Global site navigation

Bolo the Entertainer's net worth, age, real name, wife, and career
Celebrity biographies

Bolo the Entertainer's net worth, age, real name, wife, and career

by  Rodah Mogeni 5 min read

Michael Bolwaire, popularly known as Bolo the Entertainer, is an American model, dancer and actor. He gained widespread recognition after appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, an all-male exotic dance group created by actress Vivica A. Fox. Discover Bolo Entertainer's net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Bolo the Entertainer's net worth
Bolo the Entertainer at The Mint in Los Angeles, California (L). Bolo the Entertainer at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Randy Shropshire, Prince Williams (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Michael Bolwaire became famous through his work as an exotic dancer. In addition to dancing, he has pursued acting and appeared on various reality shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vivica's Black Magic. He uses his social media platforms to promote his brand, lifestyle, and fitness endeavours.

Bolo the Entertainer’s profile summary

Full nameMichael Bolwaire
Famous asBolo the Entertainer
GenderMale
Date of birth30 April 1988
Age36 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthCleveland, Ohio, United States of America
Current residenceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Sexual orientationStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height6’ (183 cm)
Weight176 Ibs (80 kg)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings1
Relationship statusMarried
Children1
ProfessionActor, reality star, model, entrepreneur, dancer
Net worth$2 million - $5 million
Social media Instagram, Facebook

Read also

What is Lil Pump's ethnicity? All about his ethnic background, parents, nationality, and more

How old is Bolo the Entertainer?

The dancer is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 April 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

What is Bolo the Entertainer’s net worth?

According to EastroHelp and Answersafrica, the American dancer has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his career as an exotic dancer, reality TV personality, social media influencer and model. 

His fame from shows like Vivica's Black Magic and The Real Housewives of Atlanta helped him build a strong social media following, which he leverages for brand partnerships and sponsored posts. Additionally, he offers fitness programs and sells merchandise.

Fast five facts about Bolo the Entertainer.
Fast five facts about Bolo the Entertainer. Photo: @damuthafuggin.bo on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

Career

Michael Bolwaire started his career as an exotic dancer under the stage name Bolo the Entertainer. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2016 after appearing in Chocolate City: Vegas and then joined the cast of 2017's Kinky.

Read also

Brandon Fugal's net worth: How rich is the Skinwalker Ranch owner?

Michael Bolwaire rose to stardom after appearing on Vivica's Black Magic, a reality show following male dancers. He further achieved recognition for starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where his performance at a bachelorette party became a major topic among fans.

In a March 2021 interview, Bolo discussed his experience onThe Real Housewives of Atlanta and the attention he has received after appearing on the show. He said:

I’ve been doing it for a while, so a lot of the new spark is almost like giving me the extra push again for my career. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and you still have to be Mike when you go home.

Bolwaire has also been featured in numerous shows and movies. Below is a list of Michael Bolwaire’s movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Read also

Steven Greener: Facts and biography of Tamron Hall's husband

  • Chocolate City (2015)
  • Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)
  • Genius (2017)
  • Unsolved (2018)
  • Kinky (2018)
  • All the Queen's Men (2021)
  • Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Aside from acting, Bolwaire has also ventured into entrepreneurship. As per his LinkedIn profile, he owns a clothing brand called Bo'Wear, a bath and body line called Bo's Bath and Body Signature Collection, and customised products.

He is also a social media influencer and boasts a significant following across various social media platforms. Bolo has two YouTube channels where he uploads dance and workout videos. However, he has not shared any new videos on either channel for almost four years.

He also has an account on OnlyFans, where he often shares explicit content. He is also active on Instagram, with over 442 thousand followers.

Bolo the Entertainer in Atlanta, Georgia, United States (L). Bolo the Entertainer poses for a pic during a photoshoot (R).
Bolo the Entertainer in Atlanta, Georgia, United States (L). Bolo the Entertainer poses for a pic during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @damuthafuggin.bo (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Who is Michael Bolwaire’s wife?

Read also

Danny Masterson's net worth today: How rich is the actor?

Is Michael Bolwaire married? The American entertainer and actor has kept his personal life private, especially about his relationships. However, on 2 October 2022, the actor confirmed that he got married via Instagram after he shared a photo of him holding a woman's hand.

The woman had a wedding ring, and the caption was "NEW CHAPTER". However, he remains private and has yet to reveal his wife's identity. Bolo has a son who is frequently featured on his Instagram posts. The identity of the baby's mother remains undisclosed.

What is Michael Bolwaire’s height?

The popular model is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

  • Who is Bolo the Entertainer? He is an American model, dancer and actor best known for appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic.
  • ‌Where is Bolo the Entertainer from? The actor was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.
  • What is Bolo's real name? His real name is Michael Bolwaire.
  • What is Michael Bolwaire’s age? The American seasoned exotic dancer is 36 years old as of 2024.
  • What is Michael Bolwaire’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million.
  • Who is Bolo's wife now? The actor is reportedly married but has not disclosed his wife's identity.
  • Who is Bolo on All the Queens Men? He plays "Doc" on the BET+ series All the Queen's Men.

Read also

The story behind Nelly's band-aid: Why did he wear a plaster?

Bolo the Entertainer's net worth reflects his success as an actor, entrepreneur, dancer and model. He has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has appeared in numerous shows and movies. He is best known for appearing on the reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, an all-male exotic dance group created by actress Vivica A. Fox.

READ ALSO: Young Miko: Age, real name, net worth, and full biography

Briefly.co.za published an article about Young Miko. She is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper known for songs such as LGBT, Karma and Anarchy. She has become one of the most listened-to artists across various platforms.

Young Miko first explored music in 2018. She has collaborated with notable artists like Bad Bunny and Karol G and released her highly anticipated debut album, att., in 2024. Find out more details about her in this article.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: