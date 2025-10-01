Top 16 restaurants in Paarl for every food lover in 2025

The top restaurants in Paarl are known for their blend of flavours, locally-sourced ingredients, and family-friendly dining spots. These restaurants have become staples for locals and tourists by boasting elegant backdrop scenery views.

Blacksmith's Kitchen (L), The Hussar Grill (C), and Under Oaks Pizzeria. Photo: @Blacksmith's Kitchen, @The Hussar Grill, @Under Oaks Estate on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Paarl hosts various dining establishments, from casual family-friendly eateries to upscale and fine dining restaurants .

. Notable restaurants include Grande Roche, Noop, and Babylonstoren .

. Family-friendly options like Clay Café provide kids with entertainment along with healthy meals.

Top restaurants in Paarl

Paarl is home to many restaurants offering diverse cuisines, mouth-watering dishes, and a vibrant ambience. Visitors and locals can find various dining options from casual family-friendly eateries to high-end establishments.

Below is a ranking of the top restaurants in Paarl, based on data from reputable sources such as TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. They include:

Restaurant TripAdvisor ranking Clay Café Paarl | Pottery Café & Kid-Friendly Restaurant 5/5 Jewell's Restaurant 4.9/5 Noop 4.7/5 Faber 4.7/5 Babylonstoren 4.5/5 Salmon & Brine 4.3/5 Grande Roche 4.3/5 Under Oaks Pizzeria 4.3/5 Gallo Portuguese Taverne Paarl 4.3/5 Gecko Lounge Paarl 4.3/5 The Hussar Grill Paarl 4.3/5 Blacksmith's Kitchen 4.2/5 La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro 4.1/5 Pontac Manor Hotel Restaurant 3.6/5 Red Mountain Spur 3.5/5 Bossa Paarl 2.8/5

16. Bossa Paarl

Bossa restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @bossa_goodtimes on Instagram (modified by author)

Address: 166 Main Road, Omnipark Building, Paarl, 7620, Paarl, 7646, South Africa

166 Main Road, Omnipark Building, Paarl, 7620, Paarl, 7646, South Africa Open hours : Daily: 0800 - 0200

: Daily: 0800 - 0200 Contact: +27 21 872 9861

+27 21 872 9861 Social media: Instagram

Bossa is a bustling bar and grill with a menu spanning pizzas, seafood, and popular local plates. With extended hours, group seating, and happy hour deals, it is an affordable restaurant in Paarl for nights out and family meals.

15. Red Mountain Spur

Red Mountain Spur restaurant. Photo: @Red Mountain Spur Steak Ranch on Facebook (modified by author)

Address : Shop 79, Paarl Mall, Nuw Vlei Street, Southern Paarl, Paarl, Western Cape, 7624, South Africa

: Shop 79, Paarl Mall, Nuw Vlei Street, Southern Paarl, Paarl, Western Cape, 7624, South Africa Open hours : Public holidays, Mon-Thur: 0900 - 2100, Fri- Sat: 0900-2200, Sun: 0900-1800

: Public holidays, Mon-Thur: 0900 - 2100, Fri- Sat: 0900-2200, Sun: 0900-1800 Contact: 021 863 0305

021 863 0305 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Red Mountain Spur is a classic South African steakhouse serving value-friendly burgers, ribs, and kids' meals. The lively atmosphere and affordability make it one of the best family restaurants in Paarl.

14. Pontac Manor

Pontac Manor restaurant. Photo: @Pontac Manor on Facebook (modified by author)

Address : 16 Zion Street, Paarl, 7646 Western Cape, South Africa

: 16 Zion Street, Paarl, 7646 Western Cape, South Africa Open hours : Always open

: Always open Contact: +27 21 872 0445

+27 21 872 0445 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Pontac Manor blends classic brunches, afternoon teas, and international flavours in a historic Victorian property. The lush gardens and tranquil pool views add to its romantic and group dining charm.

