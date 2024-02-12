Meet André the Giant’s daughter, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff

André the Giant’s daughter, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, is a French celebrity kid and actress. Her father was a professional actor and wrestler widely known as the Eighth Wonder of the World because of his gigantic body, which set him apart from his peers. Robin has been preserving her father’s legacy in WWE and was featured in her father's documentary, André the Giant (2018).

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff occasionally travels the world to represent her father and keep his memories alive by working with authors and movie producers who follow her late father's story. Where is André the Giant's daughter now, and what does she do? Get to discover all the details about her family, career and net worth.

André the Giant’s daughter’s profile summary

Full name Robin Christensen-Roussimoff Popular as André the Giant’s daughter Gender Female Date of birth 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth France Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6’ (182 centimetres) Weight 211 lbs (96 kilograms) Body measurements in inches 44-40-44 Body measurements in centimetres 112-102-112 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father André René Roussimoff Mother Jean Christensen Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $5 million-$10 million

Who was André the Giant?

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff’s father was born on 19 May 1946 in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, France. He was a prominent wrestler and actor who primarily fought in the WWF. As an actor, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff’s father became famous after featuring in films like The Princess Bride, The Six Million Dollar Man, Trading Mom and World Tour 1991.

What is André the Giant’s daughter’s height?

The legendary wrestler’s fans have been wondering: how big is André the Giant's daughter? The French actress is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 211 pounds or 96 kilograms.

Who is Robin Christensen’s mother?

Her mother was the late American publicist Jean Christensen. She passed away in 2008. Robin Christensen-Roussimoff’s parents met in 1974 when André the Giant worked as a WWF publicist for wrestling events.

At the beginning of their relationship, André the Giant’s wife believed that her husband was sterile until they welcomed Robin Christensen-Roussimoff in 1979. Unfortunately, their relationship deteriorated shortly after Robin’s birth, and the couple called it quits.

What happened to Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's dad?

André the Giant passed away when he was 46 years old. He succumbed to congestive heart failure at a Paris hotel on 28 January 1993. His heart condition was linked to acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder that causes bones to grow larger than the average size. After his demise, the WWE Hall of Fame was created solely to honour his legacy in wrestling.

What is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's age?

The French actress (born in 1979) is 45 years old as of 2024. She was raised in Seattle, United States, by her mother and her stepfather.

Did André the Giant know his daughter?

Although the legendary wrestler was rarely around because of his tight schedule, he got to know his daughter. According to CBS Sports, Robin admitted that she got the chance to meet her father three times at arenas but did not watch much of his work.

I can recall two or three times at arenas. Unfortunately, other times, they were in court… the only times that I saw any match was when they were in town and we went to the shows. It wasn't on in the house, mainly because I wasn't interested and you know, my mom wasn't part of the industry anymore. She wanted me to form my own opinions on my dad, not what the media sold him as.

Robin and her father often encountered each other in court, and even though there was tension between her parents, the short moments of interaction between the father and daughter were filled with tremendous joy.

Did André the Giant have any children?

Are there André the Giant’s children besides Robin? The late WWE legend had no other children besides Robin Christensen-Roussimoff.

André the Giant's daughter’s career

Robin attempted to pursue a career in wrestling, but it did not go as expected, so she decided to explore other areas. She worked as a consultant in producing her father’s movie based on Andre the Giant: Closer to Heaven novel. In 2018, she also appeared in the TV documentary Andre the Giant.

Who inherited André the Giant's money?

After his demise, his wealth was distributed among his loved ones, with a significant portion going to his daughter, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff. For instance, her father’s estate was allocated to her, among other assets. According to Celebrity Net Worth, EquityAtlas and Sportslumo, André the Giant’s approximate net worth ranged between $5 million-$10 million at the time of death.

What is André the Giant’s daughter’s net worth?

According to Players Bio, Sportskeeda and TheCityCeleb, André the Giant's daughter has an alleged net worth of $10 million. A large portion of her wealth is attributed to the inheritance she got from her father.

Where is André the Giant's daughter now?

Today, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Is André the Giant's daughter a giant too?

Robin is not as big as her father was (7’4” or 224 centimetres). However, she is relatively massive, measuring 6’ (182 centimetres).

André the Giant’s daughter, Robin, has been preserving her father’s legacy in wrestling and was featured in Andre the Giant documentary in 2018. She currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

