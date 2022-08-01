10 best public high schools in Pretoria 2022 | All you need to know

This list of the best public high schools in Pretoria in 2022 is a must-check. It highlights the best institutions to enrol your teenagers to and how well they pay attention to their academics and talents. Each has something to offer, so sieve through this list to determine your best option.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

10 best public high schools in Pretoria 2022. Photo: @Pretoria High School for Girls(modified by author)

Source: UGC

South Africa is home to the best educational institutions, and this list of the best public high schools in Pretoria proves that. Because of the overwhelming number of educational institutions in the region, settling on an institution that meets your needs is paramount. This list highlights the top 10 institutions to consider.

List of high schools in Pretoria

What is the best school in Pretoria? This List highlights the best secondary schools in Pretoria and their locations and contact details.

10. Willowridge High School

Willowridge High School. Photo: @Willowridge Eagle Football (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Willowridge High School is one of the best high schools in Pretoria. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in offering much in terms of quality education and extracurricular activities.

The institution's extra-curricular activities include sports. As a result, Willowridge high school has rugby union facilities, netball facilities, a swimming pool, cricket facilities, a gym, a basketball court and a tennis lawn.

Physical address: 518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143

518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143 Postal address: P.O Box 72262, Lynwoodridge, 0040

P.O Box 72262, Lynwoodridge, 0040 Phone: +27 (0)12 807 3423

+27 (0)12 807 3423 Website: Willowridge High School

9. The Glen High School

The Glen High School. Photo: @glen_high (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Glen High School is another public high school you could consider enrolling your child to. Apart from academics, The Glen High School devotes equal attention to students' excellence in extracurricular activities like sports, performing arts and culture.

Physical address: c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria

c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria Telephone: (012) 348 8625

(012) 348 8625 Fax: (012) 348 8617

(012) 348 8617 Email: admin@theglenhighschool.co.za

8. St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls is a faith-based learning institution that dates back to the late 1880s. Apart from academic excellence, the institution devotes more attention to the students' morals, leadership skills and confidence.

Students also engage in co-curricular activities like sports, athletics, swimming, karate, hockey, soccer, and cross country. The institution also has provisions for students to nurture their talents in drama, choir, ballet and art.

Physical address: 30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640

30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640 Telephone: +27 (0) 31 764 9800

+27 (0) 31 764 9800 Phone: 031 764 9800

031 764 9800 Email: marketing@stmarysdsg.co.za

7. Pretoria High School for Girls

Pretoria High School for Girls. Photo: @Pretoria High School for Girls (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pretoria High School for Girls has set the standard as one of the best high schools in the province over the years. The school's strategy seems to be a futile exercise; in 2017, more than 92% of its students achieved university entrance.

Apart from academics, the school also focuses on grooming all-round students by encouraging them to participate in extra-curriculum activities. In sports, the school has the following options: netball, chess, volleyball, tennis, squash, basketball, hockey, water polo, swimming, soccer and athletics. Alternatively, students can engage in cultural activities.

Physical address: 949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng

949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng Telephone: +27 12 430 7341

+27 12 430 7341 Email: info@phsg.org.za

6. Pretoria Technical High School

Pretoria Technical High School is one of the public high schools in Pretoria East. It is a non-denominational Christian school that is vocationally oriented. Therefore, it attracts students from the greater Tshwane region. Unlike most private high schools in Pretoria, it grooms its students for careers in science and technology.

Apart from academics, the school has a media centre that learners use for research and reference.

Physical address: 649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002

649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002 Postal address: Private Bag X 346, Pretoria, South Africa, 0001

Private Bag X 346, Pretoria, South Africa, 0001 Telephone: +27 12 343 2357/8

+27 12 343 2357/8 Fax: +27 12 343 2359

+27 12 343 2359 Email: admin@pths.co.za

5. Hatfield Christian School

Hatfield Christian School is one of the reputable Pretoria high schools. The institution's vision is to train leaders while equipping them with the Biblical aspect of subjects.

Apart from academics, the school allows students to engage in sports like athletics, cricket, rugby, soccer, hockey and tennis. Students' activities also include toastmaster, drama, and music.

Physical address: 551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng, 0010, South Africa

551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng, 0010, South Africa Telephone: +27 12 361 1182

+27 12 361 1182 Fax: +27 12 348-9385

+27 12 348-9385 Email: admin@hatfieldcs.co.za

4. Sutherland High School

Sutherland High School. Photo: @Sutherland High School (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sutherland High School is one of the most reputable semi-private high schools in Pretoria. It is set apart for its high standard of education. Some of the sports options that students choose from include athletics, archery, equestrian, hockey, water polo, rugby, netball and cricket.

Physical address: 1333 Willem Botha Avenue, Eldoraigne, Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa

1333 Willem Botha Avenue, Eldoraigne, Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa Telephone: 012 658 5880

3. Pretoria Boys High School

Pretoria Boys High School is a semi-private institution and one of the few English high schools in Pretoria. It enrols approximately 1,500 students, 300 of whom are boarders. The institution also has about 100 full-time staff members looking out for the boarders.

Pretoria Boys High School also has well-equipped laboratories, libraries and sports activities aiming to groom an all-rounded student.

Physical location: Roper Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria, South Africa

Roper Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria, South Africa Postal address : P O Box 11790, Hatfield, 0028

: P O Box 11790, Hatfield, 0028 Telephone: +27 12 460 2246

+27 12 460 2246 Fax number: +27 12 460 1507

+27 12 460 1507 Email: info@boyshigh.com

2. St Alban's College

St Alban’s is one of the Anglican Church secondary schools that are rooted in Christian values. It has both day and boarding facilities and is one of the most outstanding institutions in the district. Unlike most institutions, St Alban's College focuses on grooming all-round individuals by equipping them with life skills that enable them to contribute to society.

Physical address: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria

110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria Email: secretary@stalbanscollege.com

secretary@stalbanscollege.com Phone: +27 12 348 1221

1. Pretoria Secondary School

Pretoria Secondary School. Photo: @Pretoria Secondary School (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pretoria Secondary School tops the list of the best government high schools in Pretoria. The English-speaking high school offers good quality education and extra-curricular activities. Therefore, students end up achieving the perfect learning balance.

Students from the school have performed exceptionally well in national examinations. Therefore, if you wish to enrol your teen at Pretoria Secondary School, book your appointment through these platforms:

Physical address: 331 Skinner, Pretoria, 0001, Gauteng Province, South Africa

331 Skinner, Pretoria, 0001, Gauteng Province, South Africa Postal address: 27435, Sunnyside, 0132

27435, Sunnyside, 0132 Phone: 0123229943

0123229943 Fax: 0123229949

0123229949 Email: ptasecondary@telkomsa.net

If you are a parent who is interested in the quality of education of your child, consider the options highlighted in this list of the best public high schools in Pretoria. The attached contact details will be fundamental in linking you with the institutions' authorities.

READ ALSO: NMU online application 2022: process, fee, application status

Briefly.co.za recently published extensive details about the NMU online application process, fees and application status. If you have contemplated joining the institution, these updated details will be handy.

Nelson Mandela University is one of the top universities in South Africa. It offers a wide range of courses.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News