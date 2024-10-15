A young woman showed people online her failed and comical nail set in a viral TikTok video

Many people prefer to get their nails done by a trusted nail technician who consistently knows their style and delivers great results. But when one woman decided to go somewhere new, her failed fingernail set had many laughing.

Failed to nail it

A TikTok user with the handle @ompha228 uploaded a post on the social media platform showing off her failed nail set. Although the design was beautiful, the nails looked as if they were lifting from her natural nails, which shouldn't be the case.

Unashamed, the woman's caption implied she didn't go to her regular nail technician to get her nails done. She stated in the post:

"POV: You cheated on your nail tech."

Take a look at the nails in the video below:

Nail fail has South Africans cracking jokes

Many people who saw the viral video on their For You Pages headed to the comment section to laugh, while others couldn't help but add a joke about the woman's failed nails.

@gracious_kayla laughed and told the TikTokker:

"They are directing you to the right nail tech."

A confused @lethukuthula_nkambule wrote:

"I thought they were breaking off."

@ms.rasephei6 asked with humour:

"Why are they standing on their toes?"

@bighugsandcheese shared a similar story of betrayal:

"I cheated on my lash tech, and now it looks like I have wings on my eyes. Nkosi yam."

@zama_mathonsi told app users:

"I never had nails in my 24 years of existence, but even I know they aren't supposed to bend like that."

@no.thabo_ wondered in the comment section:

"How do you guys let the nail tech finish?"

