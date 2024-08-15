Progressive commercial cast: actors and actresses in every ad (with pictures)

Progressive Insurance is known for its hilarious advertisements, which viewers watch for hours on end. This is because Progressive commercial cast members make the ads fun and exciting, each adding their own splash of unique uplifting comedy.

Natalie Palamides (L), Jim Cashman (C) and Stephanie (R) are some of the Progressive commercial cast members. Photo: @nataliepalamides, @jimcash4, @progressive on Instagram (modified by author)

It is difficult to hate progressive advertisements because of the humour used to create them. They are engaging, and viewers easily relate to the advertisements. Aside from the ads being hilarious, they are informative and relevant to the viewers. This article lists Progressive actors and actresses who bring out the humour in the advertisements, making them enjoyable.

Progressive commercial casts

Progressive is an American insurance company known for engaging, hilarious, relatable advertisements. Who are the actors in Progressive commercials? Some of them include Bill Glass, Paul Mabon and Stephanie Courtney. Below are actors and actresses from the insurance company's commercials.

1. Bill Glass (Dr. Rick)

Bill Glass wearing a sweater vest (L). Bill Glass wearing a navy blue sweater (R). Photo: @progressive on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Bill Glass

Bill Glass Date of birth: 13 October 1944

13 October 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States of America

Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States of America Profession: Actor

Bill Glass is a recurrent Progressive Insurance cast known for his relatable and engaging performance. His humorous personality makes adverts more entertaining to watch. He plays a self-help coach who helps new homeowners by advising them to avoid being like their parents and making the same mistakes they did.

In the adverts, he works with people who find themselves becoming more like their parents. Dr Rick, progressive’s commercial cast member, has appeared in more than 18 commercials for the company.

Besides appearances in Progressive commercials, he is an actor known for films such as Queenpins, The Last Word and Men at Work. He has also worked for other commercials, such as Toyota and Jack in the Box ads.

2. Christine Tawfik (Lucy)

Christine Tawfik smiling (L). Christine Tawfik wearing a chain. Photo: @christawfik on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Real name: Christine Tawfik

Christine Tawfik Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Profession: Actress

Christine Tawfik is known for her role as Lucy in Progressive commercials. She is an Egyptian-American immigrant. She is known for her humorous and relatable personality, which makes viewers love her.

Christine's ability to play her character well despite her unscripted work makes her irreplaceable. She has been in the commercials since 2008. Christine is also known for appearing in popular films such as The Blacklist, Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice.

3. Stephanie Courtney (Flo)

Actress Stephanie Courtney during The Casting Society's 39th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 7 March 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Full name: Stephanie Courtney

Stephanie Courtney Date of birth: 8 February 1970

8 February 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Stony Point, New York, United States of America

Stony Point, New York, United States of America Profession: Actress, comedian

Who is the other girl in Progressive commercials? Stephanie Courtney is known for her sense of humour, which catches viewers' attention. She plays the role of Flo for Progressive's radio and television commercials. She works as a spokesperson for Progressive Insurance. Her witty interjections attract viewers, even those not interested in buying the insurance.

Stephanie started appearing in Progressive commercials in 2008. Her role as Flo has helped her gain tremendous fame. She has played roles in popular movies and television shows such as Baby Love, Girlfriend's Day, and You're the Worst.

4. Paul Mabon (Alan)

Paul Mabon standing on stage wearing a navy blue jacket (L). The Progressive actor wearing pink headphones (R). Photo: @pjmabon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Paul Anthony Mabon

Paul Anthony Mabon Date of birth: 1 September 1975

1 September 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of August 2024

48 years old (as of August 2024 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Profession: Actor, producer, director, writer

Paul Mabon is known for his appearance as Alan in the commercials. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. His father is Paul Mabon Senior, an accomplished actor. Paul is one of the Progressive actors who gained tremendous fame the first time they appeared in the advertisements.

5. Regan Burns (Rodney)

Regan Burns racing while wearing a blue shirt (L). The progressive actor posing in the field (R). Photo: @regan.burns on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Regan Burns

Regan Burns Date of birth: 14 June 1968

14 June 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)

56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fort Benning, Georgia, United States of America

Fort Benning, Georgia, United States of America Profession: Comedian, actor, game show host

Regan Burns is also among the Progressive Insurance commercial actors. He plays Rodney and joined the company in 2016. He has acted since the 1990s and was famous before joining Progressive Commercials. His humour in the ads has made his character as Rodney popular and loved by many.

Besides Progressive, he has appeared in commercials such as Arby's Capital One and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The American comedian is known for portraying notable roles in films such as Killing It, Public Disturbance and The Standoff. According to his IMDb profile, he has 82 credits as an actor.

