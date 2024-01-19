Jasmine Richardson is a Canadian woman who gained notoriety due to her involvement in a high-profile criminal case, the Richardson Family Murders. The case unfolded in April 2006 when Jasmine Richardson, then 12 years old, along with her boyfriend, Jeremy Steinke, who was 23, was accused of murdering Jasmine's parents and younger brother in their home in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Jasmine and her boyfriend, Jeremy Steinke. Photo: @Medium (modified by author).

Jasmine Richardson is believed to be the youngest person in Canada to be convicted on three counts of first-degree murder. As per the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada, Jasmine received a penalty of 10 years imprisonment and admission to a psychiatric institution. The jail term has since elapsed, and she is now free. So, where is Jasmine Richardson now?

Jasmine Richardson's profile summary

Full name Jasmin Richardson Gender Female Date of birth 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Marc Richardson Mother Debra Richardson Brother Tyler Jacobs Marital status Unknown

How old is Jasmine Richardson?

Jasmine Richardson (age 29 years as of 2024) was born in 1994 in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. She was the oldest child of Marc and Debra Richardson.

Jasmine Richardson's education

While serving her sentence, Jasmine received her education in Calgary, Alberta. In September 2011, she started attending classes at Mount Royal University.

Jasmine Richardson's new name became 'poster child'. Photo: @morningcupofmurder (modified by author)

Who were the victims of the Richardson family murder?

The victims who passed away on 23 April 2006 were Jasmine's father, Marc Richardson (42), her mother, Debra Richardson (48), and her little brother, Jacob Richardson (8).

Who was Jasmine Richardson's accomplice?

Jeremy Steinke gained notoriety due to his involvement in the Richardson Family Murders, the high-profile criminal case in Canada. Steinke was the 23 year old boyfriend of Jasmine Richardson, who was 12 years old at the time of the murders in 2006.

What was the motive of the murder?

The Richardson family lived in Medicine Hat, a city in southeastern Alberta. Jasmine Richardson's life turned dark when she became involved in a romantic relationship with Jeremy, a man eleven years older than her. The relationship caused concern for her parents, who disapproved of the age difference and the influence they believed Steinke had on their daughter.

The disapproval eventually led to a series of events that culminated in the murders of Jasmine's parents, Marc and Debra Richardson, as well as her younger brother, Jacob. The motive behind the murders was linked to the desire to continue the relationship without parental interference.

Who discovered the bodies?

The murders were discovered by a friend of Richardson's brother, a six-year-old boy who went to visit them and saw a lifeless body through the window. He quickly ran home and informed his mother, who called the police.

Jasmine Richardson's trial, verdict, and sentencing

In 2007, Jasmine Richardson was found guilty of being an accessory to the murders, as she was a minor at the time of the crimes. She was sentenced to ten years in custody, which included time already served. Jeremy Steinke was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Jasmine Richardson and her parents, Marc Richardson (father) and Debra Richardson (mother). Photo: @Medium (modified by author)

Jeremy Steinke's trial and sentencing

Jeremy Steinke was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. In 2008, he was convicted on all counts and received a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years. His conviction highlighted the severity of the crime and the legal consequences for adults involved in the murder of a minor's family members.

Steinke will be eligible for parole after 25 years. It will be around 2033, and he will be close to 50. According to sources, Jeremy Steinke's new name is Jackson May.

What is Jasmine Richardson doing now?

After ten years in jail, Jasmine walked free in May 2016 and is presumed to be leading a normal life. She lives in an undisclosed location in Canada, and there is little known about her whereabouts after serving her sentence.

Referred to JR in her home country, Jasmine's identity is protected. Jasmine Richardson's new name was dubbed by the media as 'poster child'.

Does Jasmine Richardson have Instagram?

There is no verified Instagram account associated with Jasmine. Sources state that she is likely to have assumed a secret identity.

Final word

Jasmine Richardson's murder case remains a tragic and disturbing chapter in Canadian criminal history. It sparked considerable media attention and raised questions about the influence of social factors on criminal behaviour and the legal consequences for juvenile offenders involved in serious crimes.

