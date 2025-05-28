What is Justin Baldoni's ethnicity? Exploring his Italian-Jewish roots

Justin Baldoni's ethnicity is mixed. His mom is Jewish, while his dad has an Italian Catholic background. However, the director's parents later converted to the Baháʼí Faith. Speaking about growing up in an inter-faith family, Justin once revealed:

We celebrated Christmas and Hanukkah as an ode to our grandparents. The Baháʼí Faith also has some fantastic holidays that we took part in.

Justin Baldoni at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles (L). The actor during Season 73 of Today (R). Photo: Araya Doheny, Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Justin Baldoni lost relatives in the Holocaust .

. He has visited Israel several times on Baháʼí pilgrimages.

on Baháʼí pilgrimages. Baldoni is best known for starring in and directing It Ends with Us .

. In 2024, actress Blake Lively sued him for harassment.

Justin Baldoni's profile summary

Full name Justin Louis Baldoni Gender Male Date of birth 24 January 1981 Age 41 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Baháʼí Faith Height 6'1" (185 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Emily Foxler (m. 2013) Children 2 Parents Sharon and Sam Baldoni Profession Actor, director Years active 2004-present Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Exploring Justin Baldoni's roots: How matrilineal descent makes him Jewish

Justin's maternal grandparents, Daniel Solomon and Blanche Katz, are Ashkenazi Jews from Cleveland, Ohio. They have roots in Eastern and Central Europe.

Therefore, Baldoni is considered Jewish per the Halakha law practised in Orthodox Judaism. As mentioned by Hey Alma, he once revealed:

My maternal grandfather served in the Second World War. One of my aunts was a survivor.

On the other hand, Justin's paternal grandfather, Louis Baldoni, is an Italian immigrant and an ex-Indiana state senator.

Actor Justin Baldoni during the 2021 opening night of The Six Feet Apart Experiment at The Landmark in California. Photo: Arnold Turner

His parents converted to Baháʼí before he was born

As documented by Algemeiner, Baldoni was raised Baháʼí. He once said:

My mom became a Baháʼí before she met my dad. When they fell in love and started dating, he joined her religion.

Founded in the 19th century, the Baháʼí Faith emphasizes the unity of all people regardless of religion. According to the official website, it teaches the fundamental equality of gender and condemns injustice against humanity.

Prayer has helped Justin Baldoni deal with difficult life experiences

While speaking to Today in May 2020, the actor admitted that prayer is his "daily source of inner happiness".

The word of God teaches us not to depend on external factors for joy and peace. While no one is perfect, it has been an incredible guiding light for me.

In the interview, Justin also credited prayer with helping him survive the COVID-19 lockdown. He also added that the season taught him to attach more importance to his spiritual and moral welfare than his material prosperity.

Justin Baldoni during The Boys In The Boat New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art in 2023. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

In December 2022, Justin took a trip to Haifa, Israel, to pray in the Shrines of `Abdu'l-Bahá and The Báb. He wrote on Instagram:

I am grateful to be visiting the Baháʼí holy land on a three-day pilgrimage. My heart is overflowing with joy.

Justin Baldoni has been in the film industry for two decades

Baldoni made his acting debut in 2004, starring in The Young and the Restless. He has starred in several other films, including After Dusk They Come, Royal Reunion, Con Man and The Proposal. In 2019, Justin co-founded the Wayfarer Studios production company.

The studio's most successful work to date is the 2024 film It Ends with Us, which grossed $391 million at the box office. As a director, some of his works include Clouds, Five Feet Apart, The Senior and The Garfield Movie.

In 2017, Baldoni launched his talk show, Man Enough, through Wayfarer Entertainment's media company. Four years later, he released a book with the same title and launched a podcast with co-hosts Jamey Heath and Liz Plank.

Emily Baldoni and Justin Baldoni during It Ends With Us New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in 2024. Photo: Cindy Ord

The It Ends with Us controversy

In December 2024, Justin's co-star in the film, Blake Lively, filed a lawsuit against him and his production company for sexual harassment and intimidation.

He retaliated by suing the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, citing defamation and invasion of privacy.

Talent agency WME dropped Baldoni as a client, Liz Plack resigned from their podcast, and Sony Pictures released a public statement in support of the blonde actress.

The Hollywood star accused Justin of orchestrating the smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation and ruining her acting career.

FAQs

Although Justin has a legion of supporters, some fans questioned his religious beliefs after Blake Lively's lawsuit. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American director:

How much did Justin Baldoni get paid for It Ends With Us?

According to FandomWire, Justin bagged $320,000 for his portrayal of Ryle Kincaid in the film. He has an estimated net worth of $6 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Justin Baldoni's wife?

After almost two years of dating, Justin married Swedish actress Emily Foxler in July 2013. The couple has a daughter and a son.

Justin Baldoni during the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at the IAC Building in 2024. Photo: Bryan Bedder

What condition does Justin Baldoni have?

The actor has revealed that he has ADHD. He has also spoken about his struggles with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

Justin Baldoni's ethnicity is a hot topic surrounding the actor due to his physical appearance and religious beliefs. He practices the Baháʼí Faith, which he terms his source of joy.

