New! The Scent of Passion Teasers for April 2022: Coming up on Telemundo!

Telemundo brings you another tale of love and passion, a Colombian television series called The Scent of Passion. The new romantic drama series will premiere on 4th April 2022 after The Search For Frida's finale. Below are The Scent of Passion teasers for the show's premiere episodes this April.

The Scent of Passion Spanish series debuts on Telemundo this April.



The Scent of Passion plot revolves around Gaviota, a simple girl who accompanies her mother Carmenza to pick coffee on boss Octavio Vallejo's plantation. After saving her employer from abduction, he appreciates her by giving her and her mother a piece of land. Octavio dies, and she has to ask the Vallejo family to honour his promise. That is when she meets Octavio's son Sebastian, and they develop a strong affection for each other despite coming from different worlds.

The Scent of Passion teasers for April 2022

The Scent of Passion on Telemundo is an adaptation of the 1994 Colombian soap opera of the same name. The new Spanish soapie narrates a tale of impossible love between a coffee picker and a rich man. Here are the show's first teasers.

Octavio Vallejo dies after promising to give Gaviota and her mother land.



4th of April 2022, Monday

Gaviota rescues her employer Octavio from abduction in the coffee-growing region of Colombia. Lucia, who is in New York, calls it quits regarding her relationship with Sebastian.

5th of April 2022, Tuesday

Sebastian is doing his best to forget Gaviota. Margot tricks Iván into making a confession about the argument that led to Octavio's heart failure.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday

Ivan makes his family aware of his plan to make Lucrecia his wife. Margarita links up with her brother Wilson and they discuss their new work positions.

7th of April 2022, Thursday

Margot acts ignorant when Julia inquires about the death of Octavio. Sebastian receives a disturbing call from Café Elite.

8th of April 2022, Friday

Lucrecia inquires from Lucia if it is okay for her to be her maid of honour. Meanwhile, Carmenza and Gaviota are joyous when they go to see that land given to them by Octavio.

9th of April 2022, Saturday

Sebastian makes it known that he has no intention of becoming Café Elite's manager. Ivan is convinced that Pablo Emilio is likely to be made the new manager.

10th of April 2022, Sunday

Sebastian and Gaviota share a dance, and he offers to give her English lessons so that she can accompany him back to New York. Lucia heads back to Colombia.

Gaviota tries to get the Vallejos to honour their father's land promise.



11th of April 2022, Monday

Gaviota reveals to her mother that Ivan attempted to take advantage of her. Elsewhere, Sebastian says no to his ex-girlfriend, Lucia, when she attempts to get a kiss from him.

12th of April 2022, Tuesday

Gaviota attempts to discuss the land problem with Ivan Vallejo, but his response is not what she had hoped to receive. Arthur goes to see Paula late at night.

13th of April 2022, Wednesday

Ivan sends Lucrecia a photo of Gaviota and Sebastian, and Lucrecia shows it to Lucia. Later, Paula asks Ivan if he can offer Arthur a work position at the company.

14th of April 2022, Thursday

Gaviota joins Sebastian on a trip to Salamina. Elsewhere, Carlos Mario asks Pablo Emilio to persuade Ivan not to stop his money laundering schemes.

15th of April 2022, Friday

Sebastian reveals to Gaviota that he does not know how he will survive in New York without her company. Meanwhile, Bernado seeks Carlos' forgiveness following their recent argument.

16th of April 2022, Saturday

Sebastian reveals to Marcela that is has fallen in love with Gaviota. Elsewhere, Leonidas seeks Gaviota's assistance in creating a documentary regarding the coffee farms.

17th of April 2022, Sunday

Ivan reveals to Pablo Emilio that he will do everything in his power to ensure that Aura quits his job position. Gaviota accompanies Sebastian to Lucrecia and Ivan's marriage ceremony.

Sebastian falls for Gaviota after breaking up with Lucia.



18th of April 2022, Monday

During the wedding ceremony, Julia forbids Gaviota from sitting at the main table. Meanwhile, Ivan wants Carlos Mario out of his marriage ceremony, but he does not want to leave.

