Is Phasmophobia on Xbox? Latest updates, release date, delays, platforms

The horror gaming landscape has grown in popularity, with a 30% increase in player engagement on platforms like Steam since 2020. Among paranormal fans, Phasmophobia has emerged as a standout title since its PC release. Now, the burning question on everyone's lips is when Phasmophobia on Xbox will arrive, as console gamers eagerly await its release.

Phasmophobia. Photo: @AyinMaiden on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Phasmophobia is a popular online co-op horror game developed by Kinetic Games. Released in September 2020 as a game for PC, it challenges players to investigate haunted locations and identify spirits using various tools. With the game aiming to debut on PlayStation and Xbox, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming release and console delays.

Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?

The gaming console version for Xbox has yet to be made available. According to Destructoid, Kinetic Games announced in July 2023 that it would be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2 and was expected to be released in August 2023.

However, there is a delay. As of 24 August 2023, Lead Developer Dknighter stated on the Phasmophobia Discord server that the console release would be postponed until October.

Is Phasmophobia coming to the Xbox?

The horror gaming thriller is coming to Xbox. According to a YouTube video, the first announcement was during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase Extended that the game would be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. However, the launch was delayed due to a fire at Kinetic Games' offices and unforeseen development issues.

As reported by Paste magazine, the developers said the following:

Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted. After careful consideration, we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted.

When is Phasmophobia coming to Xbox?

The Phasmophobia Xbox release date is not specific but should be in late October 2024. Kinetic Games has announced that the hit horror game will debut during a special Halloween 2024 event. With that in mind, perfecting and fine-tuning everything that needs to be done becomes easier.

A zone on Phasmophobia. Photo: @KineticGame on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Can you play Phasmophobia on PS5?

As of now, Phasmophobia is not available on PlayStation 5. The game is only available on PC, with plans to release on consoles. According to Yahoo Tech, the Phasmophobia PS5 release date aims to coincide with their Halloween event, alongside Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation VR2 releases.

Was Phasmophobia taken off Xbox?

The game was kept off Xbox, as it was never officially released on the platform. Thus, it has not been removed from Xbox; it has not been launched yet.

Is Phasmophobia Crossplay Xbox and PC?

The game will support crossplay between Xbox and PC when it is released on consoles. According to Kinetic Games' design, players across Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC can play together. The developers confirmed the crossplay feature in the promotional trailer for the game's upcoming console release.

As published in the Steam Community, Kinetic Games stated that all players can crossplay once the game launches. As such, they can play the game's newest version with everyone, including those using VR on any platform.

How much does Phasmophobia cost on Xbox?

The game's price on Xbox has yet to be set, as the game has yet to be released on the platform. However, for all Phasmophobia platforms, including Xbox, the price is set to increase to $19.99 from its current PC price of $13.99. As published on Steam, the developers decided that way because of the amount of content and playtime added since the start of early access.

A crime zone on Phasmophobia. Photo: @Sun_nyaan on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Frequently asked questions

With horror games reaching new heights of popularity, the game has become one of the most highly anticipated titles since its release on PC. Below are frequently asked questions about the online game and the best answers.

Where is Phasmophobia on the console? The online game is not yet available on consoles but is expected to be on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The online game is not yet available on consoles but is expected to be on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Will Phasmophobia be released on Xbox and PlayStation 5? It is planned to launch in late October 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

It is planned to launch in late October 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Is the Phasmophobia console release delayed again? The game's console release has been delayed. The latest update suggests Xbox and PlayStation versions might be available between early October and early November 2024.

The game's console release has been delayed. The latest update suggests Xbox and PlayStation versions might be available between early October and early November 2024. Is Phasmophobia ever coming to Xbox? The horror game is expected to go to Xbox, with the developer confirming a console release.

The horror game is expected to go to Xbox, with the developer confirming a console release. Is Phasmophobia available on mobile? The game is not available on mobile devices. It is currently available on PC through Steam and later on consoles.

The game is not available on mobile devices. It is currently available on PC through Steam and later on consoles. Is Phasmophobia an offline game? It requires an internet connection for cooperative multiplayer gameplay with other players.

Console gamers have been eager to see Phasmophobia on Xbox. Despite delays and various circumstances, the release may be imminent. Many anticipate it could become one of the best Xbox horror games, offering the same thrilling experience PC players enjoy.

READ ALSO: Fun games to play on FaceTime: best virtual game ideas

Do you like playing games? As published on Briefly, there are different games you can play on FaceTime, a software feature that allows you to maintain the bond, bring excitement, and bring playful energy.

Games like Masked Dancer, Truth or dare?, Would you rather…?, and Most Likely To are available. But how do you play them? Find out in the post.

Source: Briefly News