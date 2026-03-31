Who is Paul Cerrito? Everything about Yasmine Bleeth's husband

Yasmine Bleeth's husband, Paul Cerrito, is a businessman from Michigan. The couple met in 2000 at a rehabilitation centre when the actress was working through her addiction. Describing their marriage, the Baywatch star told TV Guide in 2003:

I'm very much in love and have chosen the man I want to be with for the rest of my life.

Yasmine Bleeth and Paul Cerrito at the Astra Pacific Design Centre on February 13, 2003, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paul Cerrito and Yasmine Bleeth have been married since August 2002 .

. The Baywatch actress met the businessman when she checked into Promises Rehabilitation Clinic in Malibu, California.

actress met the businessman when she checked into Promises Rehabilitation Clinic in Malibu, California. Yasmine Bleeth has no kids with Paul or from her previous relationships.

Paul Cerrito's profile summary

Full name Paul Cerrito Place of birth Michigan, United States Spouse Yasmine Bleeth (2002 to date) Profession Businessman

What does Paul Cerrito do for a living?

Yasmine Bleeth's husband is an entrepreneur. He owned a club in his home state of Michigan when he first met the actress. Paul Cerrito's net worth is not publicly known, but Yasmine is estimated to be worth $2 million as of 2026. She is known for her 1990s roles in Baywatch, Nash Bridges, and One Life to Live.

Five facts about Yasmine Bleeth's husband, Paul Cerrito. Photo: Steve Grayson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Yasmine Bleeth meet Paul Cerrito?

Bleeth met Paul Cerrito in 2000 at Promises Rehabilitation Clinic in Malibu, where she was recovering from a drug addiction that ended her promising acting career prematurely. She wrote in her 2003 Glamour essay that they had an instant connection.

They say you shouldn't get into any relationship within the first year of sobriety--especially not with someone in the program. But what can I say? We fell in love immediately. And because of him, I'm sober today. Nothing used to make me feel as good as [drugs] until I fell in love.

Yasmine's struggle with substance use resulted in her losing the coveted role of Caroline Holden on Baywatch, in which she starred alongside Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Screenwriter Douglas Schwartz told Esquire in 2012 that Bleeth's issues made her challenging to work with.

Yasmine Bleeth and Paul Cerrito at The Pacific Design Centre in 2003 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Grayson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paul Cerrito and Yasmine Bleeth's marriage

Cerrito and Bleeth exchanged vows on August 25, 2002, at the exclusive Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, California. The actress wrote in her Glamour essay that their September 2001 car accident in Detroit, Michigan, saved their relationship.

Yasmine was driving while high, and drugs were found in her purse, leading to a two-year probation sentence and 100 hours of community service. Before the incident, the couple had discussed marriage, but the actress knew she could not handle both love and drugs.

After the accident, the actress found a haven at Paul Cerrito's mother's house in Michigan. She was also close to her father, Philip. Yasmine Bleeth previously dated Matthew Perry, Don Johnson, Richard Grieco, and David Charvet at the height of her career in the 1990s.

Yasmine Bleeth as Caitlin Cross on the CBS television series 'Nash Bridges' in 1999. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Inside Paul Cerrito and Yasmine's home

Yasmine Bleeth and her husband, Paul, live in a Chateau-style house in the prestigious Hancock Park neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The former Baywatch actress purchased the two-bedroom unit in 1996 for around $370,000.

The French architecture-inspired home was built in 1927 and is valued at approximately $1.5 million in 2026. The couple have another home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Yasmine and Paul Cerrito have no children together, but have been spotted with pet dogs.

Why did Yasmine Bleeth's husband sue Disney?

In 2017, Paul Cerrito filed two lawsuits in a Los Angeles court against Sprouts Farmer Market LLC and Disney for negligence and premises liability. In December 2016, he reportedly slipped on a water puddle in a grocery store aisle at Sprouts and sustained an injury that required surgery, according to CBS News.

A recovering Paul Cerrito got another injury three months later when he tripped and fell over Disney's wires and film equipment during the filming of a television pilot episode at his and Yasmine Bleeth's home. The lawsuit alleged that the fall exacerbated his existing injuries, causing permanent spinal damage.

Yasmine Bleeth during a photo session in 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where is Yasmine Bleeth today?

Yasmine, now 57, has not had an on-screen role since the early 2000s after choosing to focus on her personal life and recovery from addiction. Her last major acting role was in the 2003 television film Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

Bleeth retreated from the limelight but is occasionally photographed walking her dog near her home or taking a stroll with her husband, Paul. In June 2023, the '90s television icon was spotted in the San Fernando Valley, California, while out for a sushi lunch with her friends.

Yasmine Bleeth during a portrait session in Los Angeles in 1995. Photo: Michael Ochs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Yasmine Bleeth is reportedly still married to Paul Cerrito, who has been her constant support since she took a break from her Hollywood career. The couple's 23-year marriage has largely been kept away from the public eye and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

READ MORE: Who is Ron Taft? 11 facts about Lesley Ann Warren's husband

Briefly.co.za published an article about Lesley Ann Warren's husband, Ron Taft. He married the Cinderella actress in 2000 after her divorce from her first husband, Jon Peters.

Ron Taft is an Emmy-winning graphic designer and advertising executive known for his work with major brands such as HBO, NASA, Nike, and Sony Pictures. He was previously married to Sharon Robeson.

Source: Briefly News