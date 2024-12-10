Iga Świątek's net worth explained: Earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements

Iga Świątek's net worth has been a hot topic since she became one of the highlest-paid tennis players. The Polish professional athlete is currently ranked as World No. 2 in the WTA rankings. At age 23, she is a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, winning the French Open in 2020, 2022 and 2023. How has all of this success translated to her worth?

Iga Świątek during Billie Jean King Cup Finals match in November 2024. Photo: Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto, Robert Prange (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Iga Świątek's net worth places her among the fourth highest-paid tennis players in the world. Aside from her numerous wins, in November 2023, she became the first woman in 15 years to record 65 tour-level wins in back-to-back seasons since Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and 2008.

Profile summary

Full name Iga Natalia Świątek Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Warsaw, Poland Current residence Raszyn, Poland Nationality Polish Ethnicity White Height 5'9" (176 cm) Weight 69 kg (152 lbs) Mother Dorota Świątek Father Tomasz Świątek Sibling 1 Marital status Unmarried Profession Professional tennis player Net worth $26.7 million Social media Instagram

Iga Świątek's net worth

According to Forbes, she has an estimated net worth of $26.7 million, placing her as the world's highest-paid female athlete in 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her career and endorsements. She expressed gratitude for her success during an interview and told CNN Sports in 2024:

It's hard to grasp it because it all happened so fast. When I was younger, I wouldn't expect myself to be in the top five (let alone) these stats....I'm proud of myself and the team because I wouldn't be in that place without them.

Facts about Iga Świątek. Photo: Angel Martinez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money does Iga Świątek make?

She made an estimated $23.9 million, with $9.9 million from on-field earnings. In 2024, her earnings reached $26.7 million, with salary and winnings at $11.7 million. As Forbes published, Iga Świątek's career earnings were $14.9 million as of 2022. Her on-field earnings were $9.9 million, and she made $5 million off-field.

How much money did Iga Świątek win?

As of late 2024, according to WTA Tennis, Iga Świątek's prize money is over $33,141,991. This places her eighth in all-time rankings.

How much does Iga Świątek make in endorsements?

Iga Świątek sponsorship money/sponsors income is $15 million in 2024. Her earnings are a little behind those of her rivals, such as Coco Gauff.

How much does Rolex pay Iga Świątek?

Iga's salary from Rolex is uncertain. However, the famous watch brand pays its popular ambassador, Roger Federer, $8 million annually.

How did Iga Świątek achieve much?

Iga Świątek's father, Tomasz Świątek, was a former Olympic rower who competed in the men's quadruple sculls event at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He motivated her to play tennis. In August 2024, she told the US Open Tennis Championships interviewer that he is why she plays tennis.

She began her tennis career competing in ITF Junior Circuit events in 2015. At age 13, she won back-to-back low-level Grade 4 titles in April and May 2015. In 2016, Iga made her junior Grand Slam debut at the French Open and entered the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles.

Iga Swiatek during a match against Jasmine Paolini of Team Italy in November 2024 at Malaga, Spain. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Iga Świątek's career stat

Świątek turned pro in 2016 and quickly rose, winning seven ITF singles titles by 2018. Her career highlights include winning 22 singles titles. She also won the 2023 WTA Finals, her first year-end championship title, and became the first Polish tennis player to win the title.

The tennis player's other notable achievements include earning 10 WTA 1000 titles, including the 2023 China Open, and capturing three consecutive Roland Garros titles (2022-2024). She won the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics bronze medal, becoming the first Polish tennis player to win an Olympic medal.

Świątek achieved a career-high ranking of No. 1 in the world on 4 April 2022 and entered her 100th week as the world's No. 1, surpassing Lindsay Davenport. She later lost her position to Aryna Sabalenka.

With an impressive career, Iga is sponsored by several top brands, including LEGO. In January 2024, she shared an Instagram post saying:

As of today, I am the LEGO ambassador in Poland, and this means even more LEGO blocks.

Over the years, the tennis player has sealed deals with several other top multinationals. Some of Iga Świątek's endorsements and the sectors include the following:

S/N Company's name Sector 1 On Clothing and shoes 2 Tecnifibre Rackets 3 Red Bull Energy drink 4 Toyota Lexus Automobiles 5 PZU Insurance 6 Oshee Sports drink 7 Porsche Automobiles 8 Visa Financial services 9 Infosys Technology 10 Lancôme Cosmetics

Exploring Iga Świątek's car collection

Iga Świątek's house is in Raszyn, a village in Poland. The tennis player reportedly owns high-end cars. The cars in her garage reportedly include the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Porsche Panamera 4S.

Iga Świątek after the Billie Jean King Cup Finals semi-final match between Poland and Italy in November 2024 at Malaga, Spain. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Iga Świątek's charity work

She is committed to using her wealth for charity work and philanthropy. She advocates for mental health and supports various causes, including The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, Noble Gift Project, and SOS Children's Villages. UNICEF and Africa Cares Tennis Challenge are also among them.

Iga Świątek's net worth results from her impressive tennis career and savvy business ventures. As one of the world's youngest and most successful tennis players, her financial success is a product of her hard work, dedication, and innovative financial management.

