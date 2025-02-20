The full story of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s whirlwind romance

Taylor and Tom Hiddleston’s romance caused a media sensation worldwide, but what happened to the former couple to call it quits?

The songstress and actor were briefly linked in 2016.

Key takeaways

Taylor and Tom were first linked hot off the heels of Taylor's high-profile breakup with UK DJ Calvin Harris.

Although the pop star's love life is highly publicised, Tom Hiddleston's relationships are notoriously more low-key, leaving fans with questions regarding the timeline.

Fans were left to draw their assumptions based on rare public sightings of the couple before swiftly calling it quits.

What happened with Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston?

The couple formerly known to the world as HiddleSwift first sparked dating rumours weeks after Taylor was freshly single and back on the market. Tom and Taylor met at the 2016 Met Gala and were seen playfully dancing together, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

The timeline of the American singer's relationship with Tom is as follows:

May 1, 2016: The duo first meet at a pre–Met Gala dinner held at Anna Wintour’s house in New York City, while Taylor was still in a relationship with Calvin Harris.

May 2, 2016: They are spotted having an energetic dance-off at the 2016 Met Gala, sending dating rumours into overdrive.

The former couple's short-lived romance caused a stir online.

May 16, 2016: Tom speaks highly of Taylor Swift when interviewed by MTV UK, stating: 'I sat next to her at dinner that night. She was very charming. She is amazing.'

June 14, 2016: The online rumours about their potentially blossoming relationship are confirmed with the two being spotted by the paparazzi kissing on a beach near her Westerly, Rhode Island mansion.

June 19, 2016: Taylor and Tom are spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Vatican during a romantic Italian holiday.

Taylor and Tom are spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Vatican during a romantic Italian holiday. June 23, 2016: The couple visit Taylor's hometown of Nashville, and are seen enjoying a double date with country singer Holly Williams and her husband.

The couple visit Taylor's hometown of Nashville, and are seen enjoying a double date with country singer Holly Williams and her husband. June 25 and 26, 2016: Taylor meets Tom's mother, Diana, and all three are seen spending time together in Suffolk, England.

Taylor meets Tom's mother, Diana, and all three are seen spending time together in Suffolk, England. June 27, 2016: The couple are once again spotted in Italy, this time, at the famous Roman Colosseum.

The couple are once again spotted in Italy, this time, at the famous Roman Colosseum. July 3, 2016: Tom joins other A-list celebrities such as close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Ruby Rose, Alana Haim and Abigail Anderson at Taylor's famous annual 4th of July celebration at her Westerly, Rhode Island mansion.

The former couple raised eyebrows regarding the timeline of their relationship due to Taylor's break up with Calvin Harris.

July 8 and 10, 2016: The couple jet off to Australia where they were spotted together in the Sydney airport on July 8, and seen again dining at Gemelli Italian in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

July 27, 2016: 'HiddleSwift' is seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, USA. It is one of their last public outings as a couple.

'HiddleSwift' is seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, USA. It is one of their last public outings as a couple. September 6, 2016: Although rumours about a potential break-up have swirled since their last public outing in July, an insider source confirms with US Weekly that the duo have officially called it quits.

Publicity stunt accusations

The famous former couple's short relationship had some members of the public questioning whether their relationship was authentic, or a potential publicity stunt. Tom hit back at the unfounded rumours while speaking to GQ in 2017, stating:

'Of course it was real. Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.'

The couple dated for around three months.

The speculation regarding possible trouble in paradise began in August 2016, when the duo were no longer spotted together. However, the accepted timeline is unconfirmed as the date of their official relationship was not confirmed, but it is most widely accepted that the couple dated for around three months.

Why did Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift break up?

The reason behind Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's break up has not been confirmed by either party directly. However, According to US Weekly, it was Taylor's idea to ultimately, end things, quoting one insider source as saying:

'Taylor was the one to put the brakes on the relationship. Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with.'

The former couple had a nine-year age difference.

Is Getaway Car about Tom?

Although neither party publicly confirmed why their relationship came to an end, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's song about their relationship titled Getaway Car penned by Taylor, gives some insight into what may have occurred.

In the song, released in 2017, the lyrics reference the idea of using a fleeting relationship to escape previous heartbreak or disappointment. Fans relate this song to the idea that she used Tom as a 'getaway car' to escape her relationship with Calvin, but this has not been confirmed by the songstress.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's age gap

At the time of dating, Taylor was 26 and Tom was 35. The nine-year age gap did not seem to be an issue for the pair or a deciding factor in why their relationship came to an end.

Are Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift still friends?

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s friendship has come into question following their brief romance. Although the former couple does not seem close, they ended their relationship on amicable terms and remain amicable with one another.

Both parties have moved on but remain on amicable terms.

Taylor Swift’s longest relationship was with British actor Joe Alwyn. They reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala and dated for six years, from 2016 until early 2023. They were rumoured to be engaged at one point.

Tom's current partner

Tom Hiddleston is engaged to actress Zawe Ashton. Tom Hiddleston and his future wife met while starring together in the revival of Harold Pinter's play, Betrayal. The couple portrayed a married couple, Robert and Emma.

The story of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s whirlwind romance captivated the public, especially when it seemed to fizzle out quicker than anticipated. However, the duo are now both in happy relationships as of 2025 and remain amicable.

