Different types of dimples with pictures: Which ones do you have?

While some consider a perfect smile or jawline aesthetically pleasing, dimples carry the day for others. In some cultures, these small indentations on the chin or cheeks signify beauty and luck. But is this trait genetically inherited, or is it a type of deformity? This article explores the different types of dimples and debunks myths surrounding their origin.

Portrait of a lady smiling (L). A young girl with a hibiscus wreath in her hair (R).

Dimples are caused by a variation in the zygomaticus major muscle, which controls facial expression. Splitting of the muscle into a superior bundle located above the corner of the mouth and an inferior bundle below the corner of the mouth ultimately results in a cheek dimple. Find out more about this eye-catching trait.

What are the different types of dimples?

There are many different dimples including:

Cheek dimples

dimples Chin dimples (Cleft Chin)

dimples (Cleft Chin) Back dimples (Venus Dimples)

dimples (Venus Dimples) Knee dimples

dimples Hand dimples (Dimples of God)

Did you know dimples can be surgically created? According to Healthline, this trait can be artificially achieved through a cosmetic procedure called dimpleplasty. During an April 2017 episode of the SciShow, Hank Green explained the origin of dimples, saying:

Dimples may be passed down from parent to offspring. However, their occurrence is determined by age, gender and skin elasticity.

Facial and cheek dimples

Skull shape significantly affects dimple depth and length. In some instances, this trait disappears with age.

1. Longitudinal

A woman smiling for the camera.

This is the most common dimple type. It resembles a vertical impression on the cheek and is most noticeable when smiling. However, it differs from the lines made by your cheek and mouth when smiling.

2. Horizontal or transverse

A young woman gesturing with her finger.

These dimples are the opposite of longitudinal ones; they appear transversely rather than vertically. This difference occurs depending on how the zygomaticus major muscle splits.

3. Faux

Portrait of a happy young woman wearing sunglasses in the garden.

While most of these traits naturally occur, some people go under the knife for faux or fake dimples. Under local anaesthesia, the procedure takes between 30 and 45 minutes.

4. Dahlia

Portrait of a woman outdoors.

Dahlia dimples became popular due to a social media trend in which several people claimed to have them as their cheeks creased during a smile. Although these small dimples are common, it is vital not to confuse them with smile lines.

5. Dynamic and static

A female college student rocking an afro hairdo.

These dimples depend on facial movement; they only appear when one smiles. On the other hand, static ones are visible even when the face is resting. The latter is usually achieved surgically but can also occur naturally.

6. Double

Miranda Kerr during the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Although rare, some people have two separate sets of dimples. The second set appears either above or below the leading pair.

7. Fovea buccalis

A high school student standing in the field.

Fovea buccalis appear higher on the cheek and closer to the mouth corners. These rare dimples are typically deeper and more perceptible.

8. Fovea inferior

A young boy doing his homework.

This rare chin dimple occurs just under the corner of the mouth. It is usually only visible when the person is smiling.

9. Fovea mentalis (Cleft chin)

According to Ancestry, this noticeable indentation forms when the lower jaw sides fail to connect fully during foetal development. Cleft chins vary in shape, size, and depth and range from barely noticeable to very prominent.

Sandra Bullock during the 2022 premiere of The Lost City at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

10. Unilateral and bililateral

A unilateral dimple shows on one side of the cheek or face, while a bilateral one occurs on both sides. Ariana Grande is one of the most celebrated personalities with one cute dot on one cheek.

Unilateral vs bilateral dimples.

Body dimples

While dimples frequently appear on the cheeks or chin, some occur on different body parts. Here is a glimpse of some of these indentations:

1. Dimple of Venus

Venus dimples on a female and male.

These symmetrical indentations are visible on the human lower back, above the gluteal cleft and on either side of the spine. They are named after Venus, the Roman goddess of beauty and love. Kendall Jenner and Miranda Kerr are some celebrities who have this trait.

2. Other body dimples

Dimples on a young girl's elbow (L) Miley Cyrus' knees have dimples. (R)

A dimple can occur anywhere on your body as it is a depression in the skin. You might have elbow dimples where the bone pushes past the elbow muscle or shoulder dimples where shoulder muscles connect and overlap. These indentations may also appear on your thighs or biceps.

FAQs

A baby born with dimples on their cheeks may lose them as they grow due to reduced baby fat. Below are some frequently asked questions regarding dimples:

How common are dimples?

As documented by MedicineNet, roughly 20 to 30% of the world’s population has dimples. Therefore, it is safe to assume that dimples are a common trait.

What is the rarest type of dimple?

Chin dimples are considered some of the rarest indentations. Celebrities with this trait include Henry Cavill and Sandra Bullock.

Is it rarer to have two dimples?

Bilateral dimples are more common than unilateral ones. Various tabloids report that right-sided indentations are rare compared to their left-sided counterpart.

A woman smiling and showcasing her dimples.

At what age do dimples disappear?

In some individuals, this trait lasts only until puberty or young adulthood, while in others, it lasts a lifetime. Dimples can occur in a family’s successive generations.

How are dimples attractive?

Cheek dimples can elevate a smile, making it look youthful and cheerful. This may be why various individuals undergo surgery to achieve this trait.

Are dimples a deformity?

Although these indentations are sometimes identified as a congenital disability, no medical evidence supports the claim. There are no health risks associated with dimples.

This guide highlights the different types of dimples and their meanings, from sacral to mouth corner dimples. You can now finally group that dimple that has been earning you compliments for the longest time.

