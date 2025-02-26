What is Shou Zi Chew's net worth as TikTok's global CEO?

TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is a respected tech giant globally. His strategic vision and innovative approach have significantly impacted the rapidly growing social media platform. Shou Zi Chew's net worth is a testament to that.

Key takeaways

Shou Zi Chew assumed office as TikTok's CEO in 2021 .

assumed office as . In the United States alone, the company has over 150 million users .

. Shou Zi Chew's salary and net worth are incomparable to that of TikTok's owner.

Profile summary

Full name Shou Zi Chew Gender Male Date of birth 1 January 1983 Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Singapore Nationality Singaporean Ethnicity Asian Marital status Married Wife Vivian Kao Children 2 School Hwa Chong Institution University/college University College London Harvard University Profession Business executive Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

What is Shou Zi Chew's net worth?

TikTok's CEO has an estimated worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth mainly comes from his executive position in the tech company.

During a US congressional hearing in 2023, in a video on TikTok, Shou Zi Chew shared the level of acceptance the app enjoys in the United States alone. He said:

Today, I'm super excited to announce that more than 150 million Americans are on TikTok. That's almost half of the U.S. coming to TikTok. 5 million U.S. businesses use TikTok!

How much money does Shou Zi Chew make?

Shou Zi Chew's salary is estimated to be between $20 and $25 million.

Exploring Shou Zi Chew's career

Chew has played notable roles in finance and technology. After leaving the University College London in 2006, he worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in London for two years.

In 2008, he joined DST Global, a Russian venture capital firm founded by Yuri Milner. As a skilled investor, he led investments in prominent tech companies, including Alibaba and Xiaomi for DST. In 2015, Chew became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics company.

During his tenure, Xiaomi expanded globally and went public on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2018. In 2019, Chew was promoted to International Business President at Xiaomi, as Reuters reported.

How did Shou Chew become CEO of TikTok?

Shou Zi Chew's path to becoming TikTok's CEO began when he led an early investment group in ByteDance in 2013. He maintained ties with the company and eventually joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in March 2021 based on his interview on David Rubenstein Show.

Chew took over as CEO of TikTok a few months later, replacing Kevin A. Mayer, who left the company after three months. Pappas took on the Chief Operating Officer (COO)'s role.

As TikTok's CEO, Chew has navigated data privacy and national security challenges. Despite these hurdles, he has driven efforts to address concerns and ensured the platform's continued growth.

Responding to a question about TikTok being controlled by the Chinese government during an interview at the New York Times Deal Book Summit in 2022, Shou Zi Chew said:

I am responsible for all the strategic decisions at TikTok.

Did the CEO of TikTok go to Harvard?

Shou Chew attended Harvard Business School, where he earned his MBA in 2010. He also interned at Facebook in 2009 during his first year at Harvard.

Chew previously graduated from Hwa Chong Institution. As published on the UCL Advancement, he bagged an economics degree from University College London in 2006.

Is Shou Chew the owner of TikTok?

Zhang Yiming is the founder of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. He formed the video-sharing platform Douyin in China, internationally known as TikTok.

How much is the owner of TikTok worth?

According to Forbes, the net worth of Zhang Yiming is estimated at $45.6 billion. This figure is as of October 2024.

Is Shou Zi Chew Chinese?

Shou Zi Chew was born in Singapore, and he is a Singaporean. When he responded to the U.S. senator on 1 February 2024 as per CNA, he said:

I am Singaporean... I served my military for two and a half years in Singapore.

His father was a construction worker, and his mother reportedly worked in bookkeeping. He was a commissioned officer in the Singapore Armed Forces, representing his National Service for Singapore.

Who is Shou Chew's wife?

The wife of Shou Chew is Vivian Kao. She is Taiwanese-American, and they met at Harvard Business School. They have two kids.

Shou Zi Chew's net worth is in doubt, as many think he ought to be a billionaire because of TikTok's global success. He handles his position well and ensures the social media app stands out among its competitors.