6. Natalie Palamides (Mara)

Natalie Palamides wearing a purple and black outfit (L). The comedian holding a water bottle (R). Photo: @nataliepalamides on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Natalie Palamides

Natalie Palamides Date of birth: 6 January 1990

6 January 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America Profession: Comedian, actress, writer

Natalie Palamides is also a famous female Progressive commercial cast member who has caught viewers' attention due to her comedy. She uses comedy in her unscripted scenes, making her stand out. One of her popular episodes is the 2020 campaign, Off-the Mara-ket. She brings life to the commercials with her quirky personality.

Natalie often appears alongside Flo, engaging in humorous scenarios about the benefits of the company's insurance products. She was famous as a comedian and actress before joining the insurance company. She is known for appearing in Family Guy, The Owl House and Wild Life.

7. Terrence Terrell (Motaur)

Terrence Terrell during the premiere of HBO's comedy series "Insecure" at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, Photo: Chris Delmas

Full name: Terrence Terrell

Terrence Terrell Date of birth: 30 August 1984

30 August 1984 Age: 39 years old (as of 13 August 2024)

39 years old (as of 13 August 2024) Place of birth: Mississippi, United States of America

Mississippi, United States of America Profession: Actor

Terence Terrell is known as Motaur in the Progressive commercials. He was born and raised in Mississippi. He is one of the male progressive commercial actors. Terrence joined the company in 2018 and has become one of the famous actors due to his humorous performance in the commercials.

He became part of the company when he started campaigning to sell motorcycle insurance called Motaur. He appears as a strange mythical creature, half human and half motorcycle.

8. Xian Mikol (Jamie's wife)

Xian Mikol posing while sitting on a couch (L). The actress wearing a cap and taking a selfie while her head is outside the window of a car (R). Photo: @itsxianmikol on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Xian Mikol

Xian Mikol Date of birth: 6 January 1988

6 January 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Profession: Model, actress

Xian Mikol is another progressive actress known for her engaging and relatable performances. She appears in commercials as Jamie's wife. Her unique style of comedy and accent makes the ads interesting to watch. She is known for projects such as The Vamps Next Door, Bel-Air and Kill Shot. Besides he acting career, she is also a famous model.

9. Jim Cashman (Jamie)

Jamie from Progressive commercials posing with a thumbs up(L). Jim Cashman wearing a navy blue suit and leaning towards a desk(R). Photo: @jimcash4, @aimeelajoie on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jim Cashman

Jim Cashman Date of birth: 2 October 1974

2 October 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of August 2024)

49 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth: Las Vagas, Nevada, United States of America

Las Vagas, Nevada, United States of America Profession: Actor, writer

Jim Cashman is also one of the Progressive commercial actors who is doing a great job ensuring the company's success. He appears in the ads as Jamie, Flo's sidekick. Jim has been in Progressive since 2014 and is still active. He is an American writer and actor recognized for films such as Worst Week, Grey's Anatomy, and The Goldbergs.

10. Brian Stepanek (Bob)

Brian Stepanek wearing a white apron (L). The actor posing while wearing a court dress with his hand on his chest (R). Photo: @brianstepanek on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Brian Patrick Stepanek

Brian Patrick Stepanek Date of birth: 6 February 1971

6 February 1971 Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)

53 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America

Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Profession: Actor, director

Brian Stepanek is among the actors in the insurance company. He made his first appearance in 2020 as Bob. Before the American insurance company, he was an established actor who started acting in 2000. His notable movies include The Loud House, NCIS, and Green Book.

11. Reginald Vel Johnson (TV Dad)

Reginald Vel Johnson during the Disney+ "Turner & Hooch" Premiere at Westfield Century City Mall on 15 July 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name: Reginald Vel Johnson

Reginald Vel Johnson Date of birth: 16 August 1952

16 August 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States of America

Queens, New York, United States of America Profession: Actor

Reginald Vel Johnson is an American actor known for films such as Turner & Hooch, Family Matters and Heart of Dixie. He is also famous as one of the latest Progressive commercial casts. He joined the insurance company in January 2023. Reginald plays the role of TV Dad.

Did Progressive get rid of Flo?

There were rumours that the American actress was one of the Progressive actors fired from the insurance company. The rumours started spreading after she was not seen in the new Progressive commercial. However, the actress has not been fired. She takes breaks from commercial series and plays her role as Flo when needed. Moreover, the company has not released any statement concerning cutting ties with her.

How much do the Progressive commercial actors make?

There is no information on how much Progressive actors make. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the company's famous actress, Flo, earns $1 million annually. She has worked with the insurance company since 2008.

How much is Jamie worth from Progressive?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Cashman, who plays Jamie in Progressive, has a net worth alleged to be $3 million. He earns $500,000 per year from doing Progressive commercials.

Progressive commercial cast members have played an essential role in attracting new customers and keeping the existing ones. Most actors and actresses use their comedy styles to make the ads entertaining for the viewers.

