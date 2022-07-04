Who is Pascale Hutton? Hutton is a talented and gorgeous Canadian actress. She is famous among the public for her roles and works in movies and television projects like A Simple Curve, Fantastic Four, and Shred, among others. This article has a complete list of her movies and her personal life details. Read more here!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Simple Curve movie earned her a nomination for Leo Award for Best Lead Performance by a Female in a Feature-Length Drama. Photo: @Hutton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pascale Hutton is a celebrity in the film industry, following her outstanding and impressive performances in some of the top Hollywood movies. She began her acting career in 2003 with the TV series Hollywood Wives: The New Generation. She is one of the famous hallmark actresses of 2022. But, how many Hallmark movies has Pascale Hutton been in? Find out below!

Pascale Hutton's profiles and bio

Full Name Pascale Hutton Nickname Pascale Profession Actress Nationality Canadian Age 43 years old (As of 2022) Date of Birth June 14, 1979 Birthplace Creston, Canada Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Gemini Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 Feet 6 Inches (1.68 m) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs Waist 25 Inches Hips 34 Inches Dress Size 4 US Body Type Slim Eye Colour Blue Hair Colour Blonde Father Ian Hutton Mother Elizabeth Hutton Education University of Alberta Marital Status Married Husband Danny Dorosh Pascale Hutton's children 2 Net worth $5 Million (Approx) Pascale Hutton's Instagram @phutton Twitter @HuttonPascale

Pascale Hutton's age

Pascale began her acting career in 2003 with the TV series Hollywood Wives: The New Generation. She is one of the famous hallmark actresses of 2022. Photo: @Hutton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Canadian actress was born to Ian and Elizabeth on June 14, 197, in Creston, British Columbia. Thus, she is 43 years as of 2022. She holds a Canadian nationality and practices Christianity. Additionally, she belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. So, who is Pascale Hutton related to? Unfortunately, there is little known info about her siblings and other family members.

Pascale Hutton's education

She did her primary and high school education at a local school in her hometown. She later proceeded to the University of Alberta in Edmonton and then graduated from the conservatory acting program.

Pascale Hutton's height

She measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 57 kgs. Her blue eyes and blonde hair go well with her impressive looks. She exercises regularly to maintain a healthy and fit body shape, and her body measurements are 31 inches bust, 25 inches waist, and 34 inches hips.

Who is Pascal on Hallmark married to?

She is happily married to Danny Dorosh. They had dated for years before they tied the knot in 2007 in a colourful ceremony attended by their close friends and family. The happy couple is blessed with two children, and they are living together as a close-knit family.

Acting career

What movies has Pascale Hutton been in? Hutton started developing an interest in acting at a tender age. In her early career, she landed many local theatre productions and did voice-overs on the radio. Later in 2004, she landed a role in Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed.

In 2003, she was featured in Hollywood Wives: The New Generation. Again, she performed exemplary, landing her a significant role in the movie A Simple Curve in 2005. The Canadian movie earned her a nomination for Leo Award for Best Lead Performance by a Female in a Feature-Length Drama.

In 2008, she acted as a Nightclub Girlfriend in the movie The Art of War II: Betrayal.

Since then, she has played in different movies over the years, as listed below.

Pascale Hutton's movies and TV shows

2004: Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed

2005: A Simple Curve

2008: The Art of War II: Betrayal

2009: Revenge of the Boarding School Dropouts

2009: Tornado Valley

2010: Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

2011: Afghan Luke

2015: The Unspoken

2017: SWAT.: Under Siege

2003: Hollywood Wives: The New Generation

2004: Chicks with Sticks, The Clinic, The Days, Dead Like Me, Life as We Know It

2005: Stargate: Atlantis, Reunion, Smallville

2006: Smallville

2007: The Singles Table, Traveler, The 4400, Reaper, Intelligence

2008: Trial by Fire

2008–09: Flashpoint

2009: Tornado Valley

2009–15: Royal Pains

2010: Elopement, Rookie Blue, A Family Thanksgiving

2010–11: Sanctuary

2010–12: Fringe

2011: Behemoth

2012: Continuum

2012–14: Arctic Air

2014: Recipe for Love

2016: Summer of Dreams

2017: The Perfect Bride

2018: The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

2019: My One and Only

2021: You Had Me at Aloha

Pascale Hutton's net worth

This gorgeous Canadian actress has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She is living a comfortable life with her family, thanks to the fame and fortune she has earned in her career as an actress.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Pascale Hutton, a celebrated Canadian actress. Since her childhood, she has always had great enthusiasm to pursue acting and is living her dreams.

READ ALSO: Who is Kyle Baugher? Age, wife, interview, career, profiles, net worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on June 29, 2022, about Kyle Baugher's bio. Who is he? Kyle Baugher is an American financier and celebrity spouse.

Why is he famous? He is the husband of the renowned English actress Kelly Reilly, known for her role as Beth Dutton in the Yellowstone Paramount Network series and as Mary Watson in Sherlock Holmes. Read more about him here!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News