A woman posted a TikTok video of herself and her mother, and it got lots of attention because of her mom

Netizens could not help others notice how stunning her mother was, and they compared her to legendary singer Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie

Online users could not get over how gorgeous the woman's mother looked in the viral TikTok video

A young lady posted a TikTok video of her and her mother chatting up a storm. The TikTok clip became a viral hit as many people noticed how pretty she looked.

A TikTok video shows a woman's mom, who was said to be Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa's lookalike. Image: Naashon Zalk / United Archives

Source: TikTok

The woman reminded people of South African musicians who passed away. Netizens could not stop raving about the uncanny resemblance between her mother and a beloved musician.

Women's mom resembles Brenda Fassie

A woman in a TikTok video by @theeblack_unicorn went viral after people thought she looked like Lebo Mathosa. The video of her attentively listening to her daughter became a major hit. Watch the video below:

SA mom showered with compliments

Many people could not stop raving about how stunning the woman Looked. People also thought she resembled Brenda Fassie. Read the comments below:

samiocapearl said:

"She's Lebo Mathosa moes."

thando wrote:

"Your mom looks like the stunning and incomparable Eartha Kitt."

x•d•htr•nů commented:

"She is so stunning she's like a mixture of Eartha Kitt and Brenda Fassie."

Chubby Cheexx added:

"She looks like Brenda Fassie."

Neo_black18 shared:

"I'd personally like to see more of her pictures."

Thando Bonkolo added:

"She also looks like Lebo Mathosa muhle uMa wakho."

AKA's lookalike goes viral on social media

Briefly News previously reported that social media users thought they were seeing double when they saw a picture of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

It's amazing how some people can look exactly like people they don't know or are not related to. There are pictures of people who have shocked fans because of how much they look like celebrities.

Celebries who have doppelgangers include Thando Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Linda Mtoba and even international stars like Jamie Foxx, Rihanna and Kevin Hart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News