Has Tiffany Stratton ever competed in the Olympics for Team USA?

Jessica Woynilko is an American professional wrestler and former gymnast popularly known by the ring name Tiffany Stratton. Before joining the WWE fraternity, she practised trampoline gymnastics for several years. This article highlights Tiffany Stratton’s Olympic background and how it ultimately shaped her current wrestling career.

Tiffany Stratton during a 2023 wrestling match (L). The wrestler at a photoshoot in 2021 (R). Photo: @tiffanywwe (modified by author)

Tiffany Stratton made her wrestling debut in 2021 after winning several weightlifting and bodybuilding championships. She has held the Money In The Bank Contract since July 2024. However, it is worth noting how Tiffany’s gymnastics career instilled discipline and determination, anecdotes that would eventually make Jessica Woynilko Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton’s profile summary

Birth name Jessica Woynilko Famous as Tiffany Stratton Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater St. Catherine University Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Ludwig Kaiser (2022-present) Profession WWE wrestler and former gymnast Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Tiffany Stratton and the Olympics

Stratton has never competed in the Olympics, but she has participated in several gymnastics competitions. Tiffany (real name Jessica Woynilko) gained notoriety in 2016 due to her trampoline skills. In February 2016, she competed in the Winter Classic, bagging second place.

WWE wrestler Tiffany Stratton rocking an off-white outfit with pink earmuffs. Photo: @tiffanywwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Later in the same year, the sportswoman claimed fourth position in the Colorado Springs Elite Challenge. In June 2016, she ranked third in a double mini-trampoline schedule at the USA Gymnastics Championships.

A year later, Woynilko competed again in seventh place in the Winter Classic and the Elite Challenge. From there, Jessica’s parents wanted her to transition to the high-paying wrestling scene, so they had American retired wrestler Greg Gagne train her.

Tiffany Stratton’s wrestling career

Stratton debuted professionally on NXT in November 2021, defeating female wrestler Amari Miller. In 2023, she participated in an eight-woman single-elimination tournament in which she won the NXT Women’s Championship, marking her first title.

On 2 February 2024, Tiffany signed with SmackDown to become a main roster member. On the same night, she defeated The O.C.’s Michin in her main roster debut. Two weeks later, the athlete qualified for the women’s Elimination Chamber match after defeating Zelina Vega.

In June, Stratton defeated Candice LeRae and Jade Cargill in a triple-threat match, qualifying for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. A month later, she managed to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase at the event.

Tiffany Stratton posing for the camera (L). The athlete during her gymnastics years (R). Photo: @tiffanywwe (modified by author)

How did Tiffany Stratton’s gymnastics background impact her wrestling career?

Stratton learnt her finishing ring move, Prettiest Moonsault Ever, thanks to her familiarity with trampoline gymnastics. During a 2024 interview with WittyWhittier, Tiffany discussed her gymnastics background, expanding on the benefits it has had on her WWE career, saying:

Gymnastics taught me everything that I know. It taught me hard work, dedication, coordination, and flexibility. Gymnastics gives you a good base for any sport. Due to my gymnastics background, I had an added advantage over everyone.

In 2023, she emphasized gymnastics input into her current career while speaking to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.

Gymnastics gave me all the tools to become a great wrestling athlete. The biggest lesson I learnt from it is mental strength because you must fight through learning new skills and getting mental blocks.

All about Tiffany Stratton’s workout routine

The wrestler occasionally engages her Instagram followers in her workout routine. In 2023, she posted a video of her shoulder and triceps training. In a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany painted a picture of her current workout routine.

I have been getting back into CrossFit. I am not afraid to lift heavy. Sometimes, I do a bodybuilding-focused workout. I go to the gym 3 to 4 times a week.

Former gymnast Tiffany Stratton during the 2024 Money in the Bank match at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: WWE

Tiffany Stratton’s body measurements

The 25-year-old wrestler stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 65 kilograms (143 lbs). Tiffany features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Is Tiffany Stratton married?

Although Tiffany is currently unmarried, she has been dating German professional wrestler Ludwig Kaiser since 2022. The WWE stars began dating on 4 May 2022. In her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany revealed the exciting details about how their love story began after Kaiser lost a game.

We always knew of each other because we were both at the Performance Center. One day, he was out; it was my birthday weekend, and I was also out. We played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the other person on a date. So, he lost, and he had to ask me out.

FAQs

Tiffany Stratton’s meteoric rise in WWE has sparked interest in her personal and professional life, and many are curious about her dangerous sports background. Below are some frequently asked questions about the former one-time NXT Women’s Champion;

Is Tiffany Stratton a gymnast?

The Minnesota native is no longer involved in gymnastics as she has found her niche in wrestling.

Ludwig Kaiser during the 2022 WWE Live Show (L). Tiffany Stratton at the gym (R). Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter via Getty Images, @tiffanywwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Was Tiffany Stratton in the Olympics?

Stratton has never competed in the Olympics, but she has participated in several gymnastic competitions, including the 2016 USA Gymnastics Championship.

Was Tiffany Stratton a member of the USA Gymnastics national team?

Although USA Gymnastics lists the athlete as a former competitor, she has never formally been named to the national team.

As a gymnast, Tiffany Stratton has never competed in the Olympics for Team USA. However, since 2021, she has been making waves in WWE. Stratton’s gymnastics background has played a vital role in the successful wrestler she is today.

