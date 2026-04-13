Who is Gizelle Bryant dating? "That's not a boyfriend, that's a date"

Gizelle Bryant is not dating anyone exclusively. After her divorce from Pastor Jamal Bryant and their short-lived reconciliation, the Real Housewives of Potomac star had a 'situationship' with Jason Cameron and has denied dating Shawn Springs despite photos showing them on a date.

Gizelle Bryant in Beverly Hills on March 20, 2017 (L) and during the BET Awards 'PRE' on June 21, 2017, in West Hollywood (R). Photo: Leon Bennett/Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gizelle Bryant's dating history includes Shawn Springs, Jason Cameron, and Sherman Douglas.

The RHOP star was married to Pastor Jamal Bryant for seven years , and they tried to reconcile in 2019 before breaking up for good in 2021.

star was , and they tried to reconcile in 2019 before breaking up for good in 2021. Gizelle shares three daughters with her ex-husband, Jamal.

Who is Gizelle Bryant dating now?

The reality TV star has been embracing the single life while casually dating. During the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 reunion in February 2026, Gizelle Bryant's new man was revealed to be a US Congressman. She hid his identity and told Andy Cohen that he would never be on camera.

Gizelle tried to find love on Bravo's reality dating show, Love Hotel, which premiered in April 2025. The Houston native told People at the premiere that she does not want to get married again after her divorce from Jamal Bryant, but she hopes for a long-term commitment.

I think maybe a — what do you call those things? A commitment ceremony... That's not legally binding. It could be like a wedding of sorts... I want to be able to find my guy and really be in a committed relationship.

Five facts about RHOP star Gizelle Bryant. Photo: Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Original

Gizelle has been in the Real Housewives of Potomac dating pool multiple times since its debut in 2016. Here is a look at some of the men who stole her heart:

Shawn Springs (2025 – Rumoured)

Shawn Springs of the New England Patriots during the 2009 NFL photo day on April 1, 2009, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: NFL (modified by author)

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Gizelle Bryant was linked to former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Stacey Rusch exposed the alleged romance at the cast getaway to the Caribbean island of Nevis when she showed photos of the pair on a date.

Bryant clarified, saying, "That's not a boyfriend, that's a date", but Stacey responded with, "That's not what the streets are saying." In a confessional interview, Gizelle said that she does not date everyone she goes out with, but revealed her daughter, Grace, had met Shawn and thought he "checked the boxes."

If I'm around anyone, these girls automatically assume this is my boyfriend, and he's gonna be my fiancé, and then he's gonna be my husband... And actually, that's not how life works.

Jason Cameron (2023 – 2024)

Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron during the Summer House premiere party in February 2023. Photo: @bravotv (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Model Jason Cameron from Bravo's Winter House was Gizelle Bryant's boyfriend for about two years. They were introduced by fellow housewife Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon in late 2022.

Jason and Gizelle went on their first date in January 2023. While describing their romance, the Maryland resident told Us Weekly in October of that year:

I'm super happy that Jason kind of understands me, gets my life. I clearly understand his life. He has been a breath of fresh air and someone that I can just tell everything to, and I know it stays with him.

Gizelle Bryant later shared on a February 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her "situationship" with Jason was not exclusive because they were free to see other people. The couple did not announce a breakup, but they have not been seen together since early 2025.

Sherman Douglas (2017 – 2019)

Sherman Douglas and Gizelle Bryant attend EveryHue Pop-Up Shop on July 13, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gizelle had an on-and-off relationship with retired NBA player Sherman Douglas for over two years. They met at a gym in 2017, and their relationship was introduced to viewers of the Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 3.

Sherman and Gizelle broke up the first time in early 2018 after the former athlete stood her up before their big date at Robyn and Juan Dixon's house. They rekindled the romance in August 2018 and tried to solve their communication issues with couples counselling.

The RHOP star decided to break up with Sherman for good in May 2019 when the former NBA player cancelled their planned date to Candice Dillard Bassett's wedding in Season 4. Gizelle told The Daily Dish at the time:

I really need somebody who's gonna be there for me and be strong for me and handle all that I do. I have a big life and a big world, and if you can't handle it, then I need to move on.

Jamal Bryant (2002-2009, 2019-2020)

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal H. Bryant attend the 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball on December 21, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gizelle was married to Atlanta-based megachurch pastor and activist Jamal Bryant for seven years from 2002 to 2009. They welcomed three daughters, Grace Bryant and twins Angel Bryant and Adore Bryant. The family lived in Baltimore, where Jamal was a pastor at Empowerment Temple AME Church.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star filed for divorce due to Jamal Bryant's alleged infidelity. They maintained a cordial relationship as co-parents.

In 2019, Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband, Jamal, rekindled their romance, but the relationship did not last. The pair had broken up by 2021. The RHOP star told E! News in July 2021 that their long distance contributed to the split.

We were victims of the pandemic. I don't think any long-distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life? Is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant with their three daughters, Angel, Adore, and Grace. Photo: @gizellebryant/jamalhbryant (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Why is Eminem suing Gizelle?

Bryant has a trademark dispute with rapper Eminem regarding the name of her and Robyn Dixon's podcast, Reasonably Shady. The artist filed legal opposition in early 2023 to block the RHOP stars' trademark application.

Eminem has owned the trademarks for 'Slim Shady' and 'Shady' since the late 1990s. His legal team felt Reasonably Shady is too similar to his established brand. The dispute is still in court as of April 2026.

Is Gizelle Bryant a millionaire?

The RHOP veteran has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond reality TV, Gizelle earns from her podcast, endorsements, and sales from her book My Word.

Gizelle Bryant during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 4, 2023. Photo: Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Gizelle Bryant's dating status continues to keep RHOP fans guessing. With all her daughters now in college, the reality TV star is officially an empty-nester. Viewers can expect to know more about her love life after it was confirmed she will be returning for RHOP season 11.

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Source: Briefly News