19th of April 2022, Tuesday

Sebastian and Ivan have an argument regarding the piece of land that Octavio had allocated to Gaviota. An infuriated Sebastian threatens to involve the authorities if the issue cannot be solved amicably.

20th of April 2022, Wednesday

Marcela accosts Lucia when she intentionally trips Carmenza up. On the other hand, Paula decides to call it quits regarding her relationship with Arthur, while Bernardo turns down advances from Gabriela.

21st of April 2022, Thursday

Carmenza and her daughter Gaviota are chased away from the farm after rumours regarding Gaviota start making rounds. Aurelis takes their side and tries to defend them, but Julia remains adamant.

22nd of April 2022, Friday

Raúl steals a cellphone belonging to Gaviota. Meanwhile, Lucia deceives Sebastian about an issue at her place and seeks to stay with him until the problem is sorted.

23rd of April 2022, Saturday

Sebastian reveals to Bernardo and Marcela that he has doubts regarding Wilson's accusations against Gaviota. Will he find out the truth? Lucrecia and Ivan are back from their romantic honeymoon.

24th of April 2022, Sunday

Gaviota reveals to her mother that she will be leaving for New York to search for Sebastian. Ivan informs Julia about his plans to oust Aura from her job position.

Ivan and Lucrecia marry but she starts suspecting Ivan is cheating shortly after their honeymoon.



25th of April 2022, Monday

Gaviota asks if her mother can give her five million pesos. Ivan assures Pablo Emilio that he has no intention of quitting his money-laundering operations.

26th of April 2022, Tuesday

Carmenza heads to the police station in an attempt to prove her daughter's innocence. Will they believe her? On the other hand, Lucia looks after Sebastian when he falls ill.

27th of April 2022, Wednesday

Lucrecia has suspicions regarding her husband cheating. Will she get him? Gaviota is in New York, but the immigration officer at the airport starts suspecting her. Will she get clearance?

28th of April 2022, Thursday

Gaviota manages to persuade the immigration officer to allow her to get into the United States. Aurelio reveals to Margarita that he has feelings for her while Lucrecia accosts Ivan.

29th of April 2022, Friday

A desperate Sebastian looks all over the streets of New York to locate Gaviota. On the other hand, Gaviota is looking for a hotel she can afford.

30th of April 2022, Saturday

Carmenza refuses to reveal to Aurelio where her daughter is. Meanwhile, Lucrecia places CCTV cameras all over her house to ensure he watches Ivan's every move.

Gaviota goes to New York to look for Sebastian.



What happens to The Scent of Passion cast?

The Scent of Passion on Telemundo has a star-studded cast that includes some of the greatest Spanish actors and actresses. Actress Laura Londoño plays the lead female character Gaviota while actor William Levy stars as the lead male character Sebastián.

Sebastian Vallejo

He breaks up with Lucia in New York City and later returns home to Colombia following the death of his father, Octavio Vallejo. He meets Gaviota, a coffee picker, and starts developing feelings for her. He teaches her English so that they can return to New York together, but the girl is expelled from the Vallejo farm, and his ex-girlfriend Lucia tries to get back into his life.

Gaviota

Gaviota is employed on Octavio Vallejo's coffee plantation, and she saves her boss from an abduction. Octavio promises her and her mother Carmenza a piece of land but dies shortly after. She then tries to get the Vallejo brothers, Sebastian and Ivan, to fulfil their father's promise. Later, Carmenza and her daughter are expelled from the farm after rumours start to circulate regarding Gaviota, but her new boyfriend Sebastian doubts the accusations.

Ivan Vallejo

He informs his family about his decision to marry Lucrecia. They have their big day and go on their romantic honeymoon. The newlyweds return home to start living their happily-ever-after, but things take a sour turn. Lucrecia starts suspecting Ivan is unfaithful and decides to up CCTV cameras around the house. Ivan is also involved in money laundering and assures Pablo Emilio that he will continue operations and make Aura resign.

The new Spanish series has a lot in store for viewers, and the above The Scent of Passion teasers are just a sip of the coffee that awaits. The show will be airing on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 10.00 p.m.

