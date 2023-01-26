Everything about Olivia O'Flanagan, Aidan Gillen's ex-wife

Marrying a celebrity means your name will always pop up whenever your spouse is in the spotlight. Olivia O'Flanagan is a case in point. She is an Irish businesswoman who rose to prominence for being the ex-wife of renowned actor Aidan Gillen. Even though Olivia's life remains mysterious, her biography sheds light on unknown facts about her.

The duo met in 1997, just as Aidan was starting his acting career. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Aidan Gillen is an Irish actor best known for his role as Littlefinger in the HBO series Game of Thrones. The actor and Olivia chose to end their marriage in the midst of what seemed to be a blissful married life. Read on for more information about the celebrity ex-wife.

Olivia O'Flanagan's profile summary and bio

Full name Olivia O'Flanagan Gender Female Nationality Irish Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Aidan Gillen Children Berry Murphy and Joe Murphy Profession Businesswoman and philanthropist Famous for Being the ex-wife of Aidan Gillen Instagram @oflanaganolivia Twitter @OOFlanagan

Olivia O'Flanagan's age

Olivia O'Flanagan has two children, Berry Murphy and Joe Murphy. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

The former wife of the Game of Thrones actor prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle; therefore, little is known about her personal life. Details about Olivia O'Flanagan's birthday remain under wraps. On the other hand, her ex-husband was born on April 24, 1964, and is 58 years old as of 2023.

Olivia O'Flanagan's parents

Olivia was born in Ireland and therefore holds Irish nationality. There is no information about her parents or siblings yet.

Olivia O'Flanagan's spouse

Aidan and Olivia met in 1997, just as Aidan was starting his acting career. After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding on July 7 2001. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work, and thirteen years after their wedding, the pair parted ways through a peaceful divorce. Following the divorce, Aidan moved on to date Camille O'Sullivan, a famous singer.

Olivia O'Flanagan's children

Olivia O'Flanagan has two children, Berry Murphy and Joe Murphy, from her previous marriage to Gillen. Her oldest child and son, Joe Murphy, was born in 1997, while her youngest child and daughter, Berry, was born in 2000.

Career

Olivia has also actively supported the Ukrainians who have been affected by the invasion of Russia. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

The Irish-born former celebrity wife is the founder of Happy Days Food Truck, a company dealing with the supply of foods such as cakes, beef, lemonades, turkey, cookies and sandwiches. Olivia has also actively supported the Ukrainians who have been affected by the invasion of Russia. O'Flanagan helps transport the war victims to Dublin, Ireland, for safety. She helps raise funds for Pieta House, a nonprofit organization aimed at curbing the self-harm and suicide crisis in Ireland.

Olivia O'Flanagan's net worth

Information about Olivia's net worth remains unknown. However, she is rumoured to have received a hefty payout from her divorce settlement. Courtesy of his successful acting career, Aidan's net worth is estimated at $4 million as of 2023

What is Aidan Gillen famous for?

Gillen is a famous actor who has received three Irish Film & Television Awards and has been nominated for a Tony Award, British Independent Film Award, and a British Academy Television Award. Some of his acting credits include:

Mojo (1997)

(1997) Buddy Boy (1999)

(1999) Dice (2002)

(2002) The Wire (2004)

(2004) Game of Thrones (2011-2017)

(2011-2017) Sing Street (2016)

(2016) The Lovers (2017)

Aidan Gillen is an Irish actor who rose to prominence for his role as Littlefinger in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Olivia O'Flanagan's profiles

The celebrity's ex-wife has 250 followers on Instagram and 356 Twitter followers as of February 2023. However, she is not very active on both social media platforms.

Despite her association with Aidan Gillen, Olivia O'Flanagan prefers to maintain a private and quiet lifestyle away from public scrutiny. She has managed to keep most details about her personal life under the carpet.

READ ALSO: Meet Jim Boeheim's ex-wife Elaine Boeheim: age, nationality, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Elaine Boeheim, the ex-wife of the famous American basketball coach, Jim Boeheim. She has led a life of her own, away from the spotlight of her former husband's fame and success. Though she may be best known as her ex-wife, Elaine has her own accomplishments and story to tell.

Boeheim married Jim in 1976 and had a beautiful 17-year marriage, sadly ending in 1993. Though they went their separate ways, the two remained cordial, and Elaine has reportedly been a supportive figure in Jim's life.

Source: Briefly News