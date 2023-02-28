Meet Amara Trinity Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter with Shamicka Gibbs

Amara Trinity Lawrence is best recognized as Martin Lawrence’s daughter from his second marriage with American television personality Shamicka Gibbs. She has recently gained worldwide attention due to her aspiration to make a name for herself in the music industry.

Amara Trinity Lawrence is best recognized as Martin Lawrence’s daughter with his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs. Photo: @mara_lawrence_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Most people always expect celebrity kids to take in the footsteps of their celebrity parents. But that is not always the case, like with Amara Trinity Lawrence. Despite her father being one of the most revered comedians and actors in the world, she has chosen to pursue a music career.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Martin Lawrence’s daughter Date of birth 20 August 2002 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Leo Age 20 years (as of March 2023) Profession Aspiring Musician Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Father Martin Fitzgerald Mother Shamicka Gibbs Sisters Jasmin Page and Iyanna Faith Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Instagram mara_lawrence

Who is Amara Trinity Lawrence?

She is best known as the third daughter of Martin Lawrence. Here are interesting things to know about her.

Amara Trinity Lawrence is an aspiring musician from California, best known as Martin Lawrence's daughter. Photo; @mara_lawrence_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s age

She was born on 20 August 2002 in the United States and is of American nationality. She is 20 years old as of March 2023.

Ethnicity

Amara has a mixed ethnic background, given that her father is African-American while her mother is half-white and half-black.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s parents

She is the daughter of Hollywood veteran actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs. Gibbs is a television personality best known for her appearance in the TV series Hollywood Exes.

Gibbs and Martin tied the knot on 10 July 2010 at the actor’s Beverly Hills home. Unfortunately, theirs was not a happy ending love story, for Martin filed for divorce on 25 April 2012 citing irreconcilable differences. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s sisters

Amara Trinity Lawrence's sisters are Iyanna Faith and Jasmin Page. Photo: @shamickahill and @martinlawrence on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Most people are not familiar with her sisters, which explains the many searches for Amara Lawrence’s siblings’ pictures. Her eldest sister is Jasmin Page Lawrence, who was born from her father’s first marriage to former Miss Virginia USA, Patricia Southall.

She was born on 15 January 1996 and is 27 years old as of March 2023. Her second elder sister is Iyanna Faith Lawrence, and they share both parents. She was born on 9 November 2000, and is 22 years old as of March 2023.

Education profile

Amara Lawrence attended Westmark School in Encino, California, where she graduated in 2017 and soon after enrolled in high school. She was so excited to share pictures of her high school graduation in 2022 on her Instagram page.

Profession

Amara has always had an interest in music since she was young. Although she is yet to confirm it, most sources speculate she will pursue a degree in music at the university. Amara Trinity has already embarked on her music journey and released two original songs over two years. They are To Myself and Long Time, which is available on SoundCloud.

Her parents have been very supportive of her music career. For example, Martin shared a video on Instagram showcasing his daughter’s vocal abilities and asking people to check out her music. Her mother Shamicka is equally supportive and has often shared posts on her Instagram asking people to also check out her daughter’s music.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s boyfriend

She is reportedly single and not dating anyone at the moment. Perhaps her main focus is her music career at the moment.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s net worth

There is no official report about her net worth. Nevertheless, that of her father is provided, and it stands at $110 million as of 2023. Her mother’s net worth, on the other hand, is $5 million.

Amara Trinity Lawrence’s Instagram

Unlike most young adults, Trinity is not as active on her Instagram. She has 16 posts and 13.6K followers as of 28 February 2023.

Amara Trinity Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence and his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs is his third child. She has defied the odds and pursued a different career from her parents, which is music.

READ ALSO: Who is Tony Forbes, the influential figure behind the late iconic rapper AKA?

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Tony Forbes, one of the influential personalities behind the success of the late South African rapper AKA. Ever since AKA’s passing, people have been digging to know more about him.

Along the way, they have come to discover several figures who have played a huge role in AKA’s successful music career. One of them is Tony Forbes, who is speculated to be AKA’s father. But is he? Please click on the link for all the details!

Source: Briefly News