1. UCT Vice-chancellor Seeks Better Education for Math Genius Sibahle Zwane, Can Solve Sums Without Calculator

South African maths genius, Sibahle Zwane has once again taken social media by storm after a few of his videos were re-shared and circulated online.

Amazed by his ability to solve complicated sums and equations from the top of his head was the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng who rallied support for the talented teen to get a better education.

Crunching big numbers is a piece of cake for maths whizz, Sibahle Zwane who amazed UCT vice-chancellor Prof . Image: @FabAcademic/Twitter, @AfricaFactsZone/Twitter

The 14-year-old’s video shared by @AfricaFactsZone on Twitter is what got Prof Phakeng’s attention. The footage shows Sibahle being asked several maths sums to which he answers with ease leaving the unidentified man dumbfounded by his ability.

2. Little Boy’s Pronunciation of the Word “Button” Leaves SA Howling: “The Result of Paying R1 500 School Fees”

A video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.

The child confidently responds by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on”, but rather “but-in” - in somewhat of a boujee foreign accent. The lady and others in the room can be heard laughing out loud in the background.

3. SK Khoza Reacts to His Saucy Video Trending Online, Says It’s for His OnlyFans Account: “I’m Unbothered”

Mzansi came to a standstill following SK Khoza's leaked explicit video. Peeps were left speechless when they saw the video of the Kings Of Joburg actor.

One would think SK Khoza would stay away from trending for the wrong reasons after many events that almost ruined his career. First, a video of him with naked girls went viral. Then, he issued a public apology but struck again when videos of him lashing out at different people trended.

On Wednesday, 6 July, SK Khoza shot to the top of the trending lists when a video of him with an unidentified woman made it to the streets. Peeps were stunned by the video. Many accused him of always trying to destroy his career with his actions.

4. Video of DJ Zinhle & AKA Dancing Together at Kairo Forbes' Birthday Causes Stir: “She Seems Happier With Him”

DJ Zinhle and AKA have no time for peeps questioning their co-parenting relationship. The two stars have clearly chosen to put the past behind them and focus on their seven-year-daughter Kairo Forbes.

A few weeks ago, the Umlilo hitmaker came under fire from social media users when she celebrated her baby daddies on Father's Day. She posted a pic of her current man Murdah Bongz on Instagram and headed to Twitter to post Fela in Versace rapper, AKA.

Many accused her of disrespecting Black Motion star Murdah Bongz by posting her ex. Others even said she still had feelings for the award-winning rapper.

5. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Thatho Mokoena Steps In for Minnie Dlamini on the ‘Homeground’, SA Can’t Keep Calm

Thatho Mokoena is finally living her dream of being a television presenter. The star proved that she could kill both TikTok and television when she showed off her presenting skills.

The Joburg-based dancer left her fans beaming with pride when she announced that she was guest presenting the popular television show Homeground.

According to The Daily Sun, Thatho Mokoena and Fiso were standing in for the show's presenters, Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu, who were unavailable. The stunner headed to her Twitter to share a clip of her proud moment, much to the delight of her followers.

