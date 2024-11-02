The untold stories of Enzo Ferrari's sons: Dino & Piero Ferrari

Enzo Anselmo Giuseppe Maria Ferrari, popularly known as Enzo Ferrari, was a prominent motor racing driver and entrepreneur. He is best known for founding the Ferrari automobile brand and the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. What do you know about his family? Get an inside look at Enzo Ferrari's sons.

Enzo Ferrari's sons: Piero (L) & Dino Ferrari (R). Dino succumbed to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and left Piero as the sole heir of Enzo's fortune. Photo: @Cognizant Clay (modified by author)

Decades after Enzo Ferrari's son's death, the legendary car magnate's longstanding legacy still lives on through his second son. Discover more about the billionaire's family and personal life.

About Enzo Ferrari's sons

Alfredo Ferrari has two sons, Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari and Piero Ferrari. Below is everything you need to know about the Ferrari siblings.

1. Piero Ferrari's profile summary

Full name Piero Lardi Ferrari Gender Male Date of birth May 22, 1945 Age 79 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Castelvetro di Modena, Kingdom of Italy Current residence Modena, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Weight 76 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 6 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Enzo Ferrari and Lina Lardi Siblings Alfredo "Ferrari'sDino" Ferrari (Deceased) Relationship status Married Spouse Romina Gingasu Children Antonella Ferrari Profession Businessman Net worth $9.9 billion (approx)

How old is Piero Ferrari?

Piero, whose full name is Piero Lardi Ferrari (age 79 years old in 2024), was born on May 22, 1945, in Castelvetro di Modena, Kingdom of Italy. He is the second and only living child born to automotive entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

Piero was born out of wedlock after Enzo Ferrari had an affair with Lina Lardi in the late 1920s while still married to his wife, Laura. During an interview with MotorSports Magazine, Piero talked of how his father first hesitated to acknowledge him as the son. He said;

Any little job he was asking me to do, he was very demanding because he wanted to show other employees that I had no privilege.

Piero Ferrari during the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV annual general meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Jasper Juinen

Piero Ferrari's education and career

Piero graduated from a technical school in Modena in 1964 and began working at the Ferrari factory in Maranello in 1966. Initially, Piero worked for Ferrari under less formal circumstances and was not publicly acknowledged as Enzo's son, although those close to him were aware of his identity.

What is Piero Ferrari's net worth?

According to Forbes, the Italian businessman has a net worth of $9.9 billion. He owns 10% of the Ferrari automotive company and significant shares in top companies like the Ferretti Group.

Piero Ferrari at Ferrari's 60th Anniversary In The USA Gala at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

2. Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari

Full name : Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari

: Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari Date of birth: January 19, 1932

January 19, 1932 Date of death : June 30, 1956

: June 30, 1956 Age: 24 years old (at death)

24 years old (at death) Parents: Enzo and Laura Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari welcomed his oldest son, Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari, on January 19, 1932, with his wife, Laura Ferrari. Young Dino would accompany his father to the garages, which sparked his fascination with automobiles.

Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari's education

Dino pursued an engineering diploma from a local technical institute in Modena and even learned to speak English. After completing his studies, he booked an office near his father's, where he worked towards growing the Ferrari auto brand.

Dino Ferrari, Enzo Ferrari's firstborn son, was always fascinated by automobiles from a tender age. Photo: @Cognizant Clay on Facebook (modified by author)

Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari's career

Alongside Ferrari engineer Vittorio Jano and his father, Dino worked to design a prototype 1.5-litre racing engine. However, he succumbed to a genetic illness before completing the unique six-cylinder engine.

A few months after Dino Ferrari's death, his father completed the model and named it in his honour. Enzo also named a series of sports cars and several motor race sports awards in his son's honour. He also founded the Centro Dino Ferrari, a research centre for neurodegenerative and muscular diseases at the University of Milan.

How did Enzo Ferrari's son die?

Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari died on June 30, 1956, at the age of 24, due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a severe and progressive neuromuscular disease. The debilitating condition began to manifest when Dino was in his early teens.

By the time the doctors diagnosed the exact condition, it had eaten away at his skeletal muscles. By 1955, the condition had caused 23-year-old Dino to significant physical decline and was bedridden due to kidney failure.

Who inherited Ferrari after Enzo?

After Enzo Ferrari died on August 14, 1988, his son Piero Ferrari inherited the remaining 10% stake in the Ferrari automotive company. In 1989, Piero was nominated vice chairman by Ferrari's then-president Vittorio Ghidella.

Piero Ferrari, Italian sportscar maker Ferrari vice chairman and son of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari at the 'Museo Casa Enzo Ferrari Opening Press Preview' in Modena, Italy. Photo by Venturelli

FAQs

The Enzo Ferrari family played a crucial role in shaping the automotive industry, and they are synonymous with luxurious cars. Below are the frequently asked questions about the reputable family;

Did Enzo Ferrari have kids?

Enzo had two sons, Dino and Piero Ferrari. Sadly, Alfredo died on June 30, 1956, at the age of 24.

Did Ferrari acknowledge his son?

Enzo Ferrari eventually acknowledged his second son, Piero Ferrari. However, he legally took up the Ferrari last name in 1990.

Piero could not be formally recognized as a member of the Enzo Ferrari family until after Laura died in 1978. This was because divorce was illegal in Italy until 1975.

Who is Piero Ferrari's wife?

Piero Ferrari is married to Romina Gingasu, an aeronautic engineer from Romania. The duo resides in Enzo Ferrari's former residence in Modena, Italy.

He was previously married to Floriana Nalin in 1979, and they had one daughter, Antonella. The former couple divorced in 2020.

Italian businessman Piero Ferrari and his wife Romina Gingasu pose on the red carpet of the movie Ferrari presented at Venice Lido. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

How old is Piero Ferrari's daughter?

Antonella Ferrari (54 years old as of 2024) was born on September 2, 1970 in Milan, Lombardy, Italy. She is a top actress known for Butta la Luna, Dante, and Carabinieri. She has two sons, Enzo Mattioli Ferrari and Piero Galassi Ferrari.

What happened to Enzo Ferrari's wife?

Laura Ferrari passed away in 1978 after a long illness, having been married to Enzo for 55 years. Their marriage faced numerous challenges, particularly following the death of their only son, Dino, in 1956.

Above are the untold stories of Enzo Ferrari's sons, Dino and Piero Ferrari. Dino was seen as the heir to Enzo's automotive empire, but his tragic battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy cut his life short at just 24 years old. This left Piero as the sole heir of Enzo's fortune.

