50 trendy Christmas nail ideas you will want to try this year

Christmas holidays are exciting. When they arrive, you want to decorate everything, including your house and surroundings. Getting your nails done will add some cheers to your look as you celebrate the festive season. Bring excitement to the Christmas holiday with these sparkly Christmas nail ideas.

Sparkling Santa nails (L), Red shimmer and Santa nails (C), Festive red and white nails (R). Photo: @mommyglitter, @huesbyheathersouth, @nailartbyang on Instagram (modified by author)

Decorating your nails, taking into consideration the Christmas colours, which include green and red, will keep you feeling festive throughout the season. The designs will boost your confidence and make it easy for you to enjoy the magic of the season. This article has nail designs that will elevate your holiday nail game.

Did you know? Painting nails dates back to 3000 BCE in China, where it was a symbol of social status rather than a fashion statement. Royalty wore red or gold, while commoners had pale nails. In ancient Egypt, red nails were reserved for the elite. This tradition of using nail colour to indicate rank continued for centuries before evolving into a personal style choice.

Trendy Christmas nail ideas

Having Christmas-themed nails during the festive season will keep you excited and happy to welcome the season. Check these trendy ideas below for a creative look.

1. Santa French nails

Santa french nails. Photo: @vnailsbeautymoncton on Instagram (modified by author)

Santa French nails is one of the trendy Christmas nail ideas. This design features Santa's hat, which is designed to form French nail art. These nails add a touch of glamour, making them perfect for festive occasions. Santa French nails are a fun way to celebrate Christmas and show your style.

2. Christmas pastels

Christmas pastel nails. Photo: @peachinails on Instagram (modified by author)

Berries are a symbol of joy, and during Christmas, people are filled with joy and happiness. Christmas pastel nails with a touch of red and green to make strawberry art will make you look stylish during the festive season. It is ideal for those who love to make a statement with their nails.

3. Wrapped gifts nails

Wrapped gift nails. Photo: @queensnail.salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Everybody loves gifts during the festive season, and therefore, choosing to have your nails painted with gifts with nail designs will help you express your love for Christmas gifts. It also adds to the holiday spirit and reminds your loved ones not to forget to buy you a gift.

4. Christmas lights and chrome

Christmas lights and chrome nails. Photo: @ashlee.bee.nails on Instagram (modified by author)

Another trendy Christmas nail idea you should try this year is the Christmas lights and chrome nails. Having your nails decorated to look like Christmas lights will give you that festive vibe. You can have other nails painted green chrome to make the design look cute.

5. Holiday Hearts

Holiday hearts nail. Photo: @getnailedkelowna on Instagram (modified by author)

Having Holiday heart nails during Christmas is one of the best ways to express your love for the festive season. One tiny heart near the base of the nail is enough to make your nails look stunning. This design is perfect for those wanting to add festive cheer to their nails.

6. Christmas chrome

Christmas chrome nails. Photo: @nailsby.hails on Instagram (modified by author)

These nails are glamorous and a perfect choice for the festive season. This design is ideal for those who want a more sophisticated look. Decorating two fingers with art that looks like hanging red Christmas bubbles will give you more festive-like nail art.

7. Chrome frenchie with Snowflakes

Chrome frenchie with snowflakes nails. Photo: @nails.x.jenna on Instagram (modified by author)

This style features a red and white hue. The white hue is designed to form snowflakes, and the red hue is to make the French nail design. Snowflakes on the nails give out the fantastic look you would like during the festive season.

8. Christmas tree designed nails

Christmas tree nail design. Photo: @saviland_service on Instagram (modified by author)

The festive season cannot be complete without a Christmas tree. These designs feature green and white hues to design a Christmas tree. Adding ornaments like lights and Christmas stars will make the nails look gorgeous for the festive season.

9. Cute garland nails

Cute garland nails. Photo: @sansungnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Cute garlands on baby pink backgrounds will make your nails perfect for Christmas. You can decorate the nails with tiny red ribbons to match the pink hue. Designing the garlands to form a Frenchie pattern on each finger will help you make a statement for holiday celebrations.

10. Holiday present nails

Holiday present nail design.Photo: @curenailparlor on Instagram (modified by author)

This unique design will make you feel more ready for the festive season. To make the nails look more elegant, you can decorate them with red ribbons and bows to create nails that look like tiny presents. Having almond nails and designing a white Frenchie will add a touch of holiday cheer.

