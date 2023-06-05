Eugene Romano grew up in Mamelodi West, and he hustled in Johannesburg to pay tuition fees while studying for a fashion design qualification

He went from making PPE construction attire, chef jackets for the hospitality industry, and cosmetology garments for makeup students to featuring in fashion shows

His skill and determination got Ford's attention, and Eugene was awarded sewing machines as part of the FREC initiative

Fashion is a form of self-expression that allows individuals to showcase their creativity and unique style. One local designer, Eugene Romano, has come a long way since his days of stocking materials in Johannesburg and selling second-hand clothes in Mamelodi.

Eugene Romano's design skills got the attention of Ford and he was awarded expensive equipment to further his career. Photo credit: Supplied

Romano had no support system when he decided to pursue his dreams, but his determination and hard work paid off when he grabbed the attention of Ford. Briefly News delves into the experiences and inspirations of this talented up-and-coming designer.

From Mamelodi West to the runways: Eugene Romano paved his way in the fashion industry

Eugene Romano grew up in Mamelodi West, raised by a single mother who never had stable work. The designer did not have the luxury of a supportive family; he got to where he is today through hard work.

He told Briefly News:

"I did not have a family member who helped support my dream. I used to hustle by stocking material in Johannesburg and selling second-hand clothing to the residents of Mamelodi. That is how I managed to pay for my tuition."

Eugene Romano used to make PPE at Tshwane North College before featuring in runway shows

Eugene enrolled at Tshwane North College in 2016, where he honed his skills and worked on various projects. He gained experience creating PPE construction attire, chef jackets for the hospitality industry and cosmetology garments for makeup students.

During his internship at TNC, his talent caught the attention of his late mentor, Mr Naidoo. Eugene explained Mr Naidoo recognised his potential and nurtured his creativity.

Streetwear: Drawing inspiration from hip-hop, surfing and skateboarding culture

Every designer has a unique style that defines their creations. Eugene found his style while studying at Tshwane North College between 2016 and 2017. His beat is streetwear and Eugene draws inspiration from the hip-hop, surfing and skateboarding culture.

His designs include fashionable casual wear, including hoodies, denim jackets, sneakers and trendy T-shirts.

Eugene has shown off some of his designs in two runway shows, Street Fashion, hosted in collaboration with a former colleague.

Dreams of Dressing DJ Tira and Durban July

Eugene has yet to work with major celebrities but desires to collaborate with renowned personalities. Given a chance, his top choice would be dressing DJ Tira, known for his vibrant presence at events such as the Durban July Handicap.

Eugene added if he had the opportunity to dress DJ Tira for the Durban July, his envisioned style for the muso would lean towards formal wear, emphasising sophistication and elegance.

Eugene catches Ford's attention and becomes a FREC recipient

Eugene Romano got a much-needed boost when Ford awarded him an industrial sewing machine, an industrial overlock sewing machine and an automatic buttonhole sewing machine as part of its FREC initiative.

Ford Resource and Engagement Centres (FREC) unite non-profit groups, residents, and leaders to aid communities. Since 2013, Ford Fund has established a global network of unique FRECs that cater to local needs. In South Africa, the FREC serves as a micro business incubator, supporting township entrepreneurs through accredited courses and business assistance.

The support received from Ford through the provision of equipment significantly impacted Eugene's journey. The tools and resources provided enhanced his skills and boosted Eugene's confidence, enabling him to push creative boundaries further.

A fashion designer's journey is marked by passion, perseverance and self-expression, and he now has the tools to make his dreams a reality.

