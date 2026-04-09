Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage: From The Voice to lasting love

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is a modern love story that began on The Voice in 2014. The musical duo married in July 2021 and have weathered every rumour and challenge, going strong, as Stefani once said:

When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us.

Gwen Stefani on December 3, 2025 (L) and with Blake Shelton at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, 2024 (R). Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC, Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are acclaimed musicians who began dating in 2015, before eventually marrying in 2021.

Before their union, Stefani married Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert.

In 2020, the couple released duets, including Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You, which they performed live at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2014

In 2014, the pop icon and the country star met while filming The Voice (season 7) as judges. According to Time Magazine, their chemistry grew quickly, highlighted by a playful duet of Endless Love on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During a 2022 interview with Entertainment Online, Blake Shelton's spouse described her time on the show, saying:

I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow…it’s super inspiring for me. On top of it, I met my best friend here, who’s going to be forever mine.

Facts about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo: David Becker on Getty Images (modified by author)

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The couple has a seven-year age difference

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s age difference adds a unique touch to their romance. Born in 1969, the No Doubt frontwoman is seven years older than her country star husband, born in 1976.

While their age gap has sparked questions, Stefani addressed it in a 2021 interview with The Daily Telegraph, saying:

People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too.

They bonded after both went through divorces in 2015

The Voice co‑stars were both previously married, and each faced the end of their marriages in 2015. Gwen Stefani divorced Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, while Blake Shelton ended his marriage to singer Miranda Lambert.

They bonded over these shared experiences, with Stefani telling Howard Stern:

[It was] unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same moment.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety

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2016 marked their first red carpet appearance

In February 2016, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship became official when they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

While reflecting on their romance in a 2020 interview with a report by American Songwriter, Shelton said:

You think you know what love is, and for me, I didn’t until she came into my life.

The musical duo performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Over the years, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's songs have been another way to express their shared passion for music and love for each other.

The couple recently collaborated on Purple Irises and previously released Nobody But You, which they performed at the 2020 Grammys. The track eventually became their first No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart.

Gwen Stefani at Amazon MGM Studios on December 02, 2025. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

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Gwen and Shelton got married in 2021 after five years of dating

In October 2020, the country singer and Stefani announced their engagement by sharing a photo of themselves kissing on Instagram. They tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in Oklahoma, with Stefani telling Billboard:

It was like the perfect number of people. It was so private, it was so exactly what it needed to be. And not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun... I feel very blessed.

They both celebrated their 4th anniversary in 2025

Despite several rumours of divorce, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still together. In July 2025, the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary, with the Grammy-winning artist captioning on Instagram:

7-3-21. Every day I thank God for u @blakeshelton. Happy anniversary, I love u so much.

L-R: Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honouring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023. Photo: Emma McIntyre

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Blake Shelton is a role model to Gwen Stefani’s sons

The Ol' Red singer has opened up about learning to be a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids: Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. In a July 2020 interview with TODAY, he said:

That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy. But you do have to consider that, after a while, they start to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.

Frequently asked questions

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a baby? The couple has no children together, though Gwen has three sons.

The couple has no children together, though Gwen has three sons. What is Blake Shelton diagnosed with? He has not publicly disclosed any serious medical diagnosis.

He has not publicly disclosed any serious medical diagnosis. How much older is Gwen than Blake? She is seven years older than Blake Shelton.

She is seven years older than Blake Shelton. Why was Adam not invited to Blake's wedding? He was not invited to the wedding because it was a private ceremony with close family only.

Conclusion

Since their time on The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have built a friendship that blossomed into marriage. Their bond, rooted in passion for music and shared values, continues to inspire lasting love.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's daughter, Sophia Bollman, is the apple of his eyes

As Briefly.co.za published, Sophia Bollman is an up-and-coming American country musician who came to prominence after competing on the 13th season of The Voice.

She views singer Blake Shelton as a father figure and looks up to him musically, but they are not related.

Source: Briefly News