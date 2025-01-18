Get to know Ami Charlize: age and key facts about the influencer

Ami Charlize is a TikTok star, social media influencer, and content creator. She is known for sharing content on TikTok and Instagram and has gained a significant following. She is also popular on YouTube, where she posts lifestyle vlogs, fashion tips, and daily routines. The internet personality's fame has made many curious about who she is and key facts about her.

Ami Charlize. Photo: @amicharlize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ami Charlize has become a popular influencer with a growing presence on various social media platforms. She has earned representation with The Blogger Agency, a social media influencer agency connecting top talents with leading international brands. She was born in England and has two siblings who are also internet sensations.

Ami Charlize's profile summary

Real name Amelia Hobson Charlize Famous as Ami Charlize Age 17 years old (as of January 2025) Date of birth 13 August 2007 Gender Female Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth England Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 99 lbs (45 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dawg Hobson Father Mark Hobson Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Alex Profession Social media personality, content creator Social media Instagram TikTok

Ami Charlize's parents and siblings

She was raised in England by her parents, Dawg Hobson and Mark Hobson. She frequently features her parents on YouTube. The social media star has two older sisters, Robyn Louise Hobson and Georgia May Hobson.

Her sisters are social media personalities with significant followings on their respective Instagram accounts. Ami Charlize revealed in her podcast that Robyn, the eldest, works for a shopping centre, and Georgia works in the food marketing industry.

Top five facts about Ami Charlize. Photo: @amicharlize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

She is a social media influencer and content creator. In the Talk Twenties podcast, Ami revealed that she started posting on social media when she was 12. She posted POVs where she made scenarios up on TikTok to use as an acting sound, and then she would cry. She started gaining fame because of the point-of-view videos; later, she started doing relatable videos.

I started social media when I was 12, so I started when I was a little baby. And I started doing acting videos…I started doing that, and then when I got a bit older, I progressed in doing more relatable videos, all just because I felt like no one knew my personality. They just knew me as this girl who cried. So, I wanted to make people know like I do have a personality and stuff.

The internet sensation is now famous on TikTok, where she shares various videos, including lip-syncing, POVs, Get Ready with Me and other relatable videos. Ami Charlize's TikTok has reached over 3.6 million followers.

She is also a famous YouTuber known for posting vlogs, Q&As, pranks, daily routines, makeup routines, and fashion tips. She launched her YouTube channel in 2019 and has over 395 thousand subscribers.

Her fame has extended to Instagram, where she has a significant following of over 720 thousand followers. Ami uses Instagram to share photos and promote brands. She has worked with popular brands such as Gymshark, PrettyLittleThing, and Pan-n-Ice.

She is also an author known for her book My World: Challenges, Changes, and Chasing My Dreams. According to an Instagram post she shared on 29 March 2024, her book was released in July 2024, and she was happy about it.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but… my debut book, 'My World', is released this July…For many years now, I've been sharing my life online - the good, bad & everything in between. It's been a wild rollercoaster of a journey & I now want to take you behind the scenes and reveal all in my book.

Ami Charlize's podcast

She is also a podcaster known for her podcast, Ami Charlize's Private Story. She discusses topics such as relationships, friendships and social media. The internet personality hosts celebrities, friends and family in her podcast.

Ami Charlize's net worth

Her exact net worth is not known. However, according to The Sun, she gets around £12,000 per post. She earns from endorsing brands and posting videos on social media. Ami Charlize revealed in a video that she does not have £1 in her account and, therefore, does not consider herself a rich person.

I hate it when people call me rich. I don't think rich is the right term to use. I'm lucky I've got the amount of money I have at my age…I haven't got £1 in my account.

Ami Charlize. Photo: @amicharlize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Ami Charlize's popularity has attracted much interest in her personal life. She gained popularity on TikTok by sharing point-of-view videos and is now famous on other platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

How tall is Ami Charlize? Her listed height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She revealed her height in one of her podcast videos.

Her listed height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She revealed her height in one of her podcast videos. Who is the mother of Ami Charlize? Her mother's name is Dawg Hobson.

Her mother's name is Dawg Hobson. Where does Ami Charlize work? She is a social media influencer and content creator who works with popular brands like PrettyLittleThings.

Ami Charlize is an internet sensation and YouTube content creator who has gained tremendous fame by sharing content on social media. She started posting videos on TikTok when she was young and is now widely recognized for her beauty, lifestyle, and fashion content on social media. She is the youngest in her family.

READ ALSO: Joey Graziadei's net worth: how does the Bachelor star make money?

Briefly.co.za published Joey Graziadei's net worth. He is an American television personality, tennis coach and Lifestyle and experience ambassador. He is widely known for starring in season 28 of The Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei was born to Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro in Royersford, Pennsylvania, United States of America. He attended Spring-Ford High School and graduated from West Chester University. Discover more about the TV personality's net worth.

Source: Briefly News