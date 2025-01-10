The disappearance of Jed Hall: A complete timeline of events

In January 2018, Amy and Allen Hall were hit by a parent’s worst nightmare: their son, Jed Hall, was missing. News about his disappearance spread throughout Idaho Falls and eventually to the entire nation. Sadly, efforts to find the missing teen proved futile for four years until the family finally found closure. But what happened to Jed Hall?

Jed Hall in his Civil Air Patrol uniform (L). The late teenager smiling for the camera (R). Photo: @Eastidnews (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Jed Hall was an American teenager and an American Heritage Charter School student. He led a normal life until tragedy hit his family, leaving them with more questions than answers for the most part. Uncover Jed Hall’s story, a tale surrounded by mystery and tragic events.

Jed Hall’s profile summary

Full name Matthew Jedediah Hall Famous as Jed Hall Gender Male Date of birth 29 October 2001 Date of disappearance 22 January 2018 Date of recovery 1 May 2022 Age at disappearance 16 years old Age at recovery 20 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Idaho Fall, Idaho, USA Place of recovery Snake River in Idaho Fall Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater American Heritage Charter School Height 5’1” (155 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Allen and Amy Hall Famous for Disappearing from home and leaving a note behind

Who was Jed Hall?

Matthew Jedediah Hall (16 at his disappearance) was born on 29 October 2001 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. He was Amy and Allen Hall’s second-born son. During a March 2018 interview with East Idaho News, Allen described his son, saying:

Jed is a straight-A student. The principal at his school describes him as the perfect student. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Matthew Jedediah Hall posing for a photo. Photo: @Eastidnews on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Jed Hall?

On Monday, 22 January 2018, 16-year-old Jed was reported missing. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, he left home in a grey 2009 Nissan Versa (Idaho Plate 8BEF732).

Hall also carried some camping gear and a handgun with him. Below is a detailed timeline of his disappearance.

22 January 2018 (2:30 am)

Jedediah was seen breaking into his school via a security camera and leaving a few items in a friend’s locker. He reportedly left $1,000 and a necklace for the student he had a crush on. Jed also left a note indicating that he would seek revenge for a classmate who a relative was abusing.

22 January 2018 (6:51 am)

The victim’s mother, Amy, realised his bedroom door was open and he was not inside. Immediately, she noticed a note he had left behind suggesting he would attempt to take his own life.

When Amy went to his son’s school and realised a window was broken, she called 911 and reported the incident. The Idaho Falls Police Department began a search that would pin his last phone location 43 miles southeast of the Verizon tower at 1490 Lindsey Boulevard.

Jed’s phone had died or turned off at 6.48 am. The police could not locate the victim and his car despite intensively searching the area. Local news soon began reporting Hall’s disappearance.

Jed rocking a black hat (L). Hall posing for a selfie (R). Photo: @Dailyjammu1, @MissingPlatform (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

22 January 2018 (11:47 am)

Matthew entered the National Criminal Information Centre (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile. The report detailed his name, description, possible aliases and vehicle information.

Was Jed Hall’s body recovered?

In April 2022, an underwater sonar search and recovery dive team (Adventures with Purpose) contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department regarding Jed Hall’s missing case.

The group learned about it through their viewers, media stories, and reports from the police department. On 1 May 2022, Jed Hall’s parents, the search team and the relevant authorities met at the Snake River Boat Launch near the 1400 block River Parkway to begin the search process.

While speaking with KTVB, Adventures with Purpose lead diver Doug Bishop narrated how they located Jedediah’s car, stating:

After arriving at the scene, we began working on the most probable location. Twenty minutes into our search, we discovered a car about 75 yards downstream from the main boat.

A local towing company took the vehicle to a secure location after human remains were discovered in it. On 4 May 2022, they were positively identified as Hall’s. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief, Bryce Johnson, issued a statement about their search, saying:

We hope to find the person alive in the event of a missing person. While things did not turn out as we hoped for, we applaud everyone who helped provide answers to Jed Hall’s family. Our hearts are with them at this trying time.

Amy Hall during a 2022 search for her son (L). Allen Hall at a 2018 interview (R). Photo: @AdventuresWithPurpose, @Eastidnews (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Jed Hall’s autopsy report

Jed Hall’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the broader public. In October 2022, Amy recalled how her son’s disappearance took a toll on her while speaking to Dr Phil.

After Jed left, I spent 90% of the time sobbing, totally helpless. There had been no signs that he would attempt self-destruction.

FAQs

News about Jedediah Hall’s disappearance and death spread far and wide across social media and news outlets. Here are some frequently asked questions about the late teenager:

What was the note that Jed Hall left?

After realising her son was missing, Jed Hall’s mother, Amy, discovered a note he had left behind bidding the family goodbye. It indicated that he was depressed and was planning to end it all.

How did Jed Hall die?

Although details surrounding how Hall died remain a mystery, his body and the car he drove were discovered at the Snake River.

Jed Hall was a 16-year-old boy who left home in 2018. For four years, his family were unaware of what had happened to him. Sadly, Hall’s remains were discovered four years later.

