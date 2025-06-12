Ron White's wife: A timeline of his marriages and love life

No one currently holds the title of Ron White's wife, but the veteran comedian has been in three failed marriages. His relationship with singer Margo Rey ended in a bitter court battle, with Ron citing that they were never legally wed. The Texas-born master storyteller has since sworn off marriage.

Ron White's first wife, Lori Brice, with their son Marshall (L) and his third wife Margo Rey (R). Photo: Steve Snowden/Michael S. Schwartz on Getty, @lori on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ron White has been married three times to Margo Rey (2013-2017), Barbara Dobbs (2004-2008), and Lori Brice (1981-1993).

to Margo Rey (2013-2017), Barbara Dobbs (2004-2008), and Lori Brice (1981-1993). The comedian denied the legality of his marriage to Margo Rey when the singer sued him for spousal support.

when the singer sued him for spousal support. Ron has one son, Marshall White, whom he shares with his first wife, Lori Brice.

Ron White's profile summary

Full name Ronald Dee White Date of birth December 18, 1956 Age 68 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Fritch, Texas, United States Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Ex-wives Margo Rey (2013-2017), Barbara Dobbs (2004-2008), Lori Brice (1981-1993) Children Marshall White Parents Charles Don White, Barbara Joab Craig Profession Stand-up comedian, author, actor Net worth Approx. $40 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook

Ron White does not want a wife again

White does not see himself exchanging vows again, although this has not stopped him from looking for love. In his July 2023 interview with Lauren Compton, the Texas-born comedian shared that he was in a three-year relationship.

Ron said that his girlfriend would have to find someone else if she ever wanted to get married. He also revealed the trick he uses to get out of a terrible relationship, saying:

I tell them, 'I'm leaving, and I'm taking the dogs.' And when they say, 'You can't take those dogs' and I say, 'Okay, you take the dogs' and then I leave. They feel like they've won something.

Five facts about comedian Ron White. Photo: Michael Schwartz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Ron White's three failed marriages

Ron White was 25 years old and broke when he got into his first marriage, and a 61-year-old multi-millionaire when he decided never to remarry. Here is a detailed look at his ex-wives:

Margo Rey (2013-2017)

Ron White and Margo Rey at the LA premiere of 'Love Is All You Need' at ArcLight Hollywood on November 15, 2016, in Hollywood. Photo: Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ron White and Mexican-born singer-songwriter Margo Rey became friends around 2009. They exchanged vows in October 2013 in Dallas, Texas, in front of 300 guests. The veteran stand-up comedian helped his wife through her second battle with breast cancer. In a 2013 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ron described Margo as:

She's fun. Margo's a ball of wax, man. Margo's cut from a different cloth.

Rey also called White the best husband in the world, but their romance fizzled out about four years after their wedding. The singer filed for divorce in June 2017.

Margo Rey and Ron White at the Mirage Hotel on July 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. Photo: Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Margo Rey and Ron White's legal battle

Ron and Margo's split was followed by a highly publicised court battle regarding the legality of their union. Ron argued they were never legally married because Rey refused to sign a prenuptial agreement following their Texas wedding.

In August 2019, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the marriage was valid, according to TMZ, allowing Rey to seek spousal support. The singer had revealed in court documents that Ron left her high and dry following their split by cancelling her credit cards and cutting her off financially.

Ron filed to terminate the $25,000 monthly alimony payments to Margo in April 2020, citing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started paying the spousal support in November 2019.

Margo Rey does not seem to have remarried as of June 2025. She did not welcome any children from her previous relationships, but is a doting dog mom.

Ron White and Margo Rey at AOL Studios in New York on November 11, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Barbara Dobbs (2004-2008)

Interior designer Barbara Dobbs and Ron White were married for three and a half years. They tied the knot in June 2004 and lived in Atlanta, Georgia, until their divorce in 2008. The comedian shared during his May 2019 appearance on Dr Phil's podcast, Phil In The Blanks, that he gave Barbara $4.25 million as part of their divorce settlement, and she 'stole' his gazebo.

Lori Brice (1981-1993)

Ron White's first wife, Lori Brice, with their only son Marshall White. Photo: @lori.exline (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Lori Brice was Ron White's first wife. They married in August 1981 before he got his career breakthrough as a comedian. They were together for 12 years and welcomed one son, Marshall White. The comedian told Dr Phil in their May 2019 interview that he and Lori remained on great terms.

I've only been married twice — actually married. I was married to my son's mother, who's still a dear, dear friend of mine... When we got a divorce, she got a dryer – I got the washer.

Lori Brice has kept a low profile since their divorce. She still lives in Texas, according to her Facebook, and participates in various charitable activities involving heart diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer's.

Ron White during the 'A Comic Mind' event at The Punchline Comedy Club on September 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ron White's relationship with his only son

The comedian's son, Marshall White, has mainly stayed out of the limelight. He married Rachel White in November 2022 and lives in Austin, Texas, where he runs the Wizard Hat Smoke Shop.

Ron celebrated Marshall on National Sons' Day in September 2022 with an Instagram post. The stand-up star had great things to say about his son in a 2008 interview with The Virginian-Pilot.

He's hairy and wears a full beard. He's a man. It's amazing because I was not an easy kid to raise, and he's smart, he's got a great heart, real talented. He protects me. He's the first one doing security, going, 'Don't grab his shirt.'

Ron White performs at Pechanga on September 25, 2015, in Temecula, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ron White continues to tour

The Texan revealed in January 2022 that he was ready to retire at the end of 2022 after almost four decades as a stand-up comedian. While explaining his decision, he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

I don't think it really makes sense to anybody but me. I've been doing this for 37 years. I've loved the whole ride. I just feel like it's time to put it down.

Ron seems to have changed his mind about retiring. He continues to tour, according to his Tatersalad website, and has scheduled shows across the United States until December 2025.

Ron White attends the 2015 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

With Ron White's wife and possible re-marriage out of the picture, the Texas native continues to focus on his comedy career. He has been keeping his love life out of the spotlight after his highly publicised divorce from Margo Rey.

READ ALSO: Seth MacFarlane's relationships timeline: Who has he dated?

Briefly.co.za published Seth MacFarlane's love life. The comedian has never been married and does not have kids, but has had a fair share of high-profile relationships.

The Family Guy creator dated GoT star Emilia Clarke (2012-2013), reality TV star Trisha Cummings (2010-2011), and actress Nicole Sullivan (1998-2000). Seth has compared his love life to Family Guy's Brian.

Source: Briefly News