13. La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro

La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro. Photo: @lagrapperia_spiceroute on Instagram (modified by author)

Address: Wilderer Distillery & Ristorante Pappa Grappa, R45, Simondium, Paarl, South Africa

Wilderer Distillery & Ristorante Pappa Grappa, R45, Simondium, Paarl, South Africa Open hours : Monday – Thursday: 11:00 – 18:00 (Kitchen closes at 17:00), Friday & Saturday: 11:00 – 22:00 (Kitchen closes at 20:30), and Sunday: 11:00 – 18:00 (Kitchen closes at 17:00)

: Monday – Thursday: 11:00 – 18:00 (Kitchen closes at 17:00), Friday & Saturday: 11:00 – 22:00 (Kitchen closes at 20:30), and Sunday: 11:00 – 18:00 (Kitchen closes at 17:00) Contact : +27 76 261 4693

: +27 76 261 4693 Social media: Instagram

La Grapperia offers wood-fired pizzas, German sausages, and a lovely beer garden, making it an ideal place to eat in Paarl with a view. It is perfect for groups and casual dining at Spice Route Destination.

12. Blacksmith's Kitchen

Blacksmith's Kitchen restaurant. Photo: @Blacksmith's Kitchen on Facebook (modified by author)

Address : Address​Bo Lang St, Groenvlei, Paarl, 7646

: Address​Bo Lang St, Groenvlei, Paarl, 7646 Open hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 11.00-22.00, Sunday: 11.00-16.00

Tuesday - Saturday: 11.00-22.00, Sunday: 11.00-16.00 Contact: +27 65 396 5015

+27 65 396 5015 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Set on the historic blacksmith cottages in Pearl Mountain, Blacksmith's Kitchen features Mediterranean-inspired menus. With rustic interiors and vineyard views, this family restaurant in Paarl offers relaxed meals and a range of Pearl Mountain and locally sourced wines.

11. The Hussar Grill

The Hussar Grill restaurant. Photo: @The Hussar Grill on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: 55 & 56 Main Road, Paarl, Cape Town

55 & 56 Main Road, Paarl, Cape Town Open hours: Monday - Saturday: 12.00 -23.00. Sun: 12.00 -18.00

Monday - Saturday: 12.00 -23.00. Sun: 12.00 -18.00 Contact: 021-863 0466

021-863 0466 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

The Hussar Grill in Paarl is one of the best steak houses and places to eat. The restaurant offers classical steaks, ribs, and burgers in a cosy, upscale setting with gracious service and an excellent wine selection.

10. Gecko Lounge

Gecko Lounge in Paarl. Photo: @Gecko Lounge Paarl on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: 25 Lady Grey St, Van Der Lingen, Esterville, Paarl, 7646, South Africa

25 Lady Grey St, Van Der Lingen, Esterville, Paarl, 7646, South Africa Open hours : Tuesday - Sunday: 11:00 am to 8:30 pm, Monday: closed

: Tuesday - Sunday: 11:00 am to 8:30 pm, Monday: closed Contact: +27 21 872 6010

+27 21 872 6010 Social media: Facebook

Gecko Lounge offers a relaxed, affordable restaurant experience for diners in Paarl. With versatile international dishes and friendly service, it is popular for casual meals, birthdays, and large gatherings.

9. Gallo Portuguese Taverne

Gallo Portuguese Taverne in Paarl. Photo: @Gallo Portuguese Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: 424 Koeberg Road, Milnerton, Cape Town

424 Koeberg Road, Milnerton, Cape Town Open hours : Monday - Saturday - 9h00 - 22h00, Sunday - 10h00 - 16h00

: Monday - Saturday - 9h00 - 22h00, Sunday - 10h00 - 16h00 Contact: +27 21 555 2937

+27 21 555 2937 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Gallo Taverne is a hidden gem for Portuguese flavours, serving seafood, grills, and tapas in a cosy setting. The family-operated restaurant is excellent for casual dinners, affordable prices, and late-night bites for foodies seeking something unique.

8. Under Oaks Pizzeria

Under Oaks Pizzeria restaurant. Photo: @Under Oaks Estate on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Under Oaks Farm, Northern Paarl, South Africa

Under Oaks Farm, Northern Paarl, South Africa Open hours: Monday - Closed, Tuesday - Saturday 11H30 - 20H00, Sunday 11H30 - 15H00

Monday - Closed, Tuesday - Saturday 11H30 - 20H00, Sunday 11H30 - 15H00 Contact: +27 21 869 8535

+27 21 869 8535 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Nestled amid vineyards on the outskirts of Paarl, Under Oaks offers outstanding wood-fired pizzas and mountain views. It is one of Paarl's best budget restaurants, known for warm service, a fireplace in winter, and a relaxed, family-friendly ambience.

