Lexi Rivera: age, net worth, and biography: Meet the social media star

At Lexi Rivera's age of nine in 2010, she had started establishing her presence on social media as a skilled gymnast. She is currently one of the most followed influencers, with over 55 million followers across her various platforms.

Lexi Rivera attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Photo: Mindy Small/Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lexi Rivera was raised in a close-knit family, which includes her famous brother, influencer Brent Rivera, who introduced her to social media. She decided not to pursue gymnastics professionally and focus on full-time content creation which has made her a multi-millionaire in her early 20s.

Lexi Rivera's profile summary

Birth name Alexa Brooke Rivera Date of birth June 7, 2001 Age 23 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Huntington Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mexican, Italian, and English Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Weight Approx. 54 kg (119 lbs) Body measurements Approx. 34-28-35 inches (86-71-89 cm) Eye colour Green Hair colour Light brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Laura and John Rivera Siblings Brent, Brice, and Blake Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Facebook

Lexi Rivera's age and real name

Lexi Rivera is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 7, 2001, in Huntington Beach, California. The YouTube star was born Alexa Brooke Rivera. Her online name, Lexi, is a shortened version of her first name.

How tall is Lexi Rivera?

Lexi Rivera's height is 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm), according to her IMDB profile. She has green eyes and light brown hair.

Top 5 facts about YouTube star Lexi Rivera. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

All about Lexi Rivera's parents

Lexi Rivera has mixed ethnicity. She has Mexican, Italian, and English heritage. Her dad, John, is Mexican, while her mom, Laura, is three-quarters Italian and one-quarter English.

Her mother Laura, is a teacher, and her father John Rivera, a firefighter. Her mother is active on social media and occasionally features in Lexi's posts, but her father prefers a private life.

Alexa uploaded a rare photo of her dad in June 2017 while wishing him a happy Father's Day. In her September 2018 interview with A-list Nation, she shared that her mother inspires her.

My mom – She is the most selfless woman ever, and she has taught me the importance of a positive attitude and hard work. Most importantly, she has always stressed how important it is to treat others with respect and embrace their differences.

Lexi with her mother (L), father, and brothers. Photo: @lexibrookerivera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lexi Rivera's siblings

Lexi is the youngest of four siblings; she has three older brothers including Brent, Brice, and Blake. Brent Rivera (born in January 1998) is an established social media influencer with over 34.3 million subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel. Brice (born in March 1994) is a chef, according to his Instagram bio.

Alexa's brother Blake (born in May 1996) used to play college hockey at Long Beach State University from where he graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance. He is a Registered Client Associate and the current vice president of TSG Wealth Management in Irvine, California.

Rivera and her brothers share a strong sibling bond. In a July 2018 YouTube Q&A, fans asked her about her favourite sibling, to which she replied,

I don't have a favourite. I love all of them equally...I really I'm lucky they all love me very much, and I love them.

Lexi Rivera's brothers Brent, Brice, and Blake. Photo: @lexibrookerivera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Lexi Rivera's boyfriend?

The influencer has been linked to Andrew Davilla, a fellow social media influencer. Lexi Rivera and Andrew are long-term friends and occasionally collaborate to create content, but they have not confirmed or denied being a couple.

The YouTuber previously dated content creator Ben Azelart. The ex-couple met in 2018 when they were both 16-year-old teenagers. They announced their breakup in a November 2020 YouTube video but said they would continue to work together. While explaining the reason for their decision, Alexa said,

Our relationship has been very up in the air, and I know that it's been super confusing for you guys and that's because it's been just as confusing for us. We've been very on and off again, and I don't think we were really sure what we wanted to do until now...We grew up together and never really had that independence – Now we realize that we kind of need to be a little more independent and I think the way to do that is to be friends for right now.

Lexi Rivera with Andrew Davilla in October 2022 (L) and with Ben Azelart in August 2019 (R). Photo: @lexibrookerivera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Why is Lexi Rivera famous?

Lexi Rivera initially gained fame through her older brother, YouTuber Brent Rivera, who created a YouTube channel for her in 2010 to showcase her gymnast skills. She still has the channel, which has over 16.8 million subscribers and over 4.5 billion views.

The influencer is also popular on TikTok, where she has over 28.3 million followers, and Instagram, with over 8 million followers. Her content consists of fashion, beauty, challenges, comedy sketches, and prank videos.

Rivera has collaborated with several social media personalities, including her brother Brent, the Stokes Twins, Mr. Beast, and singer Jason Derulo. She also appeared in the YouTube series Amp World and Brobot.

Alexa is also a sought-after brand ambassador. She has worked with companies like Prada, Lancôme, and CashApp.

Lexi Rivera's net worth

Lexi is estimated to be worth $10 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth comes from her various social media ventures. In 2024, she was featured on Forbes' list of Top Creators Earnings with $5 million in annual income.

Lexi Rivera attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

At Lexi Rivera's age of 23, she is a beloved online influencer with a growing fanbase. She continues to shine alongside her brother Brent while creating an independent brand.

