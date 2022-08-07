Top 10 highest-paying engineering jobs in South Africa 2022

Engineering is the driving force of modern economies ranging from medicine, business, construction, food processes, agriculture, technology, AI, and defence. The discipline is broad, giving aspiring engineers a wide selection, which can be narrowed down by finding out the highest-paying engineering jobs in South Africa. Which engineering discipline has the highest salary?

Which engineering pays the most in South Africa?

South Africa has some of the best engineering schools on the content, including the University of Pretoria, University of Stellenbosch, UCT, Wits, UKZN, and others. To become a professional in the field, one must have a relevant bachelor’s degree and be registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

Which engineering pays the most in South Africa?

Below are the highest-paying types of engineering in South Africa. The data is sourced from SalaryExpert, which is powered by ERI. The yearly salary estimates are based on salary data surveys collected from employers and employees in South Africa.

10. Agricultural Engineer - R652,600 per annum

Agricultural professionals design agriculture-based equipment and come up with farming solutions.

Hourly rate: About R314

About R314 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R21,700

Approximately R21,700 Entry level: Approximately R463,400

Approximately R463,400 Senior level: Approximately R816,300

Agricultural professionals design agriculture-based equipment and solutions. They often work in seed, equipment, and food manufacturing companies. Their work combines principles of food science, environmental, mechanical, chemical, and electrical technologies. They also help oversee land restoration projects and apply technological advances to farming.

9. Environmental engineer - R658,000 per annum

Environmental professionals design technologies that help in waste management and pollution reduction.

Hourly rate: About R316

About R316 Average yearly bonus: R21,500

R21,500 Entry level: Approximately R467,800

Approximately R467,800 Senior level: Approximately R823,000

An environmental professional deals with environmental protection through waste and pollution reduction. They create technologies and processes that control pollution and improve existing conditions through remediation. They design systems that help in waste treatment and restoration of air, water, and soil qualities. The minimum requirement is a Bachelor’s degree in environmental, civil, or chemical engineering and official certification from ECSA.

8. Aerospace Service Engineer - R671,800 per annum

Aerospace professionals design aircraft, drones, and spacecraft.

Hourly rate: About R323

About R323 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R25,300

Approximately R25,300 Entry level: Approximately R472,200

Approximately R472,200 Senior level: Approximately R842,400

Aerospace professionals are some of the highest-paid engineers in South Africa. They are responsible for designing aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and systems for national defence. The discipline’s job entry requirement is a bachelor’s degree in aerospace or science subject related to aerospace systems.

7. Mechanical Engineer - R717,000 per annum

Mechanical professionals design things that move.

Hourly rate: About R345

About R345 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R25,000

Approximately R25,000 Entry level: Approximately R506,900

Approximately R506,900 Senior level: Approximately R897,500

Mechanical is one of the broadest fields of engineering that deals with designing, developing, and testing things that move. The professionals apply the principles of force, energy, and motion to create efficient and safe products. Disciplines covered by mechanical professionals include human health, mechanics, robotics, cyber security, automotive, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.

6. Biomechanical Engineer - R724,700 per annum

Biomechanical professionals create medical devices like implants and prosthetics.

Hourly rate: About R348

About R348 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R25,700

Approximately R25,700 Entry level: Approximately R512,300

Approximately R512,300 Senior level: Approximately R907,900

Biomechanical professionals apply mechanical principles to biological systems to come up with solutions that work in the medical and industrial fields. They can work in pharmaceutical companies and in the creation of medical devices like prosthetic limbs and implants. They often work with physical therapists to design therapies that work best for patients.

5. Biomedical Engineer - R734,600 per annum

Biomedical professionals design advanced medical solutions.

Hourly rate: About R353

About R353 Average yearly bonus: R24,700

R24,700 Entry level: Approximately R520,100

Approximately R520,100 Senior level: Approximately R919,600

Biomedical professionals apply the principles of engineering to medicine and biology to develop healthcare solutions. They create medical devices like artificial hips and implants as well as design advanced medical solutions such as tissue and stem cell engineering, biomedical signal processing, and 3-D printing of biological organs.

4. Chemical Engineer - R783,600 per annum

Chemical professionals create and operate machines that perform chemical reactions.

