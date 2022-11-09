Olivia Lou Sykes' biography: age, parents, height, weight, profiles, net worth

Wanda Sykes, an American actress, stand-up comedian, and writer, has been a recurrent presence on screen for more than three decades. Despite having a successful profession, her twins, son Lucas Claudie and daughter Olivia Lou Sykes, are unquestionably among the joys of her life. Wanda, a Primetime Emmy Award winner, revealed her sexual orientation during a 2008 demonstration for same-sex marriage.

Wanda and her wife Alex arrive in the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Snatched" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Westwood, California. Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Who is Wanda Sykes' daughter? Olivia Lou Sykes is fortunate to have a mother who is both strong and successful. Wanda was the only African-American woman to appear on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time after rising to the 70th spot.

Olivia Lou Sykes' profiles and bio

Full name Olivia Lou Sykes Gender Female Date of birth 27th of April 2009 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Age 13 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Grandmother Marion Louise Sykes Grandfather Harry Ellsworth Sykes Mother Alex Sykes Mother Wanda Yvette Siblings Lucas Claude

Who is Olivia Lou Sykes?

Lou is the daughter of the renowned actress Wanda Sykes. She has nonetheless been kept off the limelight and does not have any official social media accounts.

How old is Olivia Lou Sykes?

She was born on the 27th of April 2009. As of 2022, Olivia Lou Sykes' age is 13 years. Her star sign is Taurus.

Who are Olivia Lou Sykes' parents?

She was born to Wanda and Alex. However, details of Olivia Lou Sykes' father are yet to be revealed.

Olivia Lou Sykes' siblings

Olivia has a twin brother called Lucas Claude Sykes. Like his sister, Lucas has also been kept away from the limelight.

Wanda and her wife Alex attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center, California on March 27, 2022. Photo by Patrick T. FALLON

Her mother, Wanda, came out as a homosexual in November 2008 at a same-sex marriage rally in Las Vegas regarding Proposition 8. Sykes wed Alex Niedbalski, a French lady she met in 2006, a month earlier.

Sykes did not come out to her traditional parents Harry and Marion until she was 40 years old, and even then, they had trouble embracing her sexual orientation.

Who is Wanda Sykes?

Wanda Yvette is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. She received her first honour for writing on The Chris Rock Show, for which she was awarded a Primetime Emmy in 1999. She was named one of the top 25 funny people in America, according to Entertainment Weekly, in 2004.

She also has notable appearances on The New Adventures of Old Christine on CBS (2006–10), Curbs Your Enthusiasm on HBO (2001–present), and Black-ish on ABC.

How long have Wanda Sykes and her wife been married?

The pair have been married since 2008. They met on a New York ferry to the resort Fire Island. Details of how they got together and eventually ended up getting married are yet to be revealed.

Wanda and her wife Alex attend the "3 Hearts" New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on March 6, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Andrew Toth

How old are Wanda Sykes' twins?

The twins were born on the 27th of April 2009. As of 2022, their age is 13 years. They are both homeschooled and will soon be joining high school.

What is Olivia Lou Sykes' height and weight?

Olivia Lou Sykes is a youngster who is still developing, so it is difficult to find accurate information on her physical attributes in trustworthy sources. It is more difficult to determine Skyes' precise physical characteristics because she has not participated in any occasions and programs with her mother.

How much is Olivia Lou Sykes' net worth?

Lou is still enjoying her childhood with her brother and has yet to start her professional career. She depends on her parents for money.

Nonetheless, her mother, Wanda, has had a successful career in entertainment and is considered one of the top comedians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wanda Sykes' net worth is $10 million.

Olivia Lou Sykes' social media

The 13-year-old is not active on any social media platforms. This means that Olivia Lou Sykes' Instagram is yet to be created.

Olivia Lou Sykes continues to grow alongside her twin brother. Her parents have kept the twins away from the limelight, and they are barely seen in public together.

