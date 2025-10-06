Meet Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb, NFL star CeeDee Lamb's parents

Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb are the proud parents of NFL star CeeDee Lamb. As of 2025, he is one of the top and highest-paid wide receivers, playing for the Dallas Cowboys. This devoted couple instilled a strong work ethic in their son, which has shaped his journey to stardom.

NFL star CeeDee Lamb and his mother, Leta Ramirez. Photo: Todd Rosenberg on Getty Images, Leta Ramirez on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cliff Lamb, the father of CeeDee, played football at MidAmerica Nazarene, a Division II school based in Olathe, Kansas.

Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb divorced when CeeDee was young .

. CeeDee was selected by the Cowboys in the first round as the No. 17 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

of the 2020 NFL draft. His parents have been strong supporters of his career.

Profile summary

Full name Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb Nickname CeeDee Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Opelousas, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 91 kg (200 lbs) Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Leta Ramirez Father Cliff Lamb Marital status Single Ex-girlfriend Crymson Rose School John and Randolph Foster High School College/University University of Oklahoma Profession National Football League player Position Wide receiver Current club Dallas Cowboys Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb are Americans

The parents of CeeDee are American nationals, although their exact places and dates of birth are unknown. The ethnicity of CeeDee Lamb's mom is Hispanic, while his dad, Cliff Lamb, has an African-American ethnicity.

Lamb was born Cedarian DeLeon Lamb in Opelousas, Louisiana, United States. He lived in New Orleans until his family moved to Houston, Texas, when he was six. Sharing about their impact on his life and career, CeeDee once said:

Those two were what made me and pushed me to be successful.

Facts about CeeDee Lamb's parents. Photo: Mitchell Leff on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

CeeDee Lamb's mom is a former medical assistant

Leta is a devoted and hardworking parent who works 9-to-5 at the University of Texas Health Science Centre. Sharing how strong his mother is, CeeDee told The Dallas Morning News in September 2020:

She’s a very strong woman. I know there were nights that she cried because she couldn’t provide everything for her kids at all times. She would always smile in front of her kids’ faces, just to show them that she’s happy, no matter the circumstance.

The NFL player's father, Cliff Lamb, is a former college football player. He played at MidAmerica Nazarene University, a Division II school in Kansas. He also owned a ranch filled with horses.

Leta made significant sacrifices to support her son's football career and would drive 45 miles (ca. 72 km) one way to get CeeDee to practice on weekdays.

His dad trained him in football and instilled in him the drive and grit needed to succeed. CeeDee Lamb's father told NBC DFW in September 2021:

What you see him doing now, he was already doing at 12 or 13.

CeeDee posed with his mother, Leta Ramirez (L) and during a speech delivery (R). Photo: @CeeDeeLamb on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A brief look at CeeDee's NFL journey

He committed to the University of Oklahoma on 25 July 2016 and later joined the NFL in 2020 after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round with the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The NFL star signed a four-year rookie contract worth $14.01 million, including a $7.7 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. He has made 512 receptions for 6,561 yards and 38 touchdowns in 83 games.

As NLF published, Lamb reportedly signed a four-year, $136 million extension with the Cowboys in August 2024, securing his place with the team until 2028. This deal included $100 million guaranteed and a $38 million signing bonus.

CeeDee Lamb's family has great sportsmen

Aside from his father, CeeDee's uncle, Chester Ramirez Jr., was a significant influence in his life. Chester Ramirez was a former standout football player at the Air Force Academy.

Lamb credits his uncle for shaping his perspective and approach to football. Ramirez passed away in 2016 at 42 due to natural causes. To honour his memory, Lamb wears his uncle's No. 32 pendant daily, including during games.

CeeDee Lamb's cousin is Keon Coleman, the Bills' wide receiver. Keon disclosed the familial connection with Lamb during an interview at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine in March. As shared on X, he said:

Playing with CeeDee Lamb. That would be a dream come true. That's actually my cousin. That would be great. I worked out with him. He has a very elusive game. I feel like he can do some things I can do.

CeeDee Lamb in warmups before the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Lamb's parents are divorced

The NFL star's parents got divorced when he was nine years old. After the divorce, Leta Ramirez played a significant role in his upbringing because he moved in with her. She later married Samuel Moreno Jr.

CeeDee’s stepfather was tragically killed in a shooting when he was 14, just before his freshman year of high school.

How many siblings does CeeDee Lamb have?

According to The Sun, CeeDee has four siblings. Christian Lamb and Tarbibean Ramirez are his brothers. Andres and Brianna Lamb are his younger sisters. The names of the other siblings are unknown.

His siblings have been supportive of his football career, with Tarbibean following in his footsteps. He is a wide receiver who has played for Navarro College and Sul Ross State.

CeeDee Lamb onstage at the Catching Fire panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Centre on June 21, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is CeeDee Lamb's real name? His birth name is Cedarian DeLeon Lamb.

His birth name is Cedarian DeLeon Lamb. How old is CeeDee Lamb? The NFL star is 26 years old as of 2025.

The NFL star is 26 years old as of 2025. What nationality is CeeDee Lamb? He is American.

He is American. What is Leta Ramirez's background? CeeDee's mother has a Hispanic background.

Conclusion

CeeDee Lamb’s parents, Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb, are American nationals of Hispanic and African-American descent who played key roles in his early life despite divorcing when he was nine. Their efforts and influence helped shape the athlete who, as of 2025, plays for the Dallas Cowboys under a four-year, $136 million contract.

READ MORE: CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend now: A look at the NFL star's love life

As Briefly.co.za published, CeeDee Lamb is a household name in the National Football League. As an American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, he has received several accolades since he began his career.

An issue that led to his relationship becoming a topic of discussion online has seen most fans ask who CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend is and what she does.

Source: Briefly News