What happened to Nevada Alexander Musk? Age, cause of death, mother, facts

Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest people in the world. The CEO and founder of Tesla has achieved global success in the technological space. He is also associated with several other big companies such as Neuralink, SpaceX, PayPal, and OpenAI. Apart from his illustrious career, Elon is the father of ten. However, most people are interested in knowing more about his late first son, Nevada Alexander Musk.

Nevada Alexander Musk was the first son of the Tesla mogul. He would have been 20 years old if not for his sudden demise. To say the least, his death was a big blow to his parents, who had just become an item. Below are Nevada Alexander Musk's facts to help you understand more about his death and family.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s profile summary

Birth name Nevada Alexander Musk Gender Male Date of birth 18 May 2002 Date deceased 2002 Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Age at death 10 weeks Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Elon Musk Mother Justine Wilson Siblings Nine

Nevada Alexander Musk’s bio

Alexander was born on 18 May 2002 in Orange County, California, USA. He was the firstborn child in his family. Nevada's parents are Justine Wilson and Elon Musk. The couple welcomed their son shortly after getting married. His mother is a famous Canadian author, novelist, and screenwriter.

In 2008, the couple officially went their separate ways in a messy divorce. But, according to Justine Wilson’s interview, the Tesla mogul is the one who filed for divorce.

One month and three sessions later, he gave me an ultimatum: Either we fix this marriage today or I will divorce you tomorrow, by which I understood he meant, our status quo works for me, so it should work for you. He filed for divorce the next morning. I felt numb, but strangely relieved.

Is Nevada Alexander musk dead?

Yes. So, what happened to Elon Musk's first child? The little one died in his sleep a few weeks after his birth. According to his parent’s reports, he died ten weeks after his birth. At first, Elon Musk and Justine Wilson did not want to comment on it.

It was such a painful experience for Elon that he did not know how to handle the grief. However, he was forced to talk about it while sympathizing with a parent who had just lost his son in a Tesla car accident. He said in an email,

There is nothing worse than losing a child. My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his heartbeat.

What is Nevada Alexander Musk's cause of death?

Nevada succumbed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). It is a rare susceptible condition that is associated with a multitude of causes. Normally, it occurs in children under the age of one.

Some of its possible causes include respiratory sickness, low birth weight, brain abnormalities, and sleep-related issues. Nevada Alexander Musk's mother said the following regarding his son’s death in an article shared on Marie Claire,

Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing. By the time the paramedics resuscitated him, he had been deprived of oxygen for so long that he was brain-dead.

Nevada Alexander Musk's siblings

How many baby mommas does Elon Musk have? He has three baby mothers. In total, they have given birth to nine siblings – five blood siblings and four half-siblings. Justine and Elon went to an IVF clinic two months after his death. In 2004, they gave birth to twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin. The twins are 18 years old as of 2022.

What happened between Elon Musk and his daughter? Recently, Vivian Jenna shocked the world when she filed a petition to change her last name. She does not want to be associated with her father and instead wants to adopt her mother’s maiden name.

In January 2006, the ex-couple also welcomed triplets into the family. Similar to their twins, the triplets were born through an IVF procedure. Their names are Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Elon Musk with his twin boys Griffin, left, and Xavier, right, and fiancee Talulah Riley, at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 29, 2010. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On 4 May 2020, the CEO of Tesla also welcomed a daughter with Canadian singer Claire Elise Boucher, popularly known as Grimes. The ex-couple initially named her X Æ A-12 (later changed to X Æ A-XII). They also gave birth to another child named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December 2021.

Lastly, Nevada Alexander Musk's father shares twins with Shivon Zilis. Interestingly, Shivon is a project manager at Neuralink; a company co-founded by Musk. Unfortunately, the identities of the twins remain a private affair at the moment.

Nevada Alexander Musk's grandparents

The deceased was born into a prominent family. His paternal grandparents are Errol (born 1946) and Maye Musk n (born April 1948). Professionally, Errol is a renowned South African engineer. On the other hand, Maye is a model and dietician. On the other hand, his maternal grandparents are unknown to the public.

No doubt, the pain of losing a child is inexplicable. Nevada Alexander Musk was the first child of tech mogul Elon Musk and Jennifer Justine. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a rare condition known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and the parents could do little to save his life.

