Meet Silvana Mojica: age, net worth, and bio of Dave Portnoy's ex-girlfriend

Silvana Mojica's age and other aspects of her personal life have always been under immense scrutiny following her relationship with Dave Portnoy. She is a well-known Colombian-American marketer, model, and social media influencer.

Silvana gained immense stardom on social media platforms following her relationship with Barstool Sports founder. Photo: @silvanamojica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Silvana Mojica skyrocketed to stardom in early 2021 following her relationship with Barstool's founder, Dave Portnoy. She has since leveraged her fame to social media platforms boasting thousands of followers.

Silvana Mojica's profile summary

Full name Silvana Mojica Gender Female Date of birth April 6, 1995 Place of birth Colombia, South America Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Hispanic Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 59kg (approx) Height 5 feet 6 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings Valeria Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Dave Portnoy Education West Orange High School, Valencia College, and Florida State University Profession Professional marketer, model, and social media influencer Social media Instagram Net worth $1 million

Silvana Mojica: age and education

The American social media personality (29 years old as of 2024) was born into a Hispanic family on April 8, 1995, in Colombia, South America. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

On 8 April 2024, she celebrated her birthday on Instagram and uploaded photos of the occasion. In one image she stands in front of balloons in the shape of 29. The caption read:

I have the best friends ever. Thank you to everyone who made this weekend so special & celebrated with me.

Mojica attended West Orange High School and later enrolled at Valencia College, where she studied between 2014 and 2016. In 2016, Dave Portnoy's ex-girlfriend joined Florida State University to pursue an undergraduate degree in marketing and graduated in 2018.

Silvana and Dave were first linked when they were spotted dancing at a club in Miami. Photo: @silvanamojica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Silvana Mojica's career

The Colombian native is a professional marketer, model, and social media influencer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been a social media marketing assistant at Giti Inc., a Miami-based fashion and apparel company, since March 2021. She is skilled in customer service, marketing, retail sales, team building, and social media management.

In 2018, the Florida-based marketer worked for UnCommon Fashion as a junior account manager for five months. Between November 2018 and March 2020, Mojica served as an account executive at Squeem in Orlando, Florida.

Silvana was once a brand ambassador for Strike Magazine. Photo: @silvanamojica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Social media career

Silvana gained immense stardom on social media following her relationship with the Barstool Sports founder. Her Instagram account has over 237 thousand followers, and she usually shares her daily photos and videos on the platform.

Modelling

Mojica has modelled for prominent brands and designers, including Diva Boutique. The professional marketer also sells her favourite Instagram fits, such as baseball caps ($45.90), a Simkhai dress ($4345), and The Annie boots ($295), on the LTK website.

What is Silvana Mojica's net worth?

According to Famous People Today, Silvana Mojica's net worth is estimated at $1 million. She has accumulated wealth through various ventures, including marketing, modelling, and brand endorsement deals.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-partner, Dave Portnoy, is worth $150 million. He earned his fortune as the founder of digital sports powerhouse Barstool Sports.

Silvana Mojica and Dave Portnoy's relationship

Silvana gained popularity following her romantic relationship with Dave Portnoy. He is a renowned entrepreneur and blogger best known for Barstool Sports, his sports and popular culture blog.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy with Silvana Mojica during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown

Source: Getty Images

How did Dave meet Silvana?

The former celebrity couple first met at the Miami restaurant and lounge Komodo. In a July 2021 Instagram post, Silvana revealed how their nuptials began. She wrote;

True story: when Dave first asked me to hang out I told him yeah but sorry I’m busy for the next month and he said Silvana.. I’m busy but nobody is that busy... Here we are.

Are Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica still together?

Dave Portnoy and Mojica are no longer dating. The former couple allegedly called off their relationship in November 2023 after dating for over 2 years. This was after Silvana posted a cryptic video on her TikTok, where she displayed multiple romantic postcards saying,

Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with.

A few days after the viral video, Portnoy confirmed the break-up and denied rumours that he was hooking up with Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss during an exclusive interview with Page Six. He said,

It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup which is hard enough to go through.

What is the age difference between Dave Portnoy and Silvana?

Dave Portnoy and the Colombian model have an 18-year age difference. The Barstool Sports owner (47 as of 2024) was born on March 22, 1977.

Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. Photo by Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Mojica primarily rose to stardom following her relationship with Dave Portnoy. Below are some of the fan facts about Dave Portnoy's ex-girlfriend;

Before dating Dave Portnoy, Silvana was in a relationship with Connor McKenzie.

She has a sister named Valeria.

Silvana Mojica's birthday is on April 8 every year.

The Florida-based social media influencer owns two pet dogs.

Mojica can speak English and Spanish fluently.

Silvana Mojica was the brand ambassador for Strike Magazine between August 2017 and January 2018.

At Silvana Mojica's age of 29 years, she has made a name for herself in the social media landscape. She has also successfully forged a name for herself in the corporate world, working as a social media marketing assistant at Giti Inc., a Miami-based fashion and apparel company, since March 2021.

READ ALSO: Who is Gabriela Moura?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Gabriela Moura, a well-known Brazillian TikToker and social media influencer based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

At her tender age, she has gained a significant social media fanbase mainly because of her engaging content. Discover lesser-known facts about Gabriela Moura.

Source: Briefly News