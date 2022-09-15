kykNET’s Fraksie cast (with images), full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

kykNET's Fraksie is a new drama series that has kept viewers glued to the edge of their seats with an intriguing storyline. The characters as well have put forth a display of varying twists and turns that have taken their fans on an emotional roller coaster. The article will look into the show's cast, complete story, plot summary, episodes and teasers.

Fraksie is a South African, Afrikaans-language television drama series set in the town of Stellenbosch. Photo: @gotvnamibia

The show aired on kykNET on the 13th of September, 2022. Set in Stellenbosch, the series was written and produced by Lewis and Albert Snyman. They were also responsible for hit series such as Die Boekklub, Troukoors and Fynskrif.

kykNET’s Fraksie profile

Name : Fraksie

: Number of seasons: 1

1 Fraksie episodes: 17

17 Date of release: 13th of September, 2022

Fraksie plot summary

Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman describe Fraksie as a darker series than their previous works. The show follows Schalk Smith, an investment manager who dreams of becoming a millionaire one day. This series revolves around one burning question: how far will a man go to get what he wants?

The Fraksie trailer was posted on kykNET's YouTube channel on the 5th of September, 2022.

Fraksie full story

Schalk Smit (played by Edwin van der Walt) is an investment manager who aspires and would do anything to become a millionaire in the future.

He is married to Nina (Laureen Danielle), whose mother, Deidre (Helene Troter), comes from a wealthy family. Nina's father, Willem (Andre Jacobs), is an oncologist, and her sister Bianca (Daniel van der Walt) is an anesthesiologist. Schalk and Nina have two children called Zak (Alex Van) and Mari (Yana Maran).

Tim (Marlo Minnaar) is a computer science lecturer in Pretoria and has recently married Chantel (Crystal-Donna Roberts). In his spare time, he develops the QPI (Quick Payment Interface) program and is looking for investors. Jana (Trix Vivier) is a business lawyer who went to school with Schalk and Tim. She moved to Stellenbosch six months before, leaving behind her husband Alwyn (Sean Marco Forster) and her daughter Emmy (Isabella Lowe).

In Stellenbosch, Jana meets Jack (Duane Williams), who causes problems in her and Alwyn's marriage.

Also starring, is Natalia da Rocha as Jack's grandmother, Lee Ann Van Rooy and Pierre Van Pletzen as Schalk's boss at T&M Holdings, and Henk Newwood as Henk's son JP.

Who are the Fraksie cast members?

The cast of Fraksie, without a doubt, is talented. They were able to capture every emotion and scene to look like reality. Here is a list of the main actors in the show with their photos.

1. Edwin van der Walt as Schalk Smit

Edwin van der Walt plays Schalk Smit, in Fraskie. Photo: @edwinvdwalt

Edwin van der Walt is a South African actor known for his work in feature films such as Ballade vir `n Geländeling, Modder en Bloed and My Father's War. He is also famous to television audiences for his role as Gerhardt in the kykNET drama series Sarase Secret.

2. Marlo Minnaar as Tim Koopman

Marlo Minaar is a South African actor best known for co-hosting NAweek. Photo: @mr._minn on Instagram (modified by author)

Marlo Minnaar is a South African actor best known for co-hosting SABC3's Afrikaans lifestyle and magazine show NAweek.

Marlo was among the top 10 finalists in the second season of the 2011 SABC1 reality competition Class Act. In addition, he had a starring role as Japie Loots in the 2013 kykNET crime anthology series The Boland Moorde.

3. Trix Vivier as Jana Broeksma

Trix Vivier is a South African actress best known for her role as Flea in Trackers. Photo: @trixvivier on Instagram (modified by authors)

Trix Vivier is a South African film, television and stage actress best known for playing the role of Flea van Jaarsveld in the 2019 television series Trackers. She is also famous for her role as Kate Myburgh in kykNet and Showmax's co-production of Waterfront.

4. Roeline Daneel as Nina Smit

Roeline Daneel is a South African actress best known for her recurring role as Alta-Marie in the kykNET & kie soapie Arendsvlei. Photo: @roelinedaneel on Instagram (modified by author)

Roeline Daneel is a South African actress known for her recurring role as Alta-Marie on kykNET soapie Arendsvlei. She graduated from Stellenbosch University in 2007 with her Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and continued her studies with her Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in 2009.

5. Duane Williams as Jack Williams

Duane Williams is a South African actor best known for his recurring role as Vernon on the SABC2 soap 7de Laan. Photo: @iamduanewilliams on Instagram (modified by author)

Duane Williams is a South African actor known for his role as Vernon in the SABC2 soap opera 7de Laan. Born and raised in Cape Town, he found his way into art while studying drama in high school. His passion extended to dancing, and he trained, competed and worked professionally.

6. Melt Sieberhagen as Henk Greyling

Melt Sieberhagen is a South African actor born in Ventersdorp. Photo: @meltsieb on Instagram (modified by author)

Melt Sieberhagen is a South African actor and comedian born in Ventersdorp. He appeared in numerous South African soaps in his operas and the Afrikaans comic sketch program Kompleks II. He is also part of the Proesstraat's permanent cast. He has also appeared in television commercials for Cell C, TOPS @ Spar, Bioplus, McCarthy Call-a-car and Wimpy.

7. Crystal-Donna Roberts as Chantel Koopman

Crystal-Donna Roberts is a South African actress and presenter. Photo: @crystaldonnaroberts on Instagram (modified by author)

Crystal-Donna Roberts is a South African actress and presenter. She is best known for her roles in Endless River (2015) and Krotoa (2017). Roberts spent her childhood in Cape Town, Bontehuwell, Kensington and Factton. She completed her secondary education in Bloemfontein. In 2005, she graduated from Free State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Drama.

The series has so far made an impact on its fans. The creators and the cast have put in their all to ensure it was a success. Be on the lookout for kykNET’s Fraksie teasers to get the latest updates.