Hourly rate: About R377

About R377 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R29,230

Approximately R29,230 Entry level: Approximately R553,200

Approximately R553,200 Senior level: Approximately R981,700

Chemical engineers create and operate machines that perform chemical reactions to make a wide range of products. The process starts in the lab through a combination of advanced mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, and economics. The professionals must have a broad mastery of science and technology, making it one of the hardest engineering courses. Chemical professionals can work in the food industry as well as create plastics, fertilizers, paper, clothing, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and other products.

3. Electrical Engineer - R792,800 per annum

Electrical professionals are some of the highest-earning and in-demand jobs in South Africa.

Hourly rate: About R381

About R381 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R29,300

Approximately R29,300 Entry level: Approximately R558,900

Approximately R558,900 Senior level: Approximately R993,300

Electrical professionals are responsible for studying and designing equipment and systems that use electromagnetism, electricity, and electronics. They apply principles of physics and mathematics to manufacture electrical equipment such as electric motors, navigation systems, power generation equipment, and communications systems. They often work with other professional engineers.

2. Nuclear Engineer - R829,600 per annum

Nuclear professionals create nuclear equipment to be used in hospitals, laboratories, and nuclear power plants.

Hourly rate: About R399

About R399 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R32,100

Approximately R32,100 Entry level: Approximately R582,200

Approximately R582,200 Senior level: Approximately R1,041,000

Nuclear professionals design technologies used to harness nuclear energy and radiation. They are tasked with creating nuclear equipment to be utilized in hospitals, power plants, laboratories, military, and other settings. To qualify, one must attain a relevant degree from an ABET-accredited university.

1. Software Engineer - R849,400 per annum

Software professionals are some of the highest-earning jobs in South Africa.

Hourly rate: About R408

About R408 Average yearly bonus: Approximately R37,900

Approximately R37,900 Entry level: Approximately R599,600

Approximately R599,600 Senior level: Approximately R1,064,200

Software professionals are responsible for creating highly functional and solution-based software processes in a company. Unlike programmers who are tasked with creating codes that make programs run, a software engineer designs and implements software solutions that programmers create.

Which engineering is in demand in South Africa?

According to a Critical Skills List released by the Department of Home Affairs in February 2022, industrial, civil, mechanical, aeronautical, chemical, mining, biomedical, agricultural, electrical, energy, and electronic professionals are in demand. The country often invites qualified foreigners to apply for such scarce skills.

What is the highest-paying career in South Africa?

A specialist doctor is the highest earning professional in Mzansi. They take home as high as R1,123,890 per year.

How much do engineers earn in South Africa?

The salaries vary depending on the disciple. Software engineers are the highest-paid, earning an average of R849,400 per year, followed by nuclear professionals, who pocket approximately R829,600 per annum.

What does it mean to be a registered engineer in South Africa?

It is a statutory requirement that all engineers be registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA). It is unlawful to practice in the country before being registered.

How long does it take to become an engineer in South Africa?

A bachelor’s degree from a recognized university takes about 4 years. You then need a minimum of three years of experience before being registered by ECSA. It may take longer if you enrol for master's and PhD studies.

What do aerospace engineers do?

The professionals are responsible for designing aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and systems for national defence. They design, manufacture, test, and maintain anything that flies by applying the principles of motion, energy, and force.

What can you do with an electrical engineering degree?

There are several job options, including an electrical technician, broadcast engineer, substation technician, electrical project manager, and electrical designer. ESKOM is the largest employer of electrical professionals in South Africa.

Is biomedical engineering a branch of engineering?

Yes. Biomedical professionals apply the principles of engineering to medicine and biology to develop healthcare solutions.

What is the difference between a mechanical engineer and a mechanical designer?

Mechanical engineers design, develop, and test things that move, while mechanical designers use the engineer specifications to create technical illustrations for machines. Designers utilize computer-aided design (CAD) programs to make machine models and often work closely and follow the instructions given by mechanical engineers.

From the above highest-paying engineering jobs in South Africa, it is clear that the profession is one of the most prolific in the country. Enrol for any of the disciples and help create a difference in SA’s economy.

