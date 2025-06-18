Who are Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa? Meet Dua Lipa's parents

International pop sensation Dua Lipa's family has always stood by her side and supported her dreams of becoming a singer, especially her parents, Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa. The hands-on parents were frequent attendees of her Future Nostalgia tour in 2022, with Dua saying:

'My parents are very lively and they love a party and they're just fun party people'

Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa at Wimbledon in England in 2021, and Dukagjin, Anesa, Rina and Gjin Lipa at the 2019 Brit Awards in London. Photo: Ian West and David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dua Lipa's parents are Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa , who hail from Kosovo, Albania.

, who hail from Kosovo, Albania. Dukagjin and Anesa lived in London but returned to Pristina after Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

after Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Dua's family remain supportive of her rising singing career, and are frequently spotted supporting her during her concerts.

Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa's profile summaries

Full name Dukagjin Lipa Anesa Lipa (née Rexha) Date of birth March 5, 1969 June 29, 1972 Age 56 years old (as of June 2025) 52 years old (as of June 2025) Birthplace Pristina, FR Yugoslavia Pristina, FR Yugoslavia Education Chartered Institute of Marketing Kosovo Institute of Journalism and Communication Undisclosed institution in Pristina, Kosovo Profession Former musician, businessman Tourism consultant Current residence Pristina, Kosovo, Albania Pristina, Kosovo, Albania Marital status Married to Anesa Rexha (1992) Married to Dukagjin Lipa (1992) Parents Seit Lipa (mother unknown) Iljaz Rexha and Zinka Rexha Children Rina, Dua, and Gjin Lipa Rina, Dua, and Gjin Lipa Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Instagram

Where are Dua Lipa's parents from?

Dua Lipa's parents' nationality is Kosovo Albanian, known then as Pristina, FR Yugoslavia. They were refugees who fled after the Bosnian war in 1992, then moved back with their family when the songstress was 11.

Dukagjin and Anesa in 2017. Photo: @anesalipa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Dua Lipa British?

Dua Lipa's nationality is British, being born in London, England, on August 22, 1995. Due to her parents' background, Dua Lipa's ethnicity is Kosovan Albanian.

Dua speaks on her family's background and struggles

Dua's maternal grandmother is Bosnian, and Dua expressed how her parents and grandparents had a challenging life while she was growing up during a 2018 interview with The Guardian:

'So much happened in the lives of my parents and grandparents. When the Serbs came, they wanted historians to rewrite the history of Kosovo and to change it so that it says that Kosovo was always part of Serbia and never part of Yugoslavia. My grandfather was among the people who did not want to do that, and then he lost his job.'

Her grandfather, Seit Lipa, was a respected historian who passed away in 1991. Of his passing, Dua explained:

'He had a heart attack. Since the borders were closed, my father couldn’t go back to see him.'

A look into Dua Lipa's parents' professional lives

According to People, Dua Lipa's father, Dukagjin Lipa, was a musician in a Kosovan rock band called ODA in the '80s and trained as a dentist while in Kosovo. Anesa Lipa trained as a lawyer at an undisclosed institution in Pristina, Kosovo.

Dukagjin, Anesa and Rina Lipa at The Ivy Asia, St. Paul's Launch Party on November 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

More on Dukagjin and Anesa's lives in London

The couple's lives changed direction once conflict in their country arose, and they moved to London in 1992 for a better life. They took up any jobs they could while in London, with both working within the hospitality industry.

Dukagjin studied mass communication at the Chartered Institute of Marketing in London at night while Dua Lipa's mother, Anesa, explored the tourism industry. Dukagjin's band, ODA, started up again while he was in London, with fellow Kosovo musicians living in the area joining him.

The couple moved back to Pristina in 2008, where Dukagjin obtained a master's degree in mass communication at the Kosovo Institute of Journalism and Communication. Anesa continued to work in tourism.

Dua Lipa's family remains supportive of her music career

Dua's parents allowed her to return to London at 14 to pursue her passion for music, letting her live with family friends for parental supervision. Her mother, Anesa, spoke to CBS's Sunday Morning in 2020 about her daughter's rising singing career following the release of her Grammy-winning album, Future Nostalgia, saying:

'It was her destiny.'

François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek, Dua Lipa, Dukagjin Lipa, Anesa Lipa and Rina Lipa at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show in 2024 in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Lipa family joined forces to create a fresh music festival experience

Dua's father took his belief in his daughter a step further by professionally partnering together to establish the Sunny Hill Festival, a music festival based in Prishtina, Kosovo.

The Sunny Hill Festival began in 2018 and is considered the biggest in Kosovo, showcasing local and international talent. The festival has been headlined by Miley Cyrus, Martin Garrix, Action Bronson, and Dua herself. Dukagjin's band, ODA, have also performed.

Why does she call herself Dua Lipa?

Fans believe that Dua's name is a professional moniker due to its uniqueness. However, it is her real name, with her first name Dua meaning 'love' in Albanian. Her surname, Lipa, is a common last name in Albania.

Why is Dua Lipa called Dula Peep?

Dua is affectionately referred to as 'Dula Peep' after talk show host Wendy Williams mispronounced her name on The Wendy Williams Show. The nickname became especially popular after her performance at the 2021 Grammys.

Dua has publicly acknowledged her online nickname and said she finds it endearing. After a fan called in during her BBC Radio 1 interview in November 2023 and said he finds her nickname 'more fun' than her real name, Dua reacted by saying:

'I guess it's got a bit more of a bounce.'

Dua, Anesa, Dukagjin and Rina Lipa at the airport in Pristina on August 8, 2018. Photo: Armend Nimani (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Dua Lipa a millionaire?

Sources such as The Independent and VnExpressInternational report Dua Lipa's net worth as £115 million ($153 million) as of 2025. She is the youngest person on The Sunday Times' 2025 Rich List at 29 years old.

Social media

Dukagjin's Instagram page had 301K followers as of June 12, 2025, and his X (Twitter) page had 9,529 followers. Anesa's Instagram page had 227K followers.

Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa are hands-on parents who have remained supportive of their daughter's desire to become a singer since her early teens, letting her move abroad alone to chase her dreams. They remain supportive, often attending concerts and red carpets while maintaining a relatively normal life.

READ ALSO: Who are Nico Parker's parents? Meet the actress's family

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about the family of another prominent young woman in entertainment, Nico Parker. Nico is a British actress best known for playing in Dumbo and HBO's The Last of Us.

Acting runs in the family, with Nico's mother being a successful actress, Thandiwe Newton. Her father, Ol Parker, is a director.

Source: Briefly News