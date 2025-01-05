John Madden’s cause of death: Details about the NFL coach’s passing

In professional football, only a few personalities rank as high as the late John Earl Madden. It is no wonder his name continues to pop up whenever influential figures in the NFL are mentioned over two years since his demise. But what was John Madden’s cause of death? Uncover what happened to the former Oakland Raiders head coach.

John Madden during the 2003 ESPY Awards (L). The late NFL coach at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2016 (R). Photo: Chris Polk, Thearon W. Henderson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Madden was an NFL coach and sports commentator known for breaking down complex game details. He never had a losing season as a coach and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. While Madden’s success on the field and the screens often overshadowed his personal life, he battled several diseases, including a troublesome ulcer, before his sudden death.

John Madden’s profile summary

Full name John Earl Madden Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1936 Date of death 28 December 2021 Age at death 85 years old Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Austin, Minnesota, USA Place of death Pleasanton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Jefferson High School Height 6’4” (193 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Virginia Fields Children 2 (Joseph and Michael) Parents Earl Russell and Mary Madden Profession Sports commentator and NFL coach Net worth $200 million

What was John Madden’s cause of death?

John Madden died at his Pleasanton, California home on 28 December 2021. In a press release on the 29th, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged his input to what the NFL is today, saying:

Earlier today, we received news that John unexpectedly died this morning. We extend our condolences to his wife and kids on behalf of the entire NFL fraternity. Nobody loved football more than Coach; he was football. There will never be another John Madden!

Although the cause of death remains a mystery, various tabloids report it as a heart attack resulting from an open-heart surgery he had in November 2015.

Madden at the Gillette Stadium in 2002. Photo: Ida Mae Astute

Source: Original

How old was John Madden when he died?

The late TV personality (born on 10 April 1936) was 85 at his death. His parents were Earl Russell Madden (1905-1961) and Mary Madden (1917-2011). Russell was an auto mechanic. John graduated from the Catholic parochial school in 1950. He later graduated from Jefferson High School in 1954.

Why is John Madden so famous?

A football star, John was drafted in the 21st round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. Unfortunately, a knee injury ended his playing career a year later.

Madden launched his coaching career in 1960 as Allan Hancock College assistant coach. His breakthrough came in 1969 when he became Oakland Raiders head coach. He led the NFL team to eight playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl title.

However, Earl announced his retirement in 1979, joining CBS as a colour commentator. He won 16 Sports Emmy Awards throughout his career. John lent his name and commentary to the Madden NFL video game series.

Why did John Madden retire?

Per Sporting News, John cited occasional burnout and an ulcer condition as the reason behind his retirement after over a decade in the coaching field. He was 42 years old at the time of the announcement.

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in 2003. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

What was John Madden’s net worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Madden was worth $200 million at his death. He amassed this wealth from his successful television and sports endeavours. Interestingly, John was among the first broadcasters to earn a $1 million salary.

John Madden’s wife and kids

Madden met his wife, Virginia Fields, in a Pismo Beach, California bar. They tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on 26 December 1959. The couple had two kids, sons Joseph and Michael.

Joe played football at Brown University, while Mike is a wide receiver on Harvard University’s football team.

FAQs

John Madden’s impact on football, both on and off the field, was immeasurable. Below are some frequently asked questions about the late NFL coach:

Is John Madden alive?

Madden died in December 2021. Nonetheless, his family has yet to share the reason behind his untimely death with the broader public.

How many Super Bowls did John Madden win?

The Minnesota native won one Super Bowl during his 10-year tenure as the Raiders’ head coach. That came in 1976 after a win against the Vikings.

Madden during a 2008 NFL game at the Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. Photo: Tom Hauck

Source: Getty Images

What was John Madden’s height?

Madden was 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall and weighed 86 kilograms (190 lbs). Madden featured brown hair and eyes.

Who inherited John Madden’s money?

The sports caster’s wife and children reportedly inherited all his wealth. However, the family has largely stayed away from the limelight since John Maddne’s death.

Why did John Madden not fly?

John’s fear of flying was primarily due to claustrophobia. He never did commentary for any preseason game held outside of North America.

“What was John Madden’s cause of death?” is still a question that lingers in the hearts of many football lovers. Although the former NFL head coach died over two years ago, the reason behind his sudden demise has yet to be released. Nonetheless, his legacy in the sports world lives on!

