ambani's net worth became a concern after the businessman declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks. He also informed a UK-based court that his net worth is zero. How factual are these statements? If so, how did he lose his fortune that fast?

Anil Ambani's profile summary

Full name: Anil Dhirubhai Ambani

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4th June 1959

4th June 1959 Age: 62 as of April 2022

62 as of April 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Bombay, Bombay State, India

Bombay, Bombay State, India Nationality: Indian

Indian Current residence: Sea Wind Building

Sea Wind Building Height in cm: 183 cm

183 cm Height in feet: 6'

6' Weight in kg: 72 kg

72 kg Weight in pounds: 158 lbs

158 lbs Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Tina Munim ​(m. 1991)​

Tina Munim ​(m. 1991)​ Children: Jai Anshul Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani

Jai Anshul Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani Father: Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani Mother: Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani Brother: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani Sister-in-law: Nita Dalal Ambani

Nita Dalal Ambani Alma mater: Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai (Bachelor of Science), Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (Master of Business Administration)

Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai (Bachelor of Science), Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (Master of Business Administration) Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Twitter: @anilambani

Anil Ambani's biography

Anil was born as the younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. Even though he was lucky to be raised in a privileged family, his father would lead him and his elder brother, Mukesh, on incentive-oriented outings. For instance, they would be awarded a box of mangoes for completing a hike. This developed the business brain he has today.

Anil Ambani's age

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani was born on 4th June 1959 in Bombay, Bombay State, India, to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. He is Mukesh Ambani's younger brother. As of April 2022, he is sixty-two years old.

Anil Ambani's nationality

He was born in Bombay, India. Therefore, he is an Indian national.

Anil Ambani's education

Anil is an alumnus of the Kishinchand Chellaram College, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. He graduated in 1983 from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Which companies does Anil Ambani own?

Dhirubhai died in 2002 without leaving a laid-out succession plan. Their mother split the family-owned business between the two brothers. So how many companies does Anil Ambani have left? Anil inherited parts of Reliance Group with interests in entertainment, telecom, financial services, infrastructure and power.

In addition to the above, he was also credited with India's largest IPO, which in 2008 was subscribed in less than one minute, the fastest in the country's capital markets.

Anil Ambani's businesses

In 2005, Anil ventured into the entertainment industry by acquiring a majority stake in Adlabs Films, a company focused on film production, processing, exhibition and digital cinema. In 2009, the company was renamed Reliance MediaWorks.

In 2008, Steve Spielberg's production company, Dream Works, cast Reliance MediaWorks in a joint venture worth $1.2 billion. Reliance MediaWorks contributed to the production of Academy Award-winning Spielberg films, like Lincoln.

Anil gained notoriety as one of the fastest destroyers of shareholder wealth in the last 100 years. He registered a combined group market cap decline of 90% since the formation of Reliance ADA Group.

What happened to Anil Ambani?

In 2019, a Mumbai-based court held Ambani in criminal contempt for non-payment of personally guaranteed debt. According to the allegations, Reliance Communications, one of Anil Ambani's companies, had failed to pay Ericsson, a Swedish gear maker. Instead of sending him to jail, the court offered him a month to raise funds. His brother, Mukesh, bailed him out.

What is Anil Ambani doing now?

In April 2019, three ADAG Companies reached a standstill agreement with Franklin Templeton after securing an NCD default. This incident led to SEBI changing mutual fund regulation of reducing unlisted NCDs exposure to 10%, making the standstill agreement void. Eventually, ET India did not sell the pledged securities and wound six debt funds affecting 300,000 investors.

In February 2020, Ambani was in a legal battle with three Chinese banks. The court demanded he set aside $100 million. In his defence, he told the court that his net worth is currently zero even after considering his liabilities. Nonetheless, the UK-based court demanded that he pay the three Chinese banks $716 million. In October 2021, Anil Ambani's name was mentioned in the leaked Pandora Papers.

Anil Ambani's net worth

Over the years, the Indian businessman's wealth disappeared steadily, although not so slowly. By 2011, his net worth had dropped to $8.8 billion.

Despite his confession in 2020, Business Insider reported that the Indian businessman owns a fleet of luxury cars, a yacht, a helicopter and a jet. His luxury yacht is valued at $56 million, while his fleet is worth approximately $3 million. However, in his defence, these items were owned by corporate entities.

What is the current status of Anil Ambani?

The businessman's glorious days do not seem like they will return soon. In mid-March 2022, he resigned as Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure director. The move came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s order (Sebi) barred him from associating with any listed company.

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power are among the businessman's crisis-ridden companies under Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

In February 2022, SEBI barred Reliance Home Finance and its promoter, Anil, alongside three other members, from the securities market for allegations of siphoning the company funds.

Anil Ambani's contact details

How can I mail Anil Ambani? If you wish to reach the businessman, you could do so through any of these platforms:

Office address: Reliance Communications Limited, I Block, 2ndFloor, Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City, Navi Mumbai – 400710, India.

Reliance Communications Limited, I Block, 2ndFloor, Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City, Navi Mumbai – 400710, India. Office phone number: 91 22 3037 5522, 91 22 3037 5534

91 22 3037 5522, 91 22 3037 5534 Office fax number: 91 22 3037 5577

91 22 3037 5577 Office email address: anil.ambani@relianceada.com, contact@relianceada.com88

Anil Ambani's wife

Anil Ambani's wife is called Tina Munim Ambani. They have been married since 1991. She is a former Indian actress currently involved in many foundations and charities. Most of these foundations were established in the memory of her in-laws, Kokilaben and Dhirubhai Ambani. Her charity works range from elder care to the promotion of Indian art.

Anil Ambani's children

Anil and Tina have two sons together, Jai Anshul Ambani, born in December 1991, and Jai Anmol Ambani, born in September 1995. Anmol works at Reliance Capital. He also sits on the company's board.

These details about Anil Ambani's net worth highlight how the businessman made his fortune and his dramatic fall from grace. It is unclear what his next move will be but we will surely be keeping you updated.

