Rapper Young Thug is no longer Mariah the Scientist’s boyfriend. The latter called it quits after dating for about four years following his infidelity confession. The Go Crazy hitmaker confirmed the breakup on 30 September 2025 during an appearance on Adin Ross’ live stream, saying:

I got broken up with.

Mariah the Scientist at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in 2024 (L). The singer with Young Thug at the Crypto.com Arena in 2025 (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mariah and Thug started dating in October 2021: A look at their relationship timeline

In November 2023, Mariah told Baller Alert that she first slid into Young Thug’s DM to wish him a happy birthday. However, he did not see the text until later, when he replied, inquiring if she was signed.

I thought he wanted us to do business. Maybe that was naïve.

The singer wrote a track that she invited Thug to collaborate on. He responded to her, saying, ‘’Pull up on me the next time you are in Atlanta’’.

The pair met in March 2021 and started dating about six months later. During an October 2023 appearance on Big Boy TV, Mariah revealed that they decided not to rush into a romance as he had come out of a long-term relationship with Jerrika Karlae.

Young Thug at the 2021 REVOLT Summit (L). Mariah the Scientist during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She confirmed their relationship after Thug’s 2022 incarceration

Young Thug’s May 2022 arrest took a toll on Mariah. She told Baller Alert:

I was a hot mess; I cried all the time. But speaking to him on the call daily made things a little bit easier.

During an August 2023 performance at Outside Lands in California, the singer confirmed their dating rumours, per Distractify, stating:

I got a man, but he is locked up. Free my baby daddy!

Mariah led the audience in a chant where she said ‘’Free!” and they responded ‘’Thug!”. She supported the rapper throughout the YSL racketeering trial and confirmed his release in October 2024 while opening for Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.

Speaking with Hot 97’s Nessa Diab in August 2025, Mariah revealed that dating a baby daddy was once a dealbreaker for her.

I met a man with not just one, but six kids. Although it was a difficult concept for me to accept at first, I eventually started getting along with the children. They are all great.

In her interview on the Baller Alert Show, the songwriter had hinted at someday getting married to Thug, saying:

I feel like he is ready for nuptials, and so am I.

Rapper Young Thug at the State Farm Arena in 2022 (L). Mariah the Scientist during All Points East in 2025 (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Young Thug cheated on Mariah a day before his YSL RICO arrest

In September 2025, a leaked jail call surfaced in which Thug confessed to cheating on Mariah per The Shade Room. He was telling a friend that his girlfriend had confronted him over a photo that another girl had posted inside his condo, but he brushed it off as an old snap.

Thugger also admitted to speaking to over 10 women daily and having slept with correctional officers while incarcerated. After the calls leaked, the Bubbly rapper took to X (Twitter) to apologise to Mariah, writing:

I am sorry for my wrongful actions; you deserve better. I will do everything in my power to win you back because you showed me what genuine love is. I hope I have not lost you forever.

Speaking with Adin Ross, Young Thug confirmed his split from Mariah but hinted he was hopeful they would get back together, saying:

I still got a girl. She probably does not have a boyfriend, but I have a girlfriend.

Mariah the Scientist during Lollapalooza at Grant Park in 2025. Photo: Natasha Moustache

Source: Getty Images

Mariah shared her track’s lyrics after Thugger’s apology

According to The Shade Room, Mariah posted the lyrics of her Rainy Days song about an hour after Thug issued her public apology. They in part read:

I put forth an open heart, and I have been hurt. Looking back, that is not what I deserve. I was naïve, not ignorant.

Nonetheless, the songwriter appeared in two tracks (Invest Into You and Dreams Rarely Do Come True) on Thug’s UY SCUTI album. Released on 26 September 2025, it features A-listers, including Cardi B, Travis Scott and Future.

FAQs

Young Thug and Mariah have collaborated on several songs, including Ride and Walked In. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

How old is Mariah the Scientist?

Mariah (27 as of 5 October 2025) was born on 27 October 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She attended Southwest DeKalb High School before pursuing a music career.

In a 2025 appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please Show, Mariah revealed she met Lil Yachty while in high school, but only started dating when she joined college. Later, the rapper admitted to not treating her well.

Rapper Lil Yatchy (L). Mariah the Scientist at the SiriusXM Studios in 2025 (R). Photo: @lilyachty on Instagram, Gary Gershoff via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Young Thug’s wife?

The hip-hop star is unmarried. In December 2020, he broke up with his fiancée, Jerrika Karlae. Thugger has six kids by four women: three daughters and three sons.

How rich is Young Thug?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thugger has an estimated net worth of $10 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious rapping career.

Wrapping up

Young Thug held the title of Mariah the Scientist’s boyfriend for about four years before their split in September 2025. Their romance, which began in 2021, was marred by Thugger’s infidelity and legal trouble.

