Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend: Meet the beautiful Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend, Paula Badosa, is a professional tennis player. She is known for competing on the professional women’s circuit. The tennis player has won three WTA Tour singles trophies and hit her peak at the 2021 French Open, making it to the quarterfinals. Her relationship with the Greek tennis player has been sparking interest online, with fans wanting to know more about their love story and how they first crossed paths.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ relationship has garnered a loyal fan following, with many labelling them as the newest power couple. Unlike many celebrities who keep their love life away from the limelight, the couple openly shares glimpses of their relationship.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend’s profile summary

Full name Paula Badosa Gibert Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’11’’ (180 centimetres) Weight 145 lbs (66 kilograms) Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Josep Badosa Codolar Mother Mireia Gibert Baró Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas Profession Professional tennis player Social media Instagram Facebook

Where is Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend from?

The Spanish tennis player hails from Manhattan, New York, United States. The prominent tennis player is 26 years old as of 2024. She has a younger sister named Jana.

What nationality is Paula Badosa?

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend is a Spanish national of Hispanic ethnicity. She was born to Spanish parents Josep Badosa Codolar and Mireia Gibert Baró on 15 November 1997.

How did Tsitsipas and Badosa get together?

The power couple got to know each other in Rome during the Italian Open, when Badosa faced off against Ons Jabeur on 12 May 2023. In a 2023 Q&A with moderators and fans, the Greek tennis player revealed how their love story started.

I made a bet with myself. I said I'm sending Paola a message if she wins her second round match in Rome, and she was playing very well, so I thought, okay, I have a good chance of achieving that today. So she ended up winning the match, and I kept my promise, and I messaged her, “Congratulations!”, and I guess you can see that's how it started.

Before officially acknowledging their relationship, the couple hinted at their romance on Spotify. Fans of the tennis stars noticed that they changed their Spotify profile pictures to new selfies with each other.

Are Badosa and Tsitsipas still together?

Badosa and Tsitsipas are together. In an ESTO interview at the Los Cabos Open tournament in Mexico, Paula Badosa’s boyfriend opened up about how important his relationship with Badosa is:

Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself. When I'm surrounded by people like her, she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people guides me. I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I really want to make the most of it.

Paula Badosa's tennis career

Paula Badosa Tsitsipas’ interest in tennis started when she was seven. At that time, she moved to Barcelona alongside her family and started playing tennis at Club Tennis d'Aro (Platja d'Aro). When she was 14 years old, she relocated to Valencia to progress in her tennis career. She made her debut at the ITF Junior Circuit in September 2012 when she was only 14.

In February 2014, the tennis player won her first junior singles title at the Grade-1 Mediterranee Avenir in Casablanca. In April 2014, she also won the doubles title at a Grade-1 tournament and the Trofeo Juan Carlos Ferrero in Villena.

The tennis player is currently coached by Pol Todeo. She made her first breakthrough after receiving a wildcard for the main draw at the Premier Mandatory Miami Open in March 2015. At the time of writing, she holds the 93rd spot in the Singles rankings and the 381st position in the Doubles rankings.

How much does Paula Badosa make?

According to Sportskeeda, the Spanish tennis player’s annual salary ranges between $600k and $1 million. Her wealth primarily comes from her tennis career and brand endorsements from notable companies like Nike, Wilson, Iberdrola and Kerastase.

Where is Tsitsipas’ girlfriend now?

Tsitsipas’ girlfriend, Paula, resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Besides her Dubai home, the tennis player also owns a luxurious house in Spain.

Who is Tsitsipas’ girlfriend?

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend is the Spanish professional tennis player Paula Badosa.

Paula Badosa’s profiles

Paula is active on Instagram and has a massive following of over 1 million followers. She also has a Facebook account with over 159 thousand followers.

Is Tsitsipas married?

Many tennis fans have been wondering who Stefanos Tsitsipas’ wife is and whether he is married. The Greek professional tennis player has never married, with Paula Badosa marking his debut in the public eye as his first known relationship.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend, Paula Badosa, is a renowned tennis player from Manhattan, New York, United States. The power couple has been vocal about their relationship since they met in 2023.

