Bolo the Entertainer's net worth, age, real name, wife, and career

Michael Bolwaire, popularly known as Bolo the Entertainer, is an American model, dancer and actor. He gained widespread recognition after appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, an all-male exotic dance group created by actress Vivica A. Fox. Discover Bolo Entertainer's net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Bolo the Entertainer at The Mint in Los Angeles, California (L). Bolo the Entertainer at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Randy Shropshire, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Michael Bolwaire became famous through his work as an exotic dancer. In addition to dancing, he has pursued acting and appeared on various reality shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vivica's Black Magic. He uses his social media platforms to promote his brand, lifestyle, and fitness endeavours.

Bolo the Entertainer’s profile summary

Full name Michael Bolwaire Famous as Bolo the Entertainer Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 176 Ibs (80 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Children 1 Profession Actor, reality star, model, entrepreneur, dancer Net worth $2 million - $5 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

How old is Bolo the Entertainer?

The dancer is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 April 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

What is Bolo the Entertainer’s net worth?

According to EastroHelp and Answersafrica, the American dancer has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his career as an exotic dancer, reality TV personality, social media influencer and model.

His fame from shows like Vivica's Black Magic and The Real Housewives of Atlanta helped him build a strong social media following, which he leverages for brand partnerships and sponsored posts. Additionally, he offers fitness programs and sells merchandise.

Fast five facts about Bolo the Entertainer. Photo: @damuthafuggin.bo on Facebook (modified by author)

Career

Michael Bolwaire started his career as an exotic dancer under the stage name Bolo the Entertainer. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2016 after appearing in Chocolate City: Vegas and then joined the cast of 2017's Kinky.

Michael Bolwaire rose to stardom after appearing on Vivica's Black Magic, a reality show following male dancers. He further achieved recognition for starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where his performance at a bachelorette party became a major topic among fans.

In a March 2021 interview, Bolo discussed his experience onThe Real Housewives of Atlanta and the attention he has received after appearing on the show. He said:

I’ve been doing it for a while, so a lot of the new spark is almost like giving me the extra push again for my career. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and you still have to be Mike when you go home.

Bolwaire has also been featured in numerous shows and movies. Below is a list of Michael Bolwaire’s movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Chocolate City (2015)

(2015) Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)

(2017) Genius (2017)

(2017) Unsolved (2018)

(2018) Kinky (2018)

(2018) All the Queen's Men (2021)

(2021) Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Aside from acting, Bolwaire has also ventured into entrepreneurship. As per his LinkedIn profile, he owns a clothing brand called Bo'Wear, a bath and body line called Bo's Bath and Body Signature Collection, and customised products.

He is also a social media influencer and boasts a significant following across various social media platforms. Bolo has two YouTube channels where he uploads dance and workout videos. However, he has not shared any new videos on either channel for almost four years.

He also has an account on OnlyFans, where he often shares explicit content. He is also active on Instagram, with over 442 thousand followers.

Bolo the Entertainer in Atlanta, Georgia, United States (L). Bolo the Entertainer poses for a pic during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @damuthafuggin.bo (modified by author)

Who is Michael Bolwaire’s wife?

Is Michael Bolwaire married? The American entertainer and actor has kept his personal life private, especially about his relationships. However, on 2 October 2022, the actor confirmed that he got married via Instagram after he shared a photo of him holding a woman's hand.

The woman had a wedding ring, and the caption was "NEW CHAPTER". However, he remains private and has yet to reveal his wife's identity. Bolo has a son who is frequently featured on his Instagram posts. The identity of the baby's mother remains undisclosed.

What is Michael Bolwaire’s height?

The popular model is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Bolo the Entertainer? He is an American model, dancer and actor best known for appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic.

He is an American model, dancer and actor best known for appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic. ‌Where is Bolo the Entertainer from? The actor was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

The actor was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. What is Bolo's real name? His real name is Michael Bolwaire.

His real name is Michael Bolwaire. What is Michael Bolwaire’s age? The American seasoned exotic dancer is 36 years old as of 2024.

The American seasoned exotic dancer is 36 years old as of 2024. What is Michael Bolwaire’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million.

He has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. Who is Bolo's wife now? The actor is reportedly married but has not disclosed his wife's identity.

The actor is reportedly married but has not disclosed his wife's identity. Who is Bolo on All the Queens Men? He plays "Doc" on the BET+ series All the Queen's Men.

Bolo the Entertainer's net worth reflects his success as an actor, entrepreneur, dancer and model. He has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has appeared in numerous shows and movies. He is best known for appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, an all-male exotic dance group created by actress Vivica A. Fox.

