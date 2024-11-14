Taylor Tomlinson's net worth: A look at her earnings and fortune

Taylor Tomlinson is an American standup comedian, writer, and late-night television host. Originally from Orange County, she has had one of the quickest-rising careers in the comedy industry. Taylor Tomlinson's net worth has also been growing following the success of her Netflix specials.

Taylor Tomlinson's net worth may not be where it is today if she had not dedicated her life to her passion. She dropped out of college twice to pursue comedy, which has worked out in her favour. In 2021, she appeared on Forbes' list of 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment.

Taylor Tomlinson's profile summary

Full name Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Date of birth November 4, 1993 Age 31 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Orange County, California Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm) Gender Female Romantic orientation Bisexual Siblings Three Education California Polytechnic State University (dropped out) San Diego Community College District (dropped out) Profession Comedian, writer, TV personality Years active 2010 to date Represented by Levity Live, UTA, Fox Rothschild LLP Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website taylortomlinsoncomedy.com

Taylor Tomlinson's net worth

The standup comedian is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $8 million in 2024, according to various sources like Entrepreneur Times and Sportskeeda. The increase in Taylor Tomlinson's salary and earnings since her breakout in 2020 has contributed to her growing net worth.

How much does Taylor Tomlinson make per year?

Taylor Tomlinson's annual income is estimated to be more than $5 million. The majority of her income comes from her Netflix specials, her role as the host of the CBS late-night show After Midnight, and her tour ticket sales.

What is Taylor Tomlinson's Netflix deal worth?

Taylor signed her first Netflix deal in August 2020 worth $30 million, leading to the release of her two standup specials, Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look at You (2022). The standup comedian was reportedly paid a signing bonus of $8 million, and each special is valued at around $4 million, according to GB Times.

In March 2023, she signed a second Netflix deal to have two more specials. Her third special, Have It All, premiered on Netflix in February 2024.

The comedian told Variety in March 2023 that getting on Netflix gave her a huge career boost. She currently performs to sold-out audiences at her tours.

That's a level of security that you don't get very often in this business. It's a huge weight off your shoulders – I feel incredibly grateful and lucky...I was not selling tickets before that first special came out. And after it came out, we were selling out all the time. It was night and day.

Taylor Tomlinson's CBS deal

In November 2023, Taylor was revealed to be the new host of the CBS late-night show following the exit of James Corden, who hosted The Late Late Show. Her show, After Midnight, premiered in January 2024 and is co-produced by comedy legend Stephen Colbert.

Tomlinson is currently the only female late-night host on network television. After Midnight was renewed for a second season in June 2024. CBS President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach complemented her in a statement, saying,

Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night. We're excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet.

Where did Taylor Tomlinson get her start?

Taylor Tomlinson got her start in comedy at the age of 16 when her father signed them both up for standup lessons at a local church. She quickly took to the stage, performing at school venues, coffee shops, and church shows. By the time she was 19, Taylor had decided that comedy would be her career.

The comedian told Forbes in February 2023 that she had initially tried acting because she could not sing or dance. Finding her passion for comedy was an eye-opener.

I think once I found standup, it was like, 'Oh… this is so much better than acting! I get to perform, but I get to do whatever I want. I don't have to say anything I don't want to say. There's nobody here to let down or be let down by. It's all on me up here.'

She continued to perform and eventually became a top 10 finalist on season 9 of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2015. She had a major turning point when she was discovered by Levity Live's Judi Marmel, who has continued to work with her. In 2020, she was named one of the Top 10 Comins to Watch by Variety.

Did Taylor Tomlinson attend college?

The standup comedian briefly attended college but did not complete her degree. She started at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, but transferred to a community college in the San Diego area to be closer to comedy clubs.

Tomlinson then enrolled at California State University San Marcos. Eventually, she decided to drop out to pursue her comedy career full-time.

Taylor Tomlinson's age and early life

The After Midnight host, Taylor (31 years old in 2024) was born on November 4, 1993, in Orange County, California. She was raised in Temecula, California, in a conservative Christian household as the eldest of four children.

Her mother passed away from cancer when Taylor Tomlinson was just eight years old, and her father remarried a year later. This challenging period in her early life significantly influenced her comedic style, often reflecting on personal experiences and family dynamics in her routines.

Where does Taylor Tomlinson live?

The standup comedian currently resides in Los Angeles, California, according to her Forbes profile. She has yet to share details of her real estate properties.

Taylor Tomlinson's net worth reflects her quick rise in the comedy world. From performing in church basements to headlining major comedy festivals, Tomlinson's journey is a testament to her sharp wit and relatable humour.

