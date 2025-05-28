What is Justin Baldoni's ethnicity? Exploring his Italian-Jewish roots
Justin Baldoni's ethnicity is mixed. His mom is Jewish, while his dad has an Italian Catholic background. However, the director's parents later converted to the Baháʼí Faith. Speaking about growing up in an inter-faith family, Justin once revealed:
We celebrated Christmas and Hanukkah as an ode to our grandparents. The Baháʼí Faith also has some fantastic holidays that we took part in.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Justin Baldoni's profile summary
- Exploring Justin Baldoni's roots: How matrilineal descent makes him Jewish
- Justin Baldoni has been in the film industry for two decades
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Justin Baldoni lost relatives in the Holocaust.
- He has visited Israel several times on Baháʼí pilgrimages.
- Baldoni is best known for starring in and directing It Ends with Us.
- In 2024, actress Blake Lively sued him for harassment.
Justin Baldoni's profile summary
|Full name
|Justin Louis Baldoni
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|24 January 1981
|Age
|41 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Baháʼí Faith
|Height
|6'1" (185 cm)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Emily Foxler (m. 2013)
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Sharon and Sam Baldoni
|Profession
|Actor, director
|Years active
|2004-present
|Net worth
|$6 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
Exploring Justin Baldoni's roots: How matrilineal descent makes him Jewish
Justin's maternal grandparents, Daniel Solomon and Blanche Katz, are Ashkenazi Jews from Cleveland, Ohio. They have roots in Eastern and Central Europe.
Therefore, Baldoni is considered Jewish per the Halakha law practised in Orthodox Judaism. As mentioned by Hey Alma, he once revealed:
My maternal grandfather served in the Second World War. One of my aunts was a survivor.
On the other hand, Justin's paternal grandfather, Louis Baldoni, is an Italian immigrant and an ex-Indiana state senator.
His parents converted to Baháʼí before he was born
As documented by Algemeiner, Baldoni was raised Baháʼí. He once said:
My mom became a Baháʼí before she met my dad. When they fell in love and started dating, he joined her religion.
Founded in the 19th century, the Baháʼí Faith emphasizes the unity of all people regardless of religion. According to the official website, it teaches the fundamental equality of gender and condemns injustice against humanity.
Prayer has helped Justin Baldoni deal with difficult life experiences
While speaking to Today in May 2020, the actor admitted that prayer is his "daily source of inner happiness".
The word of God teaches us not to depend on external factors for joy and peace. While no one is perfect, it has been an incredible guiding light for me.
In the interview, Justin also credited prayer with helping him survive the COVID-19 lockdown. He also added that the season taught him to attach more importance to his spiritual and moral welfare than his material prosperity.
In December 2022, Justin took a trip to Haifa, Israel, to pray in the Shrines of `Abdu'l-Bahá and The Báb. He wrote on Instagram:
I am grateful to be visiting the Baháʼí holy land on a three-day pilgrimage. My heart is overflowing with joy.
Justin Baldoni has been in the film industry for two decades
Baldoni made his acting debut in 2004, starring in The Young and the Restless. He has starred in several other films, including After Dusk They Come, Royal Reunion, Con Man and The Proposal. In 2019, Justin co-founded the Wayfarer Studios production company.
The studio's most successful work to date is the 2024 film It Ends with Us, which grossed $391 million at the box office. As a director, some of his works include Clouds, Five Feet Apart, The Senior and The Garfield Movie.
In 2017, Baldoni launched his talk show, Man Enough, through Wayfarer Entertainment's media company. Four years later, he released a book with the same title and launched a podcast with co-hosts Jamey Heath and Liz Plank.
The It Ends with Us controversy
In December 2024, Justin's co-star in the film, Blake Lively, filed a lawsuit against him and his production company for sexual harassment and intimidation.
He retaliated by suing the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, citing defamation and invasion of privacy.
Talent agency WME dropped Baldoni as a client, Liz Plack resigned from their podcast, and Sony Pictures released a public statement in support of the blonde actress.
The Hollywood star accused Justin of orchestrating the smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation and ruining her acting career.
FAQs
Although Justin has a legion of supporters, some fans questioned his religious beliefs after Blake Lively's lawsuit. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American director:
How much did Justin Baldoni get paid for It Ends With Us?
According to FandomWire, Justin bagged $320,000 for his portrayal of Ryle Kincaid in the film. He has an estimated net worth of $6 million per Celebrity Net Worth.
Who is Justin Baldoni's wife?
After almost two years of dating, Justin married Swedish actress Emily Foxler in July 2013. The couple has a daughter and a son.
What condition does Justin Baldoni have?
The actor has revealed that he has ADHD. He has also spoken about his struggles with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).
Justin Baldoni's ethnicity is a hot topic surrounding the actor due to his physical appearance and religious beliefs. He practices the Baháʼí Faith, which he terms his source of joy.
READ ALSO: Blake Lively’s net worth
Briefly.co.za published the biography of Hollywood star and model Blake Lively. Some of her acting credits include The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Gossip Girl, and It Ends with Us.
The actress comes from one of the most prominent entertainment families in America. Her parents are thespians and acting coaches. Furthermore, she is also famous for being the spouse of actor Ryan Reynolds.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.