7. Grande Roche

Grande Roche restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Grande Roche Hotel on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Grande Roche Hotel, 1 Plantasie Street, Paarl

Grande Roche Hotel, 1 Plantasie Street, Paarl Open hours : Monday – Sunday, 8 am – 8.30 pm

: Monday – Sunday, 8 am – 8.30 pm Contact: 021 863 5100

021 863 5100 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Grande Roche Restaurant in Paarl offers a unique fine dining experience with a relaxed atmosphere and an in-house chef. The venue focuses on sustainability and local sourcing of its ingredients.

6. Salmon & Brine

Salmon & Brine restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Salmon & Brine on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Vendome Wine Farm, Arboretum Avenue, Paarl

Vendome Wine Farm, Arboretum Avenue, Paarl Open hours: Monday to Saturday: 11:30 to 21:00. Sundays: 11:30 to 16:00.

Monday to Saturday: 11:30 to 21:00. Sundays: 11:30 to 16:00. Contact: +27 64 681 8464

+27 64 681 8464 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Salmon & Brine delivers sushi, oysters, and fresh catch in a contemporary setting. It is an affordable restaurant in Paarl, praised for its quality menu options.

5. Babylonstoren

Babylonstoren restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Babylonstoren on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Babylonstoren Road, Franschhoek, South Africa

Babylonstoren Road, Franschhoek, South Africa Open hours: Open daily 09:00-18:00

Open daily 09:00-18:00 Contact: +27 21 863 3852

+27 21 863 3852 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

A leader among nice restaurants in Paarl, Babylonstoren Restaurant is renowned for inventive, fresh farm-to-table dishes in a chic, elegant setting. The menu changes seasonally, and the on-site bakery is a must for desserts. The restaurant also offers beautiful views of the gardens.

4. Faber

Faber restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Faber on Facebook (modified by author)

Address : Lustigan Road, Klein Drakenstein, Paarl, South Africa

: Lustigan Road, Klein Drakenstein, Paarl, South Africa Open hours: Monday – Sunday: 10h00 – 16h00

Monday – Sunday: 10h00 – 16h00 Contact : +27 (0)21 863 1976

: +27 (0)21 863 1976 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Located on Avondale Wine Estate, Faber ranks as one of the top restaurants in Paarl with a view. The cuisine is contemporary with a focus on sustainability and local sourcing. Their menus and the picturesque mountain backdrop make it a favourite spot for locals and tourists.

3. Noop

Noop restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Noop on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: 127 Main Road, Paarl. 7646

127 Main Road, Paarl. 7646 Open hours : Monday to Saturday 12 Noon – Late

: Monday to Saturday 12 Noon – Late Contact : +27 21 863 3925

: +27 21 863 3925 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Noop stands out among the best restaurants in Paarl for contemporary French cuisine and South African classics, served in a historic house. They craft seasonal menus, and their extensive wine list makes it a favourite for casual and special occasions.

2. Jewell's Restaurant

Jewell's Restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Jewell's Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Spice Route Destination, Suid-Agter Paarl Road, Paarl

Spice Route Destination, Suid-Agter Paarl Road, Paarl Open hours : Wednesday – Sunday: 11.30 am – 5 pm (kitchen closes 3 pm)

: Wednesday – Sunday: 11.30 am – 5 pm (kitchen closes 3 pm) Contact: 021 204 4875

021 204 4875 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Jewell's Restaurant delivers fine dining with locally sourced menus and scenic terrace views. The elegant setting makes it a top restaurant in Paarl for special occasions.

1. Clay Café Paarl | Pottery Café & Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Clay Café restaurant in Paarl. Photo: @Clay Café Paarl on Facebook (modified by author)

Address: Groot Parys, Jan Van Riebeeck Dr, Paarl, 7646

Groot Parys, Jan Van Riebeeck Dr, Paarl, 7646 Open hours : Monday – Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm

: Monday – Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm Contact : 064 656 6165

: 064 656 6165 Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Clay Café is a top family restaurant in Paarl, combining pottery painting with a kid-friendly, healthy menu. It is a creative place to eat in Paarl where adults and children remain entertained.

Trivia

The French Huguenots brought winemaking traditions to Paarl in the late 17th century.

Paarl's culinary venues often pair their dishes with locally produced wines from the extensive wine farms surrounding the town.

The local food scene includes international flavours from Asian to Mediterranean cuisines.

Conclusion

The top restaurants in Paarl serve a broad spectrum of dishes, catering to all types of diners. The region supports strong local food producers and winemakers, who many restaurants showcase. Paarl's dining venues are well-reviewed, with numerous establishments receiving travellers' choice awards.

