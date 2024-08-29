Who is Xhoana Xheneti? Meet Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend

Xhoana Xheneti recently captured public attention after Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale introduced her as his girlfriend. She is also a talented singer and bears a striking resemblance to Gavin's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, to whom he was married for nearly 14 years. Since going public in March 2024, the new couple have been spotted at various high-profile events and on vacations.

English singer Gavin Rossdale with his girlfriend, Xhoana Xheneti. Photo: @xhoana_x (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Xhoana Xheneti's journey into music began with writing poetry as a child, which eventually evolved into songwriting. Her multicultural background and experiences have significantly influenced her musical style. Her sound is inspired by various genres and artists, including British trip-hop bands Portishead and Massive Attack.

Xhoana Xheneti's profile and bio summary

Full name Xhoana Xheneti Other names Xhoana X Date of birth February 27, 1989 Age 35 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Tirana, Albania Current residence United States Nationality Albanian-American Ethnicity Albanian Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Gavin Rossdale (2023 to date) Siblings Evis Xheneti (elder sister) Profession Singer Genre Dark electro-pop Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

Who is Xhoana Xheneti?

Xhoana Xheneti is an Albanian-born singer and songwriter. She was born in Tirana, Albania, and grew up in post-communist Albania. She moved to the US in 1996 with her mother and older sister Evis after her parents divorced.

Growing up between Los Angeles and New York, she was exposed to a diverse range of musical influences. In her interview with American Songwriter, she said she experienced a major culture shock when she first arrived in the US.

When I moved to the States, it was a major culture shock in every way possible. It's so different coming from a third-world, post-communist country into a place you only saw in movies prior.

Top 5 facts about Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend, Xhoana Xheneti. Photo: @xhoana_x on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Xhoana Xheneti?

Xhoana Xheneti's age is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on February 27, 1989. Her boyfriend, Gavin is 58 years old.

Xhoana Xheneti's ethnicity

Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend has Albanian ancestral roots. She holds Albanian-American citizenship.

Gavin Rossdale and Xhoana Xheneti's relationship

Gavin and Xhoana began dating in 2023. Their first public outing was in November 2023 during a friend's wedding in Mexico.

They made their relationship public in March 2024 when Rossdale shared a photo of them having dinner together on Instagram. The couple connected over their shared love of music, with Rossdale initially reaching out to Xheneti after hearing one of her songs.

Their relationship developed organically, starting as friends before becoming romantic. Despite the challenges of balancing his family life and dating, the Bush frontman has introduced Xheneti to his sons.

Xhoana Xheneti and Gavin Rossdale during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 01, 2024. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Xhoana Xheneti's music career

Xhoana X started releasing music in the late 2010s with popular tracks like Deepest Pleasure, GIRLGUN, Slow & Steady, and Serpentine. She has released two EPs, including The Villain in 2021 and Girlgun in 2023.

Her music style is often described as dark electro-pop, and she has worked with notable artists like Korn. She told CelebMix that her sound is inspired by her exposure to the diverse American culture.

Musically, I have been exposed to so much more than I would have been exposed to if I had not moved around. When I came here in '96, there was Tupac, Biggie & No Doubt and then Prodigy and Radiohead, so just massive nonstop inspiration, which I'm massively grateful for. I think you hear it all in my music-the attitude, the rebellion, the nostalgia, the vulnerability, the eclecticism.

Xhoana Xheneti's songs

Song Year EP/Single Girlgun 2023 Girlgun The Illusion 2023 Girlgun Save Me 2023 Girlgun Torture 2023 Girlgun Endless Crime 2021 The Villain The Villain 2021 The Villain Paradise Lost 2021 The Villain The Great Escape 2021 The Villain Deep Pleasure 2020 Single Crimson 2020 Single Castle 2020 Single Slow & Steady 2020 Single Drowning 2018 Single Serpentine 2018 Single Heaven 2018 Single Catcher in the Rye (Darkness Bluer) 2018 Single

Xhoana Xheneti's net worth

Xheneti's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources like Sportskeeda and The Sports Grail estimate it to be around $1.3 million. Her boyfriend, Gavin Rossdale, is a multi-millionaire with an estimated worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Xhoana Xhenet and Gavin Rossdale during a dinner outing in early February 2024. Photo: @xhoana_x (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Gavin Rossdale's love life has had its ups and downs since his highly publicized divorce from pop icon Gwen Stefani. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his relationships;

Is Gavin Rossdale married?

The British musician is not currently married. He was previously married to American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani from 2002 until their divorce in 2015.

Why did Gwen Stefani get a divorce?

The pop star cited irreconcilable differences in the court filings as the reason for divorce. There were rumours of Gavin Rossdale's alleged affair with their kids' nanny, Mindy Mann.

The couple welcomed three sons, including Kingston James, Zuma Nesta, and Apollo Bowie. Gwen is now married to country music star Blake Shelton.

Who is Gavin Rossdale in a relationship with now?

Gavin Rossdale's current girlfriend is Albanian singer Xhoana Xheneti. They have been together since 2023 and made their relationship public in March 2024.

Gavin Rossdale during the Primary Wave x Billboard Grammy Party held at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on February 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Xhoana Xheneti's relationship with Gavin Rossdale has brought her into the public eye, but she continues to shine through her music. From an outsider's point of view, one cannot tell there is an almost 23-year age difference between the two rockstars.

READ ALSO: Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife, Laila Rouass: Are they still together?

Briefly.co.za shared intriguing facts about Ronnie O'Sullivan's love life. The English snooker legend has never tied the knot but had one of the longest engagements with actress Laila Rouass.

Laila and Ronnie have been a power couple in the snooker world since 2012, although they have experienced several publicized ups and downs. Check the article for more on their relationship status today.

Source: Briefly News