11. Dazzling green Christmas tree nails

Dazzling green Christmas tree nail design. Photo: @nails_by_steps on Instagram (modified by author)

Everyone loves Christmas trees, especially decorating them. You can decorate your nails to look like a dazzling Christmas tree. Adding ornaments of different colours will make you feel fabulous throughout the festive season.

12. Candy cane nails

Candy cane nails. Photo: @nailsbyalsn on Instagram (modified by author)

Show your love for candy by decorating your nails to look like them. These designs will sweeten up your holiday and make you look festive. Painting the tip of your nail with red to make Frenchies will add a more sophisticated look to your nails.

13. Gingerbread nails

Gingerbread nails. Photo: @nailshuney on Instagram (modified by author)

Gingerbread nails will give you that feel if you want a more festive look. You can have the tips painted with gingerbread cream. One of the fingers can be fully painted with a white hue with touches of red, green and gold to make it look like sprinkle decorations.

14. Christmas gift boxes designed for nails

Christmas gift boxes nail design. Photo: @curvelife_official on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best festive nails. Looking at this design, one does not need to be told it is Christmas because it speaks for itself. Candy canes and boxes wrapped with ribbons will give you the festive look you will appreciate.

Simple Christmas nails

Some people like having simple designs. If you like keeping things simple but classy, simple Christmas nails will do that for you. These designs include Christmas colours like white, gold, red and green.

1. Red nails

Ballerina red nails. Photo: @shanika, @tones on Facebook (modified by author)

Red is the best colour for Christmas because it is associated with Christ's birth. Therefore, you can paint your nails red during the festive season and still look chic. You can have a red Frenchie if you want a more simple look.

2. Metallic Gold nails

Metallic gold nails. Photo: @k.s.nails_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The metallic gold is loved because it adds elegance and luxury to Christmas decor. Therefore, choosing this hue for your nails during the festive season will make you feel fantastic. It adds a touch of luxury and glamour, making it ideal for the festive season.

3. Glitter Stars

Glitter stars nail design. Photo: @peachinails on Instagram (modified by author)

Pink almond nails with gold stars are among the best Christmas nail ideas for you, especially if you love a glamorous touch. This style will make you look stylish and celebrate your festive season in style.

4. Berry Red Half Moon nails

Berry Red Half Moon nails. Photo: @essie on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want a simple nail idea for Christmas that you can do yourself, then you should go for the Berry Red Half Moon. This design looks super gorgeous and can match many outfits.

5. Glitters and green nails

Green glitters nails. Photo: @iscreamnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Green hues with glitters look gorgeous and can suit a festive occasion. If you do not love bold colours, this nail idea will give you the low-key feel you want. This design is ideal for those with a calm personality.

Classy Christmas nails

If you like to look classy during Christmas, the following nail ideas will do the trick. They include gorgeous art like snowflakes and Christmas ribbons.

1. Candy Cane French tips nails

Candy cane french tips nails. Photo: @nailsbyalsn on Instagram (modified by author)

An alternating red and candy cane Frenchie is also one of the trendy Christmas nail designs. The candy cane French design looks like it extends towards the base on one side of the nail to create the shape of a candy cane, giving it a unique look.

2. Snowflake glitter tips

Snowflakes glitter tips nails. Photo: @polished_yogi on Instagram (modified by author)

Snowflakes symbolize purity. Opting for Snowflake nails shows how excited you are to welcome the birth of pure baby Jesus. Having the tip designed to look like snowflakes with blue French glitters will give you a more classy look.

3. Reach for the stars nails

Reach for the stars nails.Photo: @blissandspa on Instagram (modified by author)

Green is associated with Christmas, so many families use it in their homes as Christmas decor. You can also consider this colour for your festive nails. With stars and moons, this Christmas colour can make you eager for the festive season. The green chrome makes the nails stand out.

4. Red Frenchie and hearts

Red frenchie and hearts nail design. Photo: @nailsbymanda on Instagram (modified by author)

Christmas season is when people show love to their loved ones and those in need. The festive season is all about love. These nails will help you make a statement of love. You can have these red hearts and Frenchies.

5. Sparkling Santa

Sparkling Santa nail design. Photo: @mommyglitter on Instagram (modified by author)

You can also decorate your nails to look like sparkling Santa. Having this design is a festive way of getting creative and keeping in the holiday spirit. Sparkling Santa nails will keep reminding you of the festive season and all the beautiful feelings that come with Christmas.

6. Green and Gold nails

Green and Gold nail design. Photo: @nailsby_avril on Instagram (modified by author)

Green is one of the colours that can match with gold perfectly. Having your nails done using these two hues will make you look classy and bold. You can try to be more artistic by making snowflakes and Christmas ribbons arts to have a more festive look.

