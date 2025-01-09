Who is Heidi Berry-Henderson? Meet Halle Berry’s sister

Having a celebrity sibling automatically thrusts you into the limelight, ultimately subjecting you to public scrutiny. This is the case for Heidi Berry-Henderson, who is widely recognised as the sister of renowned American actress Halle Berry. Although Heidi is not on the big screen like her sibling, fans are still eager to uncover juicy details about her.

Halle Berry at the Fairmont Century Plaza in 2021 (L). The actress during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Despite her sister’s prominence, Heidi Berry-Henderson prefers maintaining a low-key profile. She constantly avoids media frenzy and the internet’s prying eyes, so little information about her personal and professional life is publicly available. Nonetheless, we have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about Heidi.

Heidi Berry-Henderson’s profile summary

Full name Heidi Berry-Henderson Gender Female Date of birth 6 October 1964 Age 60 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Parents Jerome and Judith Berry Siblings Halle Berry and Renne Berry Famous as Halle Berry’s sister

Heidi Berry-Henderson’s age and birthplace

As documented by TheCityCeleb, Heidi Berry-Henderson (60 as of 2024) was born on 6 October 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Her mother, Judith Ann, is an English immigrant from Liverpool, while her dad, Jerome Berry, was an African-American man. Below are fascinating facts about Halle Berry’s sister.

Actress Halle Berry at the 2024 premiere of Never Let Go in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Growing up in an abusive environment

Heidi Berry-Henderson’s parents both previously worked in a psychiatric hospital; he was a ward attendant, and she was a nurse. However, Jerome later became a bus driver.

The pair divorced when Heidi was 6 in 1970. A victim of domestic violence, Judith Ann decided to raise her daughters as a single mother. Jerome succumbed to a brain tumour on 24 January 2003 at the age of 68.

A look at Heidi Berry-Henderson’s celebrity sister

Halle Maria Berry debuted as a model before later transitioning to acting. In 1986, she came in sixth in the Miss World competition.

In 1992, Maria landed her breakthrough film role in Boomerang alongside Eddie Murphy. By the 2000s, she ranked among Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. While speaking to Vanity Fair in December 2021, the star revealed how she got into acting, saying:

I knew I wanted to be an actress when I started taking acting lessons for fun, and one of my teachers told me I could earn a decent living from it.

Some of her accolades include an Academy Award, Satellite Award and five NAACP Image Awards. Below are some of Halle Berry’s movies and TV shows:

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

(1991) Welcome to Hollywood (1998)

(1998) Die Another Day (2002)

(2002) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

(2017) The Union (2024)

Halle Berry and her mother, Judith Ann Hawkins, at the ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. Photo: Vince Bucci

Heidi Berry-Henderson’s sister is a multi-millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halle is worth $90 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful acting career and lucrative brand deals.

She earned her first $1 million paycheck starring in Executive Decision in 1996. Today, Maria consistently bags between $10 and $12 million per major film role. She reportedly earns over $10 million annually as Revlon’s brand ambassador.

Exploring Heidi Berry-Henderson’s private lifestyle

Heidi lives one of the most grounded lives despite her sister’s popularity. Nonetheless, various sources report she is married to an African-American man, Mr. Henderson.

Although we could not find Heidi on any social media account, her sister, Halle, boasts 9 million Instagram followers. In addition, she has 4.3 million followers on X (Twitter) and 1 million Facebook followers.

FAQs

Halle’s prominence constantly spills over to those associated with her, including her family members. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Halle Berry?

The Flintstones star (58 as of 2024) was born on 14 August 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Halle Berry’s parents selected her name from Halle’s Department Store, a local landmark in her birth area.

Actress Halle Berry during the 2024 Lionsgate’s CinemaCon Presentation and Reception at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Who is Halle Berry’s real mother?

Halle Berry’s mother, Judith Ann Hawkins, did her best to provide for her kids after separating from her abusive husband. She often graces the actress’ events.

Does Halle Berry have a sister?

Halle has two sisters, Heidi and Renne. While she shares the same parents with the former, the latter was born from her father’s previous marriage to Edwina Taylor. Interestingly, Halle Berry’s siblings have chosen to live away from the paparazzi and big screens.

Who is Halle Berry’s husband?

The actress married baseball star David Justice on 1 January 1993. However, their marriage hit the rocks in February 1996 and divorced in June 1997.

She exchanged nuptials with her second husband, Eric Benét, in January 2001. They had separated two years later and were divorced in January 2005. Halle married French on-screen star Olivier Martinez in July 2013.

In 2015, they announced their divorce, which was later finalised in December 2016. She is currently in a romantic relationship with American musician Van Hunt, who she began dating in 2020.

How many children does Halle Berry have?

Halle has two kids. Her daughter (Nahla Ariela Aubry) was born in March 2008 from a relationship with Gabriel Aubry. On the other hand, the actress and Olivier Martinez welcomed their son (Maceo-Robert) in October 2013.

Halle Berry during the 2022 premiere of Moonfall at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

When did Halle Berry go deaf?

The Call star lost 80% of her hearing in the left eye after an abusive boyfriend punctured her eardrum during a fight in 1991. To date, she has never disclosed the identity of her abuser.

You would probably expect Halle Berry’s older sister, Heidi Berry-Henderson, to be basking in the glory that comes with her prominence. However, the celebrity sibling stays away from the spotlight as much as she can.

