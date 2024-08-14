How old is Snow White? Disney love stories and their age gaps

Disney's enchanting love stories have captivated audiences for generations, often featuring age gaps that spark curiosity. One of the most iconic tales is that of Snow White, whose romance with Prince Florian is central to her story. So, how old is Snow White?

Walt Disney Pictures made history in 1937 when Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs debuted. Since then, the studio has produced over 100 animated films, but it continues to be best known for its stories starring unforgettable couples. Understanding the ages of these beloved characters can offer insights into the themes and dynamics of Disney's classic fairy tales.

How old is Snow White?

Snow White is the main character in Walt Disney Productions' first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). She is portrayed as 14 years old, making her the youngest Disney Princess. Below are popular Disney love stories and their age gaps.

1. Snow White and the Prince

Snow White’s age : 14

: 14 Prince's age : 18

: 18 Age gap: 4 years

Snow White and Prince Florian’s gap is the most questionable among Disney couples. Snow White was believed to be 14, and the prince was 31. However, according to Toynk Toys, Prince Florian is 18, making him much younger than people claim. He and Snow white have an age difference of 4 years.

2. Cinderella and Prince Charming

Cinderella's age : 19

: 19 Prince Charming's age: 19

How old is Cinderella and Prince? Cinderella and Prince Charming are fictional characters in the 1950 animated film Cinderella. In her original movie, Cinderella was 19, while Prince Charming is depicted as a young adult, likely a few years older.

3. Aurora and Prince Phillip

Aurora's age : 16

: 16 Prince Phillip's age : 20

: 20 Age gap: 4 years

Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty or Briar Rose, is a fictional character who appears alongside Prince Philip in the film Sleeping Beauty. Aurora is 16, while the male Disney character, Prince Phillip, is 20. The two have an age difference of four years.

4. Ariel and Prince Eric

Ariel's age : 16

: 16 Prince Eric's age : 18

: 18 Age gap: 2 years

Ariel and Prince Eric are fictional characters in The Little Mermaid (1989). Ariel is a mermaid princess who dreams of living life on land. She falls in love with Prince Eric, a human prince, after saving him from a shipwreck.

According to the film's screenplay, Eric had just turned 18 in the film, which would make him two years older than Ariel. The couple has an age difference of 2 years.

5. Belle and the Beast

Belle's age : 17

: 17 Beast's age : 21 (in the original story)

: 21 (in the original story) Age gap: 4 years

Belle and the Beast are fictional characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991). Belle is the book-loving daughter of an inventor who yearns for adventure. The Beast is a pampered prince transformed into a hideous beast as punishment for his cold-hearted and selfish ways. In the film, Belle is 17, and the Beast is 21 in the original story. The pair have an age gap of four years.

6. Jasmine and Aladdin

Jasmine's age : 15

: 15 Aladdin's age : 18

: 18 Age gap: 3 years

Jasmine and Aladdin are fictional characters in the film Aladdin. In the film, Aladdin forms a bond with the genie, a funny cartoon character, and utilises his wish to transform into a prince to win Princess Jasmine's heart.

As per Refinery29, Jasmine is one of the younger Disney princesses at 15, while Aladdin is about 18, a typical age for a young adventurer in fairy tales.

7. Pocahontas and John Smith

Pocahontas's age : 18

: 18 John Smith's age : 27

: 27 Age gap: 9 years

Pocahontas and John Smith are the titular characters of the 1995 film Pocahontas. Pocahontas is the daughter of a Native American chief, while John Smith is an English settler. They meet and connect deeply despite their people's cultural differences and tensions.

In the movie, Pocahontas is depicted as 18 while John Smith is 27, making their age gap one of the largest in Disney films.

8. Mulan and Li Shang

Mulan's age: 16

16 Li Shang's age : 19

: 19 Age gap: 3 years

Mulan and Li Shang are characters from Disney's 1998 film Mulan, its 2004 sequel Mulan II and its 2020 remake Mulan. Mulan was thought to be just 16 when she chopped off her hair and joined her father in the army, while Shang was 19. The pair has an age difference of 3 years.

9. Tiana and Prince Naveen

Tiana's age : 19

: 19 Prince Naveen's age : 20

: 20 Age gap: 1 year

Tiana and Prince Naveen are the main characters from Disney's The Princess and the Frog. Tiana is a hardworking and ambitious young woman who dreams of opening her restaurant in New Orleans. Prince Naveen is a carefree and fun-loving prince from the fictional kingdom of Maldonia. In the film, Tiana is 19, while Naveen is 20.

10. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Princess Rapunzel’s age : 18

: 18 Flynn Rider's age : 26

: 26 Age gap: 8 years

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are the central characters in Disney's Tangled, a modern adaptation of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel. They are a powerful couple who prove they are stronger together, ready to face whatever obstacles come their way.

During the movie, Rapunzel celebrates her 18th birthday, while Flynn Rider is 26, making their age gap fairly significant. Though Rapunzel is 18 years old, she tends to act younger than she really is due to her lack of socialisation and worldly knowledge.

11. Anna and Kristoff

Anna's age : 18

: 18 Kristoff's age : 21

: 21 Age gap: 3 years

Anna and Kristoff are key characters in Disney's Frozen and its sequel, Frozen II. Their relationship is one of the central elements of the story. Anna is 18, while Kristoff is 21, making them close in age compared to other Disney couples.

How old is Snow White and the Prince?

According to Seventeen Magazine, Snow White's age is depicted as being 14 years old, making her the youngest of all Disney princesses, while Prince Florian is 18 years old.

What is the age gap between Snow White and Prince?

There is only a 4-year gap between Snow White and Prince Florian, and it is not supposed to be a 17-year gap, as fans online speculated.

What is the biggest age gap in Disney?

Regarding couples with mutual affection, the age difference between Flynn Rider and Rapunzel in Tangled is often cited. Flynn is estimated to be around 25 years old, while Rapunzel is 18. This gives them a 7-year age difference, one of the more significant gaps among Disney couples who are both protagonists.

Who is the oldest Disney Princess by age?

The oldest Disney Princess by age is Elsa from Frozen and Frozen II. In the first Frozen film, Elsa is 21, making her the oldest of the official Disney Princesses by age.

How old is Belle from Beauty and the Beast?

According to MovieWeb, Belle from Beauty and the Beast is 17 years old. This makes her one of the younger Disney Princesses, though she is portrayed as mature, independent, and intelligent.

What is the age gap between Ariel and Eric?

In Disney's The Little Mermaid, Ariel is 16 years old, while Prince Eric is generally believed to be around 18 years old. This makes the age gap between them about two years.

What Disney princesses are over 18?

Some of Disney princesses who are believed to be over 18 include:

Elsa from Frozen : 21 years old

: 21 years old Cinderella from Cinderella : 19 years old

: 19 years old Tiana from The Princess and the Frog : 19 years old

: 19 years old Pocahontas from Pocahontas : 18 years old

: 18 years old Anna from Frozen: 18 years old

How old is Snow White? Snow White's story and other Disney romances blend timeless magic and fantasy. While the exact ages of Disney characters can sometimes be vague, their tales continue to charm and inspire, transcending the boundaries of age and reality to deliver enduring love stories that resonate with audiences young and old. Above are the ages of some popular Disney couples.