7. Abstract green nails

Abstract green nails. Photo: @nailsbyalsn on Instagram (modified by author)

Green nails with hues of pink can give out a perfect design. You can design a moon-like art with a green hue for a more stunning look. The middle finger can have a different art to make your nails look more classy.

8. Red Plaids

Red plaids nails. Photo: @kuypernailart on Instagram (modified by author)

Red plaid nails featuring other hues like black and gold will give you the perfect Christmas nail. This art is ideal for those individuals with confidence and bold personalities.

9. Snowflake patterns

Gold French tips snowflakes nails. Photo: @caitlinvnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Gold French tips snowflake design is a classy nail trend and features gold and red hues. You can make the tip look more artistic by having snowflake designs. Alternating the red French tips with gold ones will give you that festive vibe.

10. Peppermint candy and pearl nails

Peppermint candy and pearl nail design. Photo: @tamaminails on Instagram (modified by author)

Nails that look like peppermint candy look sweet because they appear like a sweet snack. Fill your Christmas with snacks by having this design. You can make the nails more appealing by placing pearls and making French tips.

11. Striking red dots

Striking red dots nail design. Photo: @gelous.co on Instagram (modified by author)

If you like your nails to appear short and sweet this year, you should consider this striking red dot art. One or two dots on each finger will give you the best nails for this year's festive season. The design will look more stunning when done on a pink background.

12. Green ombre

Green ombre nails.Photo: @heygreatnails on Instagram (modified by author)

This stunning nail art features a green ombré design and is also one of the trendy Christmas designs you should consider. The rounded almond shape adds a sophisticated touch, while the green tips symbolize Christmas trees, making it perfect for the holiday season.

Acrylic Christmas nails

Acrylic nails are great because they give your hands a polished and sophisticated look. Moreover, they are durable, and you can have many colours and styles. The following acrylic nail designs will give you a flashy look during the festive season.

1. Pink present nails

Pink present nails. Photo: @grace_nailedit on Instagram (modified by author)

This nail design makes your nails look like cure pink presents. You can have candy cane-like art and red French tips to give you the Christmas vibe you need. Do not forget to let everyone know you love Christmas gifts by having a wrapped Christmas ribbon art.

2. Green sparkly ombre nails

Green sparkly ombre nails. Photo: @dulcesloan, @topnailbar on Facebook (modified byauthor)

The result is fantastic when green with sparkles is used to create an ombre, especially on arrow nails. But do not forget to add a Christmas element like ribbons for a more festive look.

3. Festive ombre

Festive ombre nails. Photo: @yenniesnaillab on Instagram (modified by author)

Deep red ombré is one of the trendy Christmas nail ideas because of the enticing hues of red and pink. The ombre with a little bow will give you that perfect holiday vibe. You can add tiny peals near the base of the nail and a red Christmas ribbon on one nail.

4. Red Frenchie mani

Red Frenchie nail. Photo: @nailcon on Instagram (modified by author)

The Red Frenchie with a touch of pretty florals will make your nails look enticing for the Christmas season. Having red arrow nail French tips with a few florals rather than florals on each nail will make you look more stunning.

5. Mint Candy Cane design

Mint Candy Cane nails. Photo: @thenailplug210 on Instagram (modified by author)

Mint candy and snowflakes French nail design is one of the sweetest nail trends. The striking red and white hues look splendid, especially on long acrylic nails. This design is ideal for those with a bold personality and looks perfect on coffin nails.

6. Festive red and white

Festive red and white nails. Photo: @nailartbyang on Instagram (modified by author)

Red and white hues can give you the nail look you will never forget. You can use red with glitters for the French tips to make the colour look more enticing. You can make the nails look more festive by painting art like snowflakes and white ribbons for Christmas gifts.

7. Icy snowflakes

Icy snowflakes nails. Photo: @nailartbyang on Instagram (modified by author)

Icy snowflake nails look gorgeous, especially when done on a sky-blue background. Making the snowflakes art at different positions will give out beautiful nail art. You can fill the nail tips with dotted snow-like dots. For a more stunning look, you can leave some of the tip of the nail with the sky blue hues without any art.

8. White stars present nails

White stars present nail design. Photo: @yveningset on Instagram (modified by author)

This nail art looks more like presents because of the red chrome on the tip of the nails and the white ribbons with pearls. Having the white stars near the tip of the nail makes the nails stand out.

