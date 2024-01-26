One security guard originally from Eastern Cape made a big career move weeds, and his inspiring story motivated others

A man born in the Eastern Cape in Middelburg has made a life for his family in Gauteng. The former security guard Joseph Dalimfazwe said he left home feeling that his mother would be able to cope with the cost of his education.

People were touched by how the admirable man took matters into his own hands. Joseph Dalimfazwe explained his journey from being a security guard to pursuing his dream career.

Security guard becomes teacher

49-year-old Joseph Dalimfazwe went from being a security guard to a blended learning facilitator at SPARK Rivonia. He used to work at school campus in Randpark Ridge in 2018.

How did SPARK Schools security guard become teacher?

The security guard left school in grade 10 because he needed to provide financially for his family. He moved to Johannesburg, where he passed a security course and then studied for a higher certificate in Adult Basic Education at the University of South Africa in 2018.

Joseph began studying for his Bachelor of Education degree in 2019.

Mzansi inspired by SPARKS Schools former guard

Many people applauded the man for his hard work. Online users commented that he was a motivational inspiration

Eddie Daniel Mthombeni commented:

"Good achievement thumbs up."

Sydney Dama Sydney wrote:

"Where there is a will there is a way, I am motivated here."

Lynne Percival Oakley said:

"Amazing … congratulations."

Determined security guard obtains education degree at 36

Briefly News previously reported that a South African security guard overcame several challenges and discouragement to finally realise his dreams of furthering his education and securing a job as a teacher.

S'fiso Masango took to social media to share his journey leading up to his moment of pride and joy was not easy.

He revealed that it came with a lot of negativity from those around him, considering he was 32 years old when he registered for a Bachelor of Education degree at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

