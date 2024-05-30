Who is Tiffany Stratton's boyfriend? Facts about her love life

Tiffany Stratton is an American professional wrestler and former gymnast. As of 2021, she is signed to WWE and is a former one-time NXT Women’s Champion. However, outside the ring, the sportswoman is doing well, and her relationship with fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser continues to flourish. But how much do you know about Tiffany Stratton’s boyfriend?

Ludwig Kaiser during the 2022 WWE Live Show (L). Tiffany Stratton posing for a photo (R). Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter via Getty Images, @tiffanywwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Due to her success in bodybuilding and weightlifting, Stratton wanted her to become a professional wrestler. She made her WWE debut in November 2021 but was promoted to the main roster on SmackDown in early 2024. Tiffany's partner, Ludwig, is one of the best male wrestlers today and has a bright future in the WWE.

Tiffany Stratton's profile summary

Full name Jessica Woynilko Famous as Tiffany Stratton Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater St. Catherine University Height 5’6.5’’ (169 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Ludwig Kaiser (2022-present) Profession WWE wrestler Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Tiffany Stratton's boyfriend?

Stratton is in a romantic relationship with German professional wrestler Ludwig Kaiser. He was born on 8 July 1990 in Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany and is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand. Kaiser is a member of Imperium.

Tiffany Stratton at the gym. Photo: @tiffanywwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Before joining WWE, he wrestled for wXw under the ring name Axel Dieter Jr. in his native Germany.

Some of Ludwig’s accolades while there include a one-time Unified World Wrestling Champion and a two-time World Tag Team Champion. He also wrestled in the UK for Progress Wrestling.

When did Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser start dating?

The WWE stars began dating on 4 May 2022. During an April 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany revealed the exciting details about how their love story began after Kaiser lost a game.

We always knew of each other because we were both at the Performance Center. One day, he was out; it was my birthday weekend, and I was also out. We played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the other person on a date. So, he lost, and he had to ask me out.

Are Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser living together?

Jessica and Kaiser have been living together since they started going out. Their first home was a one-bedroom apartment. However, Tiffany shared in a previous TikTok video that they would relocate to their dream, more spacious apartment.

My boyfriend and I will be moving apartments soon, and we will buy our dream apartment—not buying, just renting, but you get it. I am so excited because we live in a one-bedroom apartment with so much stuff.

Tiffany Stratton smiling for the camera (L). Ludwing Kaiser during a WWE match (R). Photo: @tiffanywwe, @wwe_kaiser on Instagram (modified by author)

She also revealed the current dynamic of their relationship is quite challenging due to their busy schedules.

As many of you already know, Ludwig is on Raw, and I am on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which is frustrating. He comes in Tuesday morning, and I leave Thursday afternoon, so we only have two days together because he is on the live shows every weekend.

Ludwig Kaiser’s views on Tiffany Stratton’s career

Even though Woynilko is still a newbie in WWE, her boyfriend has been instrumental in her current achievements. While speaking on FOX Sports’ Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, she disclosed how Kaiser has been her greatest supporter since they started dating.

Honestly, he is a big help in my career. He has helped me so much in wrestling. Ludwig helped me with matches and to understand where to put my skills. He also came up with a finish for me.

Tiffany Stratton rocking an official attire (L). Ludwing Kaiser during a gym session (R). Photo: @tiffanywwe, @wwe_kaiser on Instagram (modified by author)

Tiffany Stratton’s partner also often acknowledges her talent in interviews. During a 2023 interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he narrated her incredible wrestling journey.

She has come so far in the last one and a half years. It is unbelievable that I have done this for 16 years, and she has not even been in the game for two years and has already achieved so much. Soon, she is going to master all of them. Nonetheless, she does need any opportunity presented by me or anything going on Monday Night Raw now for her to jump. This is because opportunities will come her way naturally and organically.

How old is Tiffany Stratton?

Tiffany Stratton (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 1 May 1999 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA. She attended St. Catherine University, where she practised collegiate gymnastics.

FAQ

Stratton and Kaiser’s relationship has always piqued the interest of their fans. Here are some frequently asked questions about the WWE couple;

What is Tiffany Stratton’s real name?

The wrestler was born Jessica Woynilko. She adopted the ring name Tiffany Stratton after her WWE debut.

Ludwig Kaiser at a workout session at a Toronto gym (L). Tiffany Stratton during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @wwe_kaiser, @tiffanywwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Tiffany Stratton’s married?

Jessica is not married as of May 2024. However, she is currently dating WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser’s wife?

The WWE star does not have a wife. Since May 2022, he has been romantically involved with sportswoman Tiffany.

Tiffany Stratton’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, has been integral to her illustrious career. The couple has dated for two years and is one of WWE's most talked about. They have proved that despite their demanding career, they prioritize their relationship.

