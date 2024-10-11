Mark Rober's net worth: how much is the YouTube star worth?

Mark Rober, best known as the Willy Wonka of rocket science and engineering, is a YouTuber, educator and inventor based in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara County, California, USA. The former NASA and Apple engineer is best known for his science-centred DIY YouTube videos. Discover Mark Rober's net worth and income sources.

Following his transition from engineering to YouTuber, Mark Robert has gained global fame as a creator, uploading science-based videos based on simple and elaborate experiments. So, how much does Mark Rober earn?

Mark Rober's profile summary

Full name Mark Braxton Rober Gender Male Date of birth March 11, 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Santa Clarita, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 62 kilogram (approx) Height 6 feet Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Lisa Nicole Rober Children 1 (Jonathan Rober) High school Olinda High School University University of Southern California, Brigham Young University Profession Engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and YouTuber Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube TikTok

What is Mark Rober's net worth?

According to CA Knowledge and Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Rober's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $12 million to $20 million. His vast wealth is attributed to his career as an engineer at Apple and NASA, YouTube earnings, and entrepreneurial endeavours.

How much did Mark Rober make as a NASA engineer?

Mark joined the NASA Propulsion Laboratory in 2004 and worked for nine years. While there, he developed the Curiosity rover, an automobile-sized rover designed to explore the Gale crater on Mars.

He also developed hardware for several missions, such as the Gravity Recovery, Interior Laboratory, and Mars Science Laboratory. Although Mark Rober's NASA salary is not public, it is lower than what he earns from YouTube.

Why did Mark Rober quit from NASA?

In an interview with Samir and Colin, Mark Rober said that while he enjoyed his time at NASA and worked on exciting projects, he strongly desired to pursue a more creative career. He also wanted to make awesome wearable tech Halloween costumes.

What is Mark Rober's YouTube income?

Mark is a famous YouTuber renowned for his science-centred DIY videos. He debuted on YouTube on October 20, 2011, and the channel has gained over 57.7 million subscribers and 7.7 lifetime billion views.

As per Forbes, Mark Rober's YouTube earnings as of September 2023 were $6 million. In an interview with Video Production Daily, he revealed that a considerable part of his YouTube revenue comes from ad revenue, unlike in the past, where he earned a significant part of his income through sponsorships. He said;

The more eyeballs you get, the more they will pay you. 90% of my revenue used to be from sponsorships, and 10% was from YouTube's ad revenue. Now, it has flipped because the channel gets so many views, so 60% is from YouTube ads, and 40% is from sponsors.

What are Mark Rober's earnings per video on YouTube?

Although the exact amount the YouTuber earns per video is unknown, YouTuber.me reports that he makes approximately $1.21 per 1000 views. It also reports his monthly salary as around $358K.

What company does Mark Rober own?

Mark Rober owns CrunchLabs. A description of the website states it a science-based company that offers monthly STEM toy subscriptions and encourages kids to think like engineers. He previously owned Digital Dudz, an online Halloween costume company, which he sold to Morphsuits, a UK-based spandex company, in 2013.

Mark founded Digital Dudz after his Halloween costume video went viral. During its first three weeks of operation, the company earned over $250k in revenue.

Mark Rober's house

The YouTuber lives in a luxurious mansion in Sunnyvale, California. The $11 million house includes a large swimming pool and relaxing space. He was previously living in a rented penthouse in Los Angeles.

How old is Mark Rober?

Mark, whose full name is Mark Braxton Rober (44 years old as of 2024), was born on March 11, 1980, in Orange County, California, USA, to a family of five. The YouTuber's mother succumbed to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) during the early days of his career. In an interview with fellow YouTubers Colin and Samir, he acknowledged his mum's influence on his career, saying,

My mom saw that, and I remember her laughing and saying, 'Oh, that is a great idea.' She took a picture which back then meant something. To me, it represented being encouraged to be creative and to come up with solutions.

About Mark Rober's educational background

Mark Rober attended Brea Olinda High School in Brea, California. He later enrolled at Brigham Young University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

In 2014, he attained his Master's in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California. He later received an honorary fellowship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Trivia

Mark was born and raised in Orange County, California, USA, as the youngest of three siblings.

He is widely referred to as Willy Wonka of rocket science and engineering.

The engineer resides in Sunnyvale, Santa Clarita, California, USA, with his wife Lisa and son Jonathan.

Jonathan, Mark's son was diagnosed with autism, prompting him to do charity and advocacy work to help raise awareness about autism.

In a partnership with fellow YouTuber Mr Beast in 2019, they planted 20 million trees in 30 countries.

Mark Rober's net worth demonstrates his profound impact on making science accessible and fun for everyone. His journey from NASA engineer to YouTube sensation is not just a tale of career transition; it is a testament to the power of passion and innovation.

