Who is Christina Pazsitzky? All you need to know about Tom Seguras’s wife

Christina Pazsitzky is a woman who wears many hats. She is a stand-up comedian, writer, podcaster, TV star, and host. On top of that, she proudly wears the title of wife and mother. She is married to the famous Tom Segura. Here is everything you should know about Tom Segura's wife, Christina.

Tom Segura's wife, Christina Pazsitzky, is one of the best humorous female stand-up comedians. She is also a podcaster known for podcasts like Where My Moms At? Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The idea of getting on stage in front of strangers and talking until they crack up is, least to say, nerve-wracking. However, not for Tom Segura's wife, Christina Pazsitzky. She is one of the best female stand-up comedians. Please get to know about her career journey and more details here.

Profile summary

Full name: Christina Edith Pazsitzky

Christina Edith Pazsitzky

Date of birth: 18th June 1976

Place of birth: Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Christina Pazsitzky's age: 35 years (as of April 2022)

Profession: Stand-up comedian, writer, host, TV personality, podcaster

Nationality: Canadian-American

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5'12"

Marital status: Married

Christina Pazsitzky's spouse: Tom Segura

Children: Ellis and Julian

Residence: Los Angeles, California

Net worth: $12 million (Combined with Tom Segura's worth)

$12 million (Combined with Tom Segura's worth) Instagram: thechristinap

Christina Pazsitzky's biography

Tom Segura's wife Christina Pazsitzky is not a new face on TV. She is best known for her TV appearances in shows, podcasts, and standup comedy specials. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura's wife, Pazsitzky, is not a new face on the screens. She is well known for her stand-up comedy, hosting gigs, and TV appearances. Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Christina Pazsitzky?

She was born on 18th June 1976 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and is 35 years old as of April 2022. Unfortunately, Christina Pazsitzky's young life information is unavailable, for she has not disclosed much about her childhood.

Where are Christina Pazsitzky's parents from?

Segura's parents are Hungarian immigrants who fled Hungary in 1969.

Where is Christina Pazsitzky from?

She is from Canada, but her family migrated to the U.S. in 1980 and settled in Southern California.

What nationality is Christina Pazsitzky?

She is Canadian- American. She became a U.S. citizen in 1994.

What race is Christina Pazsitzky?

Most of Christina Pazsitzky's profiles state she is of white ethnicity.

Christina Pazsitzky was born in Ontario Canada. However, her family migrated to the U.S. in 1980 and later acquired her U.S. citizenship in 1994. Photo: J. Kempin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Education profile

Although not much is known about her high school education, most sources disclose that she attended the University of San Francisco and graduated in 1999 after completing her philosophy major. Soon after, she enrolled at Oxford University and a law school but dropped out after nearly two weeks.

Career

Christian debuted on television in 1998 on MTV's Road Rules: Down Under. Years later, she was featured in another show. You may have seen several searches asking if she was on the show Real World. So, was Christina P on Real World?

Tom Segura's wife Christina Pazsitzky debuted as an actress before starting a comedy career. She debuted on TV in 1998 on MTV's Road Rules: Down Under. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The answer is yes. In 2003, she appeared in Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes. Some of her other TV appearances throughout the years include:

April & Christina

Black Girls Heart Charlie

StandUp In Stilettos (episode 5)

(episode 5) How to Be a Grown Up

Trollz

World's Dumbest

Jackass Number Two

Last Comic Standing 6

National Lampoon's TV: The Movie

Christina Pazsitzky's stand up

Interestingly, Tom Segura's partner Christina Pazsitzky started her standup comedy career after dropping out of law school after only two weeks. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Tom Segura's wife dropped out of law school to pursue her stand up career. To further evolve her skills, she became a member of the Deathsquad Network of stand-up comedians.

She grew to be one of the best female comedians and performed in the Middle East, Africa, and South Korea and with United States Organization Inc. (USO) tours. In addition, she has two one-hour stand-up albums; It's Hard Being A Person (2011) and Man of the Year (2015).

Some of Christina Pazsitzky's Netflix specials include Mother Inferior (2017) and The Degenerates (2018). In addition, she has performed in comedy festivals like Aspen and Just For Laughs, Sketchfest, Gilda's Fest, Lucy Fest, Moontower, and South African Comedy.

Christina Pazsitzky's podcast

Christina Pazsitzky is a podcaster best known for podcasts such as Your Mom's House and Where My Moms At? Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The comedian launched her podcast Your Mom's House in October 2010. She hosts it alongside her comedian husband, Tom. It has attracted listeners globally and has over one million downloads monthly.

But this is not her only podcast. In 2018, the beauty and her better half Tom bagged a deal with CBS to air their show The Little Things. She also hosts Where My Moms At? Podcast.

Its focus is real issues experienced during motherhood. Pazsitzky is also the host of That's Deep, Bro podcast, a unique podcast that combines philosophy and comedy.

Other works

Besides stand-up comedy and podcasting, Tom Segura's wife Christina Pazsitzky is also a writer and voice over artist. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Besides comedy and podcasting, Tom Segura's wife is also a writer. Early in her career, Pazsitzky was a writer for animation and a voice-over artist for DIC Entertainment.

Her contribution to several animated projects made her bag Animation Magazine's Up and Coming Writer Award. The comedian was also a round table regular and writer on E! 's Chelsea Lately, and TBS' Funniest Wins with Marlon Wayans.

Christina Pazsitzky's tour

The comedian had in 2021 scheduled a tour to perform on different dates at clubs in Utah, Texas, and elsewhere. But unfortunately, that would never happen because she fractured her fibula in two places and dislocated her ankle.

In 2021, Christina Pazsitzky fractured her fibula and dislocated her ankle. She canceled her tour but still cracked ribs by asking "who broke it better?" in comparison to Tom. Photo: @thechristinap

Source: Instagram

Although Christina Pazsitzky's accident led to the cancellation of her tour, it also led to many injury memes. She opened the door for the memes after posting on her Instagram stories, Who broke it better? alongside her husband, who had also suffered almost the same fate.

What is Christina Pazsitzky's net worth?

She has a net worth of $12 million, which is a combination of her husband's worth.

Who is Tom Segura's wife?

It is the beloved Pazsitzky. The two first met at the Cat Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when Pazsitzky was 26 years and Tom 23. Things kicked off despite the age difference, and they tied the knot in 2008. Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's children are Ellis and Julian.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have two boys, Ellis and Julian. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura's wife, Christina Pazsitzky, is one of the most talented stand up female comedians and podcasters. She has a successful career that has made her accumulate a combined net worth of $12 million in 2022 with her husband.