9. Snowman acrylic nails

Snowman acrylic nails. Photo: @nail.nostalgia on Instagram (modified by author)

Snowman acrylic nails give a more sophisticated and modern look. Incorporating gold ornaments with snowflakes and ribbons, a Christmas bow, a teddy bear, and pearls will make the nails glamorous. You can make the nails look more artistic by having one of the nails look like Elsa's Snowman, Olaf.

10. Red and blue wrapped gifts nails

Red and blue wrapped gifts acrylics nails. Photo: @nailing_painting on Instagram (modified by author)

These acrylic nails are eye-catching and perfect for those who love Christmas gifts. The design features blue, red and gold hues. Featuring red and blue hues with golden Christmas ribbons will give you a fantastic look.

Christmas nails inspo

If you are looking for Christmas nail inspo this season, you need to think festive and fun with designs that celebrate the holiday. You can have Santa hats, reindeer and Christmas ribbons for something playful. Check below.

1. Red Frenchie and pearls

Red Frenchie and pearl nails. Photo: @jadeandpolished on Instagram (modified by author)

Red Frenchie and pearls give a classy Santa look. The white pearls can be placed differently, but focus on the tip of the nail. For a more stunning look, you can have pearls of different sizes.

2. Strawberry nails

Strawberry nails. Photo: @danaturenails on Instagram (modified by author)

Strawberry-designed nail is a sweet trend you should try during the season. The green, red and white hues are enticing to the eye. You can have the strawberries drawn on a pink background for a perfect look.

3. Festive Gems

Festive gems nails. Photo: @peachinails on Instagram (modified by author)

Festive gems on pink nails are one of the trendy nail designs and are perfect for those looking for a unique look. Placing the gems differently on each nail will give out a perfect look. You can have pearls of different colours, such as red, green, blue and gold.

4. Silver Christmas tree

Silver and white christmas tree nails. Photo: @nomoodnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Having a Christmas tree nail design does not necessarily mean a green tree. You can have a unique look by painting a white Christmas tree. One nail can have the tree art, and the other nails can have a silver French design.

5. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Nails

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer nails. Photo: @enamelle, @vidaodayspa on Instagram (modified by author)

Rudolph, the reindeer-inspired nails are gorgeous, especially when alternating them with red nails. Adding candy cane-designed nails will give the nails a more sophisticated look. This nail design is ideal for those who want a flashy, festive look.

6. Mixed Christmas colours nail

Mixed Christmas nails. Photo: @heygreatnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Mixed Christmas nail design features Christmas colours, which include green, red, pink and white. Adding glitter in green and red hues will make your nails look fabulous. You can decorate the ring finger to look like a peppermint candy.

7. Red Shimmer and Santa nails

Red shimmer and Santa nails. Photo: @huesbyheathersouth on Instagram (modified by author)

The red shimmer background punctuated with stripes of white matte glitter will give you the perfect look you are looking for. Adding a Santa-designed art will make it look more gorgeous.

8. Peppermint Candy nails

Peppermint Candy nails. Photo: @heygreatnails on Instagram (modified by author)

Do you love peppermint candies? If you love them, this is the nail design you should go for. The red and white hues will make your nails stand out because of the striking. You should have a pink background if you want the nails to look enticing.

9. Penguin Christmas nails

Penguin designed Christmas nails. Photo: @nailchiconly on Instagram (modified by author)

Penguin Christmas nails should be one of the trendy Christmas nails for you to try out. A cute penguin Santa's hat gives a unique and classy festive look. You can alternate with red-painted nails and snowflakes.

What Christmas nail colour looks good on dark skin?

If you have black skin, Christmas nail colours like red, gold, and silver will look good on you. If you want a green colour, neon green is the best choice.

What is the best nail colour for Christmas?

Various colours look best for Christmas nails, such as white, metallic gold, and silver. However, to feel more festive, incorporating red and green in your nail art will give it a more festive look.

What nails should you get for Christmas?

The nail design you want during Christmas will depend on your taste. However, to look festive, your nails should be painted with Christmas elements like Santa hats, Christmas trees, and snowflakes.

When to get Christmas nails done

If you want your nails done for Christmas, you should do that two weeks before Christmas. Gel or acrylic nails can last up to three weeks.

Having Christmas nails is a fun and creative way to embrace the holiday spirit. It also adds a festive touch to your overall look. These nails can also be a form of self-expression, showcasing your excitement for the season. These trendy Christmas nail ideas will make you want to decorate your nails for the season.

