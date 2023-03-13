How much does YourRage make and where does he currently live?

YourRage, whose real name is Josh, is an American YouTuber and live gamer from Florida, United States of America. He is 26 years old as of 2023 and is popularly known for his reaction videos and live gaming sessions. In this regard, his popularity has made his followers question how much money he makes and where he lives.

YourRage uses his Twitter account to share snippets of his YouTube reaction videos and opinions about online gaming and music, among other topics. Even though he has established himself as a YouTuber, reports mention that Twitch contributes significantly towards his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Josh Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1997 Age 26 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth South Florida, United States of America Current residence Miami. Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 cm Weight in kilograms 62 kg Weight in pounds 138 Ibs Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation YouTuber Net worth Approximately $800,000

What is YourRage’s age?

YourRage was born on the 17th of August 1997 in the United States of America and as per his date of birth, he is 26 years of age as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

YourRage’s real name

From his Instagram account, YourRage’s real name appears to be Josh. However, his last name is not provided to the public.

YourRage on Twitter

To date, YourRage has posted 13,300 tweets on his Twitter account and these are a combination of his opinions on different topics and mostly retweets of his reaction videos. He has amassed 528,400 followers and only follows 260 people as of 15 March 2023.

YourRage’s height

Reports state that YourRage is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 62 kilograms. Regarding his physique, his photos show that he is keeping fit and is a regular at the gym.

YourRage’s face reveal

YourRage revealed his face in one of his streams that his fans regarded as a legendary intro. During the beginning stages of his video reactions and live gaming career, he used to have his face camera turned off.

YourRage’s injury

According to a video posted on YouTube, YourRage hurt himself while playing basketball with his friend. He detailed how the injury was unexpected and said he heard his ankle make a cracking sound when he landed after attempting to throw the ball in the basket. He has since recovered.

What is YourRage’s net worth?

He is reportedly worth $800,000, which he has accrued over the years in his career as a content creator. Sources mention that he makes more money from Twitch even though he has established himself as a YouTuber.

YourRage on Twitch

His handle on Twitch is YourRage Gaming and he uses this platform for various reasons, including streaming, reacting to videos and playing games live. He has over 1.3 million followers on his Twitch account as of 15 March 2023.

What does YourRage look like?

YourRage is fairly light-skinned with black eyes and curly hair. His facial hair is well-trimmed and he has a slim physique but is starting to develop the body of a gym fanatic.

Where is YourRage from?

The American YouTuber and social media star is from South Florida in the United States of America, a place where he grew up and also acquired an education. Unfortunately, further information about his background is not available.

Where does YourRage Gaming live?

He currently lives in the United States of America, but there is no information regarding his specific city of residence. Judging from a few photos he has shared on his Instagram account that revealed his location, it seems he lives in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Who is the biggest gaming YouTuber in the world?

Felix Kjellber, the owner of a YouTube channel called PewDiePie, is the biggest gaming YouTuber in the world, with approximately 56 million YouTube subscribers. The Swedish YouTuber’s content is centred around humour and video game commentary. He dropped out of college to focus on his passion for content creation and has become a household name in a short space of time.

This article has provided lesser-known information about American online gamer and YouTuber, YourRage. While some of his background information remains unavailable, the report has mentioned how much he is worth and how he generates his income.

